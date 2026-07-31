2026 British Superbikes: Oulton Park - Practice Results

Bradley Ray set the early standard in Pre-Qualifying to lead the opening day of the sixth BSB round, back at Oulton Park for the second time this season, while Kyle Ryde needed a late lap after a fall to guarantee at Q2 place.

The McAMS rider set the pace early in PQ to lead the charge for the top 12 places, to go directly to Q2.

His time from three minutes into the session, a 1m 33.113s lap, gave the team time to test and improve the Yamaha further for Saturday with the minutes remaining ahead of a second home round for the team.

Max Cook was late out of the pits, only exiting the garage with ten minutes left to run after an earlier fall in FP2, and immediately put in a strong lap to go eighth before further faster laps lifted the AJN Steelstock bimota rider to second, just 0.016s behind Ray.

Storm Stacey had shown frontrunner pace in both of the previous sessions and was equally up to speed in PQ aboard the Bathams AJN bike, the top Ducati in the session in third.

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There was a mix of manufacturers at the top end of the timesheets, with Ryan Vickers needing the best ever lap on a Honda at the Cheshire track for fourth.

Scott Redding picked up the pace after languishing down the order in the two free practice sessions, a solid top five performance taking the Hager PBM Ducati rider through to a Q2 transfer spot.

Joe Talbot took over the top rookie honours on the second bimota in sixth, just quicker than Leon Haslam, who set the seventh fastest lap for Moto Rapido Ducati.

There was drama for championship leader Kyle Ryde in PQ.

The Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions rider was in seventh with 13 minutes of the 20 minute session remaining when he suffered a rare fall, at Brittens.

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Caught up in his Ducati briefly, the reigning champion was able to continue to the pits, with bodywork and a bent handlebar to change. Ryde was able to head out after dropping into the at risk position of 12th, returning to track for a safe lap to ensure his presence in Q2, in eighth.

Jason O’Halloran kept his top 12 pace going to sit in ninth on the second Honda Racing UK bike, with Rory Skinner doing enough to complete the top ten for Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha, still within half a second of the lead time.

Ilya Mikhalchik could not convert his excellent practice pace, the ROKiT BMW Motorrad rider was quickly back into the pits with an issue, but a late push saw him up from 23rd to 11th with the final Q2 spot going to Josh Brookes who had a nervous wait after a fall from his DAO Honda at Shell heading into the final few minutes.

Team-mate Lee Jackson was the rider to just miss out in 13th, while Christian Iddon had a final shot at a place after his early off at the final turn, Lodge, but landed in Q1 after finishing 14th.

Danny Kent was the first rider over a second off the lead time in 15th on the second Cheshire Mouldings bike.

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Graeme Irwin (20th) continues for another round at MET fonaCAB Racing in place of his brother Andrew.

There are two additional replacement riders at Oulton Park. Eugene McManus remains out of action following his Brands Hatch crash. His replacement at MasterMac Honda is Dan Brooks (23rd) , moving up from the Superstock Championship.

There is a BSB return for Joe Sheldon-Shaw (22nd), filling in for Luke Hedger at Whitecliffe CDH Racing after Hedger had an accident at work between rounds.

Glenn Irwin missed track time earlier in the day, with most of what the team tried to make a difference not helping out the Carrickfergus rider, who was 24th in the final session of the day.

Full results from Oulton Park BSB PQ:

2026 British Superbikes Round 6 - Oulton Park - PQ Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Bradley Ray GBR McAMS Yamaha (Yamaha) 1m 33.113s 2 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock (bimota) +0.016s 3 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing (Ducati) +0.055s 4 Ryan Vickers GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +0.173s 5 Scott Redding GBR Hager PBM Racing Team (Ducati) +0.237s 6 Joe Talbot GBR AJN Steelstock (bimota) +0.329s 7 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Racing (Ducati) +0.334s 8 Kyle Ryde GBR Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati) +0.393s 9 Jason O'Halloran AUS Honda Racing UK (Honda) +0.480s 10 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha) +0.492s 11 Ilya Mikhalchik UKR ROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team +0.601s 12 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) +0.706s Riders to Q1 13 Lee Jackson GBR DAO Racing (Honda) +0.846s 14 Christian Iddon GBR Sencat Racing (Yamaha) +0.901s 15 Danny Kent GBR Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha) +1.099s 16 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +1.294s 17 Rhys Irwin IRL MasterMac Honda (Honda) +1.748s 18 Charlie Nesbitt GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +2.237s 19 Richard Kerr IRL SM Racing (Honda) +2.272s 20 Graeme Irwin GBR MET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati) +3.397s 21 Brayden Elliott AUS NP Racing (Honda) +3.863s 22 Joe Sheldon-Shaw GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) +4.713s 23 Dan Brooks GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +4.962s 24 Glenn Irwin GBR Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati) +6.494s

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Official British Superbike Oulton Park Records:

Official lap record : Leon Haslam 1m 32.817s (Ducati, 2025)

Fastest lap record : Kyle Ryde 1m 32.780s (Ducati, PQ 2026)

Pole record: Bradley Ray 1m 32.851s (Yamaha, Q2, 2025)

Round 1 2026:

Qualifying: 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Bradley Ray, 3 Leon Haslam)

Race 1: 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Leon Haslam, 3 Bradley Ray)

Race 2(sprint): 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Leon Haslam, 3 Bradley Ray)

Race 3: 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Leon Haslam, 3 Bradley Ray)



