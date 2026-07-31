2026 British Superbikes: Oulton Park - Practice Results

Results from day one of the sixth round of the 2026 British Superbike Championship returning to Oulton Park, where Bradley Ray finished fastest.

Bradley Ray, BSB, 2026, Oulton Park
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2026, Oulton Park
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Bradley Ray set the early standard in Pre-Qualifying to lead the opening day of the sixth BSB round, back at Oulton Park for the second time this season, while Kyle Ryde needed a late lap after a fall to guarantee at Q2 place.

The McAMS rider set the pace early in PQ to lead the charge for the top 12 places, to go directly to Q2.

His time from three minutes into the session, a 1m 33.113s lap, gave the team time to test and improve the Yamaha further for Saturday with the minutes remaining ahead of a second home round for the team.

Max Cook was late out of the pits, only exiting the garage with ten minutes left to run after an earlier fall in FP2, and immediately put in a strong lap to go eighth before further faster laps lifted the AJN Steelstock bimota rider to second, just 0.016s behind Ray.

Storm Stacey had shown frontrunner pace in both of the previous sessions and was equally up to speed in PQ aboard the Bathams AJN bike, the top Ducati in the session in third.

There was a mix of manufacturers at the top end of the timesheets, with Ryan Vickers needing the best ever lap on a Honda at the Cheshire track for fourth.

Scott Redding picked up the pace after languishing down the order in the two free practice sessions, a solid top five performance taking the Hager PBM Ducati rider through to a Q2 transfer spot.

Joe Talbot took over the top rookie honours on the second bimota in sixth, just quicker than Leon Haslam, who set the seventh fastest lap for Moto Rapido Ducati.

There was drama for championship leader Kyle Ryde in PQ.

The Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions rider was in seventh with 13 minutes of the 20 minute session remaining when he suffered a rare fall, at Brittens.

Caught up in his Ducati briefly, the reigning champion was able to continue to the pits, with bodywork and a bent handlebar to change. Ryde was able to head out after dropping into the at risk position of 12th, returning to track for a safe lap to ensure his presence in Q2, in eighth.

Jason O’Halloran kept his top 12 pace going to sit in ninth on the second Honda Racing UK bike, with Rory Skinner doing enough to complete the top ten for Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha, still within half a second of the lead time.

Ilya Mikhalchik could not convert his excellent practice pace, the ROKiT BMW Motorrad rider was quickly back into the pits with an issue, but a late push saw him up from 23rd to 11th with the final Q2 spot going to Josh Brookes who had a nervous wait after a fall from his DAO Honda at Shell heading into the final few minutes.

Team-mate Lee Jackson was the rider to just miss out in 13th, while Christian Iddon had a final shot at a place after his early off at the final turn, Lodge, but landed in Q1 after finishing 14th.

Danny Kent was the first rider over a second off the lead time in 15th on the second Cheshire Mouldings bike.

Graeme Irwin (20th) continues for another round at MET fonaCAB Racing in place of his brother Andrew.

There are two additional replacement riders at Oulton Park. Eugene McManus remains out of action following his Brands Hatch crash. His replacement at MasterMac Honda is Dan Brooks (23rd) , moving up from the Superstock Championship.

There is a BSB return for Joe Sheldon-Shaw (22nd), filling in for Luke Hedger at Whitecliffe CDH Racing after Hedger had an accident at work between rounds.

Glenn Irwin missed track time earlier in the day, with most of what the team tried to make a difference not helping out the Carrickfergus rider, who was 24th in the final session of the day.

Full results from Oulton Park BSB PQ:

2026 British Superbikes Round 6 - Oulton Park  - PQ

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Bradley RayGBRMcAMS Yamaha (Yamaha)1m 33.113s
2Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+0.016s
3Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing (Ducati)+0.055s
4Ryan VickersGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.173s
5Scott Redding GBRHager PBM Racing Team (Ducati)+0.237s
6Joe TalbotGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+0.329s
7Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Racing (Ducati) +0.334s
8Kyle RydeGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)+0.393s
9Jason O'Halloran AUSHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.480s
10Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.492s
11Ilya MikhalchikUKRROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team+0.601s
12Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+0.706s
  Riders to Q1  
13Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+0.846s
14Christian IddonGBRSencat Racing (Yamaha)+0.901s
15Danny Kent GBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+1.099s
16Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+1.294s
17Rhys IrwinIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)+1.748s
18Charlie NesbittGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+2.237s
19Richard KerrIRLSM Racing (Honda)+2.272s
20Graeme IrwinGBRMET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati)+3.397s
21Brayden ElliottAUSNP Racing (Honda)+3.863s
22Joe Sheldon-ShawGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)+4.713s
23Dan BrooksGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+4.962s
24Glenn IrwinGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)+6.494s

