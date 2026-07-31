2026 British Superbikes: Oulton Park - Practice Results
Results from day one of the sixth round of the 2026 British Superbike Championship returning to Oulton Park, where Bradley Ray finished fastest.
Bradley Ray set the early standard in Pre-Qualifying to lead the opening day of the sixth BSB round, back at Oulton Park for the second time this season, while Kyle Ryde needed a late lap after a fall to guarantee at Q2 place.
The McAMS rider set the pace early in PQ to lead the charge for the top 12 places, to go directly to Q2.
His time from three minutes into the session, a 1m 33.113s lap, gave the team time to test and improve the Yamaha further for Saturday with the minutes remaining ahead of a second home round for the team.
Max Cook was late out of the pits, only exiting the garage with ten minutes left to run after an earlier fall in FP2, and immediately put in a strong lap to go eighth before further faster laps lifted the AJN Steelstock bimota rider to second, just 0.016s behind Ray.
Storm Stacey had shown frontrunner pace in both of the previous sessions and was equally up to speed in PQ aboard the Bathams AJN bike, the top Ducati in the session in third.
There was a mix of manufacturers at the top end of the timesheets, with Ryan Vickers needing the best ever lap on a Honda at the Cheshire track for fourth.
Scott Redding picked up the pace after languishing down the order in the two free practice sessions, a solid top five performance taking the Hager PBM Ducati rider through to a Q2 transfer spot.
Joe Talbot took over the top rookie honours on the second bimota in sixth, just quicker than Leon Haslam, who set the seventh fastest lap for Moto Rapido Ducati.
There was drama for championship leader Kyle Ryde in PQ.
The Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions rider was in seventh with 13 minutes of the 20 minute session remaining when he suffered a rare fall, at Brittens.
Caught up in his Ducati briefly, the reigning champion was able to continue to the pits, with bodywork and a bent handlebar to change. Ryde was able to head out after dropping into the at risk position of 12th, returning to track for a safe lap to ensure his presence in Q2, in eighth.
Jason O’Halloran kept his top 12 pace going to sit in ninth on the second Honda Racing UK bike, with Rory Skinner doing enough to complete the top ten for Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha, still within half a second of the lead time.
Ilya Mikhalchik could not convert his excellent practice pace, the ROKiT BMW Motorrad rider was quickly back into the pits with an issue, but a late push saw him up from 23rd to 11th with the final Q2 spot going to Josh Brookes who had a nervous wait after a fall from his DAO Honda at Shell heading into the final few minutes.
Team-mate Lee Jackson was the rider to just miss out in 13th, while Christian Iddon had a final shot at a place after his early off at the final turn, Lodge, but landed in Q1 after finishing 14th.
Danny Kent was the first rider over a second off the lead time in 15th on the second Cheshire Mouldings bike.
Graeme Irwin (20th) continues for another round at MET fonaCAB Racing in place of his brother Andrew.
There are two additional replacement riders at Oulton Park. Eugene McManus remains out of action following his Brands Hatch crash. His replacement at MasterMac Honda is Dan Brooks (23rd) , moving up from the Superstock Championship.
There is a BSB return for Joe Sheldon-Shaw (22nd), filling in for Luke Hedger at Whitecliffe CDH Racing after Hedger had an accident at work between rounds.
Glenn Irwin missed track time earlier in the day, with most of what the team tried to make a difference not helping out the Carrickfergus rider, who was 24th in the final session of the day.
