Yamaha revives Niall Mackenzie’s iconic BSB-winning livery for Brands Hatch races

Bradley Ray will race in a Cadbury's Boost-inspired livery this weekend as part of McAMS Yamaha celebrating the British Superbike Championship’s 30th anniversary.

The special one-off livery will be used in all three races at Brands Hatch, in what is a nod to the iconic colours that powered Niall Mackenzie to major success aboard a YZF750 in the late 1990s.

Mackenzie won the BSB title in 1996, 97 and 98, while the original purple Cadbury's Boost livery was also raced to domestic success by James Whitham and Steve Hislop.

McAMS Yamaha Cadbury's Boost-inspired R1 bikes.

Speaking about his new colours for this weekend, Ray said: "It's such a cool feeling to finally be able to share the special edition McAMS Yamaha livery - it's been in the pipeline for a while, and to see it all come together is something really special.

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“There aren't any colours that feel more iconic than the Cadbury's Boost colours, it's easily one of my favourite liveries throughout the last 30 years of BSB, and it's a real honour to be riding in them throughout this weekend's three races.

“30 years is a huge milestone for the championship, and I'm grateful to be a part of this weekend's celebrations, and honoured to continue playing a part in the manufacturer's story within the series. Bring on the weekend!"

Bradley Ray, McAMS Yamaha, Brands Hatch.

As well as showcasing the new colours, Yamaha Motor UK is also set to lead a celebratory parade lap on Saturday.

This will be headlined by some of the championship’s most iconic machines and names, including Mackenzie and his original Cadbury’s Boost bike.

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Mackenzie added: "The Cadbury's Boost Yamaha years were some of the most memorable of my career, and it's such a special feeling to see the same colours brought back to life aboard the McAMS Yamaha R1.

“That livery meant so much to the fans back then, and even now, people still come up to me and mention it – so to see it return, especially in a season celebrating 30 years of BSB, brings back some brilliant memories.

“It's a livery that always stood out on track, and I've no doubt it'll turn heads again this weekend at Brands Hatch.

“I'm excited to play a part in the weekend's celebrations at Brands Hatch, including riding my original Boost Yamaha YZF750 in Saturday's Parade Lap. It'll be an experience to remember!"