Official British Superbike Oulton Park Records:

Official lap record : Leon Haslam 1m 32.817s (Ducati, 2025)
Fastest lap record : Kyle Ryde 1m 32.780s (Ducati, PQ 2026)
Pole record: Bradley Ray 1m 32.851s (Yamaha, Q2, 2025)

Round 1 2026:

Qualifying: 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Bradley Ray, 3 Leon Haslam)
Race 1: 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Leon Haslam, 3 Bradley Ray)
Race 2(sprint): 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Leon Haslam, 3 Bradley Ray)
Race 3: 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Leon Haslam, 3 Bradley Ray)


2025

Round 1:

Qualifying: 1 Bradley Ray (2 Kyle Ryde, 3 Leon Haslam)
Race 1: 1 Bradley Ray (2 Glenn Irwin, 2 Leon Haslam)
Race 2(sprint): 1 Leon Haslam (2 Glenn Irwin, 3 Bradley Ray)
Race 3: -

Round 10 (Showdown):

Qualifying: 1 Charlie Nesbitt (2 Fraser Rogers, 3 Storm Stacey)
Race 1: Josh Brookes (2 Leon Haslam, 3 Kyle Ryde)
Race 2(sprint): 1 Bradley Ray (2 Leon Haslam, 3 Christian Iddon)
Race 3: Scott Redding (2 Bradley Ray, 3 Leon Haslam)

FP2

The second session saw Ryde leading but in search of the perfect lap, with Stacey faster in the first sector a purple time changed that and left the Ducati rider top in every sector.

This time Stacey was second, only four thousandths quicker than an improved Ray for Yamaha, with Haslam and Vickers, again the top Honda, completing the top five.

Mikhalchik completed his best ever lap of Oulton Park for sixth, top rookie on the sole BMW and the last rider within a second of the lead lap.

Usual frontrunner Redding was a second and a half away from the top time in 13th.

There were two falls in FP2 - Graeme Irwin (21st) had an early off at Shell Oils, while Cook (9th) came off in the gravel at the other end of the session in a slow fall at Lodge.

Brookes lead a much improved DAO Racing outfit, the Australian was seventh, with Jackson 10th.

Glenn Irwin did not compete in the session, having a complete rebuild of his Nitrous Coin bike in the time ahead of PQ.


FP2 Results:

2026 British Superbikes Round 6 - Oulton Park  - FP2

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Kyle RydeGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)1m 32.732s
2Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing (Ducati)+0.674s
3Bradley RayGBRMcAMS Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.678s
4Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Racing (Ducati) +0.741s
5Ryan VickersGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.796s
6Ilya MikhalchikUKRROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team+0.942s
7Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+1.009s
8Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+1.022s
9Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+1.106s
10Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+1.134s
11Joe TalbotGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+1.198s
12Jason O'Halloran AUSHonda Racing UK (Honda)+1.384s
13Scott Redding GBRHager PBM Racing Team (Ducati)+1.519s
14Christian IddonGBRSencat Racing (Yamaha)+1.577s
15Danny Kent GBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+1.675s
16Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+1.759s
17Richard KerrIRLSM Racing (Honda)+2.556s
18Charlie NesbittGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+2.622s
19Rhys IrwinIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)+2.781s
20Brayden ElliottAUSNP Racing (Honda)+4.163s
21Graeme IrwinGBRMET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati)+4.736s
22Dan BrooksGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+5.211s
23Joe Sheldon-ShawGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)+5.397s
24Glenn IrwinGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)No Time

FP1

The first session of the day saw Stacey go top right at the end of the hour, pipping Ryde who was a close second, with Cook making up four places at the chequered flag to complete the top three, pushing back Skinner.

Iddon was the last rider within a second of the lead lap in fifth, with time to find for Vickers in sixth.

The rest of the riders at the top of the championship standings were further down the order with Ray seventh, Haslam eighth and Redding 14th.