Full results from Oulton Park BSB PQ:
2026 British Superbikes Round 6 - Oulton Park - PQ
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|McAMS Yamaha (Yamaha)
|1m 33.113s
|2
|Max Cook
|GBR
|AJN Steelstock (bimota)
|+0.016s
|3
|Storm Stacey
|GBR
|Bathams AJN Racing (Ducati)
|+0.055s
|4
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|+0.173s
|5
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Hager PBM Racing Team (Ducati)
|+0.237s
|6
|Joe Talbot
|GBR
|AJN Steelstock (bimota)
|+0.329s
|7
|Leon Haslam
|GBR
|Moto Rapido Racing (Ducati)
|+0.334s
|8
|Kyle Ryde
|GBR
|Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)
|+0.393s
|9
|Jason O'Halloran
|AUS
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|+0.480s
|10
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)
|+0.492s
|11
|Ilya Mikhalchik
|UKR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team
|+0.601s
|12
|Josh Brookes
|AUS
|DAO Racing (Honda)
|+0.706s
|Riders to Q1
|13
|Lee Jackson
|GBR
|DAO Racing (Honda)
|+0.846s
|14
|Christian Iddon
|GBR
|Sencat Racing (Yamaha)
|+0.901s
|15
|Danny Kent
|GBR
|Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)
|+1.099s
|16
|Fraser Rogers
|GBR
|TAG Honda (Honda)
|+1.294s
|17
|Rhys Irwin
|IRL
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|+1.748s
|18
|Charlie Nesbitt
|GBR
|TAG Honda (Honda)
|+2.237s
|19
|Richard Kerr
|IRL
|SM Racing (Honda)
|+2.272s
|20
|Graeme Irwin
|GBR
|MET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati)
|+3.397s
|21
|Brayden Elliott
|AUS
|NP Racing (Honda)
|+3.863s
|22
|Joe Sheldon-Shaw
|GBR
|Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)
|+4.713s
|23
|Dan Brooks
|GBR
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|+4.962s
|24
|Glenn Irwin
|GBR
|Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)
|+6.494s
Official British Superbike Oulton Park Records:
Official lap record : Leon Haslam 1m 32.817s (Ducati, 2025)
Fastest lap record : Kyle Ryde 1m 32.780s (Ducati, PQ 2026)
Pole record: Bradley Ray 1m 32.851s (Yamaha, Q2, 2025)
Round 1 2026:
Qualifying: 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Bradley Ray, 3 Leon Haslam)
Race 1: 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Leon Haslam, 3 Bradley Ray)
Race 2(sprint): 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Leon Haslam, 3 Bradley Ray)
Race 3: 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Leon Haslam, 3 Bradley Ray)
2025
Round 1:
Qualifying: 1 Bradley Ray (2 Kyle Ryde, 3 Leon Haslam)
Race 1: 1 Bradley Ray (2 Glenn Irwin, 2 Leon Haslam)
Race 2(sprint): 1 Leon Haslam (2 Glenn Irwin, 3 Bradley Ray)
Race 3: -
Round 10 (Showdown):
Qualifying: 1 Charlie Nesbitt (2 Fraser Rogers, 3 Storm Stacey)
Race 1: Josh Brookes (2 Leon Haslam, 3 Kyle Ryde)
Race 2(sprint): 1 Bradley Ray (2 Leon Haslam, 3 Christian Iddon)
Race 3: Scott Redding (2 Bradley Ray, 3 Leon Haslam)
FP2
The second session saw Ryde leading but in search of the perfect lap, with Stacey faster in the first sector a purple time changed that and left the Ducati rider top in every sector.
This time Stacey was second, only four thousandths quicker than an improved Ray for Yamaha, with Haslam and Vickers, again the top Honda, completing the top five.
Mikhalchik completed his best ever lap of Oulton Park for sixth, top rookie on the sole BMW and the last rider within a second of the lead lap.
Usual frontrunner Redding was a second and a half away from the top time in 13th.
There were two falls in FP2 - Graeme Irwin (21st) had an early off at Shell Oils, while Cook (9th) came off in the gravel at the other end of the session in a slow fall at Lodge.
Brookes lead a much improved DAO Racing outfit, the Australian was seventh, with Jackson 10th.
Glenn Irwin did not compete in the session, having a complete rebuild of his Nitrous Coin bike in the time ahead of PQ.