2025

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Round 1:

Qualifying: 1 Bradley Ray (2 Kyle Ryde, 3 Leon Haslam)

Race 1: 1 Bradley Ray (2 Glenn Irwin, 2 Leon Haslam)

Race 2(sprint): 1 Leon Haslam (2 Glenn Irwin, 3 Bradley Ray)

Race 3: -

Round 10 (Showdown):

Qualifying: 1 Charlie Nesbitt (2 Fraser Rogers, 3 Storm Stacey)

Race 1: Josh Brookes (2 Leon Haslam, 3 Kyle Ryde)

Race 2(sprint): 1 Bradley Ray (2 Leon Haslam, 3 Christian Iddon)

Race 3: Scott Redding (2 Bradley Ray, 3 Leon Haslam)

FP2

The second session saw Ryde leading but in search of the perfect lap, with Stacey faster in the first sector a purple time changed that and left the Ducati rider top in every sector.

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This time Stacey was second, only four thousandths quicker than an improved Ray for Yamaha, with Haslam and Vickers, again the top Honda, completing the top five.

Mikhalchik completed his best ever lap of Oulton Park for sixth, top rookie on the sole BMW and the last rider within a second of the lead lap.

Usual frontrunner Redding was a second and a half away from the top time in 13th.

There were two falls in FP2 - Graeme Irwin (21st) had an early off at Shell Oils, while Cook (9th) came off in the gravel at the other end of the session in a slow fall at Lodge.

Brookes lead a much improved DAO Racing outfit, the Australian was seventh, with Jackson 10th.

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Glenn Irwin did not compete in the session, having a complete rebuild of his Nitrous Coin bike in the time ahead of PQ.



FP2 Results:

2026 British Superbikes Round 6 - Oulton Park - FP2 Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Kyle Ryde GBR Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati) 1m 32.732s 2 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing (Ducati) +0.674s 3 Bradley Ray GBR McAMS Yamaha (Yamaha) +0.678s 4 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Racing (Ducati) +0.741s 5 Ryan Vickers GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +0.796s 6 Ilya Mikhalchik UKR ROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team +0.942s 7 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) +1.009s 8 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha) +1.022s 9 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock (bimota) +1.106s 10 Lee Jackson GBR DAO Racing (Honda) +1.134s 11 Joe Talbot GBR AJN Steelstock (bimota) +1.198s 12 Jason O'Halloran AUS Honda Racing UK (Honda) +1.384s 13 Scott Redding GBR Hager PBM Racing Team (Ducati) +1.519s 14 Christian Iddon GBR Sencat Racing (Yamaha) +1.577s 15 Danny Kent GBR Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha) +1.675s 16 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +1.759s 17 Richard Kerr IRL SM Racing (Honda) +2.556s 18 Charlie Nesbitt GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +2.622s 19 Rhys Irwin IRL MasterMac Honda (Honda) +2.781s 20 Brayden Elliott AUS NP Racing (Honda) +4.163s 21 Graeme Irwin GBR MET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati) +4.736s 22 Dan Brooks GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +5.211s 23 Joe Sheldon-Shaw GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) +5.397s 24 Glenn Irwin GBR Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati) No Time

FP1

The first session of the day saw Stacey go top right at the end of the hour, pipping Ryde who was a close second, with Cook making up four places at the chequered flag to complete the top three, pushing back Skinner.

Iddon was the last rider within a second of the lead lap in fifth, with time to find for Vickers in sixth.

The rest of the riders at the top of the championship standings were further down the order with Ray seventh, Haslam eighth and Redding 14th.

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Mikhalchik was the top rookie in FP1 in 12th, ahead of Talbot, who put in a huge 28 laps in 16th.

Danny Kent (12th) appeared to have a bike issue on his return to the pits on two occasions.

There were clear issues for both Rhys Irwin and Sheldon-Shaw, both shown the black and orange flag for smoke emitting from their bikes.

Fraser Rogers was the only faller, right at the end of the session at turn 1, Old Hall.

FP1 Results:

2026 British Superbikes Round 6 - Oulton Park - FP1 Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing (Ducati) 1m 33.080s 2 Kyle Ryde GBR Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati) +0.019s 3 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock (bimota) +0.455s 4 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha) +0.826s 5 Christian Iddon GBR Sencat Racing (Yamaha) +0.890s 6 Ryan Vickers GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +1.012s 7 Bradley Ray GBR McAMS Yamaha (Yamaha) +1.027s 8 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Racing (Ducati) +1.054s 9 Jason O'Halloran AUS Honda Racing UK (Honda) +1.058s 10 Lee Jackson GBR DAO Racing (Honda) +1.098s 11 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) +1.178s 12 Danny Kent GBR Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha) +1.193s 13 Ilya Mikhalchik UKR ROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team +1.310s 14 Scott Redding GBR Hager PBM Racing Team (Ducati) +1.373s 15 Charlie Nesbitt GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +1.532s 16 Joe Talbot GBR AJN Steelstock (bimota) +1.617s 17 Glenn Irwin GBR Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati) +1.787s 18 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +1.793s 19 Rhys Irwin IRL MasterMac Honda (Honda) +2.234s 20 Richard Kerr IRL SM Racing (Honda) +2.574s 21 Graeme Irwin GBR MET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati) +3.686s 22 Brayden Elliott AUS NP Racing (Honda) +4.913s 23 Dan Brooks GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +5.286s 24 Joe Sheldon-Shaw GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) +9.548s

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