Mikhalchik was the top rookie in FP1 in 12th, ahead of Talbot, who put in a huge 28 laps in 16th.

Danny Kent (12th) appeared to have a bike issue on his return to the pits on two occasions.

There were clear issues for both Rhys Irwin and Sheldon-Shaw, both shown the black and orange flag for smoke emitting from their bikes.

Fraser Rogers was the only faller, right at the end of the session at turn 1, Old Hall.

FP1 Results:

2026 British Superbikes Round 6 - Oulton Park - FP1

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing (Ducati)1m 33.080s
2Kyle RydeGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)+0.019s
3Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+0.455s
4Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.826s
5Christian IddonGBRSencat Racing (Yamaha)+0.890s
6Ryan VickersGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+1.012s
7Bradley RayGBRMcAMS Yamaha (Yamaha)+1.027s
8Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Racing (Ducati) +1.054s
9Jason O'Halloran AUSHonda Racing UK (Honda)+1.058s
10Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+1.098s
11Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+1.178s
12Danny Kent GBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+1.193s
13Ilya MikhalchikUKRROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team+1.310s
14Scott Redding GBRHager PBM Racing Team (Ducati)+1.373s
15Charlie NesbittGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+1.532s
16Joe TalbotGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+1.617s
17Glenn IrwinGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)+1.787s
18Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+1.793s
19Rhys IrwinIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)+2.234s
20Richard KerrIRLSM Racing (Honda)+2.574s
21Graeme IrwinGBRMET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati)+3.686s
22Brayden ElliottAUSNP Racing (Honda)+4.913s
23Dan BrooksGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+5.286s
24Joe Sheldon-ShawGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)+9.548s

Tags:

2026
British Superbikes
Bradley Ray
Yamaha

Related Articles

British Superbikes News
Bradley Ray eighth in Brands Hatch BSB Race 1 with “strange” Yamaha feeling
Bradley Ray, 2026 Brands Hatch BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
British Superbikes News
Yamaha revives Niall Mackenzie’s iconic BSB-winning livery for Brands Hatch races
Bradley Ray, McAMS Yamaha.
British Superbikes News
Bradley Ray riding “so close to the limit every weekend” in 2026 BSB title push
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2026, Snetterton
British Superbikes News
Bradley Ray rescues Snetterton BSB podium after being stuck for “too many laps”
Bradley Ray, Max Cook, Ryan Vickers, BSB, Snetterton, race 3, 2026
British Superbikes News
“What goes around comes around”: Ray & Ryde react to Snetterton BSB clash
Bradley Ray, 2026 Snetterton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
British Superbikes News
Bradley Ray takes first 2026 win in “tough” Snetterton BSB race one
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2026, Snetterton

Latest News

MotoGP News
Rider dies following No Limits Trackdays incident at Mugello
30/07/26
Mugello circuit, Italy
BSB News
Bradley Ray hoping to revive “unbelievable” Snetterton performance at Oulton Park BSB
29/07/26
Bradley Ray, 2026 Brands Hatch BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
BSB News
Glenn Irwin hopeful for Oulton Park BSB after Brands Hatch post-injury uncertainty
28/07/26
Glenn Irwin, 2026 Brands Hatch BSB, pit box. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
BSB News
Rory Skinner adamant Yamaha BSB performance deficit not impacting motivation
27/07/26
Rory Skinner, 2026 Brands Hatch BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
BSB News
Shane Byrne gets back on a bike eight years after career-ending BSB crash
23/07/26
Shane Byrne at 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed. Credit: Ducati UK.

More News

BSB News
'I don’t want to be third place all season' Max Cook sets out key BSB target
22/07/26
Max Cook, 2026 Brands Hatch BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
BSB News
The 170-mile overnight journey that turned Ryan Vickers’ Brands Hatch BSB around
22/07/26
Ryan Vickers, 2026 Brands Hatch BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
BSB News
“We’ve made progress”: Rory Skinner buoyed by top Yamaha result at Brands Hatch BSB
20/07/26
Rory Skinner, 2026 Brands Hatch BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
BSB News
Why Brands Hatch BSB safety car was a turning point for Bradley Ray
20/07/26
Bradley Ray, 2026 Brands Hatch BSB, Race 1. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
BSB News
Redding needed to ”ride through it” for Brands Hatch BSB comeback win
19/07/26
Scott Redding, BSB, 2026, Brands Hatch