FP2 Results:
2026 British Superbikes Round 6 - Oulton Park - FP2
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Kyle Ryde
|GBR
|Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)
|1m 32.732s
|2
|Storm Stacey
|GBR
|Bathams AJN Racing (Ducati)
|+0.674s
|3
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|McAMS Yamaha (Yamaha)
|+0.678s
|4
|Leon Haslam
|GBR
|Moto Rapido Racing (Ducati)
|+0.741s
|5
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|+0.796s
|6
|Ilya Mikhalchik
|UKR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team
|+0.942s
|7
|Josh Brookes
|AUS
|DAO Racing (Honda)
|+1.009s
|8
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)
|+1.022s
|9
|Max Cook
|GBR
|AJN Steelstock (bimota)
|+1.106s
|10
|Lee Jackson
|GBR
|DAO Racing (Honda)
|+1.134s
|11
|Joe Talbot
|GBR
|AJN Steelstock (bimota)
|+1.198s
|12
|Jason O'Halloran
|AUS
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|+1.384s
|13
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Hager PBM Racing Team (Ducati)
|+1.519s
|14
|Christian Iddon
|GBR
|Sencat Racing (Yamaha)
|+1.577s
|15
|Danny Kent
|GBR
|Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)
|+1.675s
|16
|Fraser Rogers
|GBR
|TAG Honda (Honda)
|+1.759s
|17
|Richard Kerr
|IRL
|SM Racing (Honda)
|+2.556s
|18
|Charlie Nesbitt
|GBR
|TAG Honda (Honda)
|+2.622s
|19
|Rhys Irwin
|IRL
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|+2.781s
|20
|Brayden Elliott
|AUS
|NP Racing (Honda)
|+4.163s
|21
|Graeme Irwin
|GBR
|MET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati)
|+4.736s
|22
|Dan Brooks
|GBR
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|+5.211s
|23
|Joe Sheldon-Shaw
|GBR
|Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)
|+5.397s
|24
|Glenn Irwin
|GBR
|Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)
|No Time
FP1
The first session of the day saw Stacey go top right at the end of the hour, pipping Ryde who was a close second, with Cook making up four places at the chequered flag to complete the top three, pushing back Skinner.
Iddon was the last rider within a second of the lead lap in fifth, with time to find for Vickers in sixth.
The rest of the riders at the top of the championship standings were further down the order with Ray seventh, Haslam eighth and Redding 14th.
Mikhalchik was the top rookie in FP1 in 12th, ahead of Talbot, who put in a huge 28 laps in 16th.
Danny Kent (12th) appeared to have a bike issue on his return to the pits on two occasions.
There were clear issues for both Rhys Irwin and Sheldon-Shaw, both shown the black and orange flag for smoke emitting from their bikes.
Fraser Rogers was the only faller, right at the end of the session at turn 1, Old Hall.
FP1 Results:
2026 British Superbikes Round 6 - Oulton Park - FP1
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Storm Stacey
|GBR
|Bathams AJN Racing (Ducati)
|1m 33.080s
|2
|Kyle Ryde
|GBR
|Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)
|+0.019s
|3
|Max Cook
|GBR
|AJN Steelstock (bimota)
|+0.455s
|4
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)
|+0.826s
|5
|Christian Iddon
|GBR
|Sencat Racing (Yamaha)
|+0.890s
|6
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|+1.012s
|7
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|McAMS Yamaha (Yamaha)
|+1.027s
|8
|Leon Haslam
|GBR
|Moto Rapido Racing (Ducati)
|+1.054s
|9
|Jason O'Halloran
|AUS
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|+1.058s
|10
|Lee Jackson
|GBR
|DAO Racing (Honda)
|+1.098s
|11
|Josh Brookes
|AUS
|DAO Racing (Honda)
|+1.178s
|12
|Danny Kent
|GBR
|Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)
|+1.193s
|13
|Ilya Mikhalchik
|UKR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team
|+1.310s
|14
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Hager PBM Racing Team (Ducati)
|+1.373s
|15
|Charlie Nesbitt
|GBR
|TAG Honda (Honda)
|+1.532s
|16
|Joe Talbot
|GBR
|AJN Steelstock (bimota)
|+1.617s
|17
|Glenn Irwin
|GBR
|Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)
|+1.787s
|18
|Fraser Rogers
|GBR
|TAG Honda (Honda)
|+1.793s
|19
|Rhys Irwin
|IRL
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|+2.234s
|20
|Richard Kerr
|IRL
|SM Racing (Honda)
|+2.574s
|21
|Graeme Irwin
|GBR
|MET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati)
|+3.686s
|22
|Brayden Elliott
|AUS
|NP Racing (Honda)
|+4.913s
|23
|Dan Brooks
|GBR
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|+5.286s
|24
|Joe Sheldon-Shaw
|GBR
|Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)
|+9.548s