2026 British Superbikes: Snetterton - Practice Results

Results from day one of the fourth round of the 2026 British Superbike Championship at Snetterton, where Bradley Ray lead the Q2 charge with record pace.

Bradley Ray, Max Cook, BSB, 2026
Bradley Ray, Max Cook, BSB, 2026
© Ian Hopgood Photography
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Bradley Ray topped Pre-Qualifying with a new lap record to lead the top12 riders into Q2 after the opening day of the fourth BSB round of the season, at Snetterton.

The lap record had dropped in both of the previous sessions on Friday, and Ray was up to speed from the very start of PQ, his new record of 1m 46.102s coming on just his first flying lap on the McAMS bike, and closing in on the all-time lap record at the Norwich track.

The Yamaha rider showed blistering pace early on, but it was the opposite story for his nearest rival, Max Cook.

The AJN Steelstock bimota rider was in confident mood after a positive challenge to Ray’s time in FP2, so waited for the final ten minutes to make his mark, finishing 0.474s behind in second.

Kyle Ryde had sorted out his bikes woes for third, the championship leader was 0.600s behind for Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions, as the top Ducati in PQ.

Leon Haslam had also fixed the throttle issue which saw him miss time earlier in the day, bouncing back for fourth in the final session on Friday to ease into Q2 for Moto Rapido Ducati.

Scott Redding was close on times in fifth for Hager PBM Ducati.

Christian Iddon saw his best time drop to sixth overall for Sencat Racing, still his best place in a session on Friday after finding more improvements for his Yamaha.

Local rider Ryan Vickers was the top Honda in seventh, ahead of Storm Stacey in eighth for Bathams AJN Ducati in eighth, and Glenn Irwin in ninth on the second Nitrous Competitions entry, at a track where he did not race last season after injury.

Danny Kent worked out where to make improvements for the rest of the weekend for Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha, with a lap good enough for a top ten placing overnight, just ahead of team-mate Rory Skinner, who made his Q2 placer safer with a late improvement of one place, taking the Scottish rider out of the at risk slot.

The final Q2 direct place went to Honda UK rider Jason O’Halloran, who saw his risky move of ending the session in the pits pay off as he was not displaced by any late laps from riders behind, holding onto 12th.

Joe Talbot came close, leading to a tense wait as the chequered flag waved for the Australian, with the second bimota just slower in 13th, with fellow rookie Ilya Mikhalchik in turn close behind on the sole remaining BMW in 14th.

Josh Brookes did not seem to have resolved his FP2 woes, finishing 16th for DAO Racing, one place ahead of team-mate Lee Jackson.

Brayden Elliott did not take part in the PQ session.

There are two replacement riders for the Norwich round, with Graeme Irwin (21st) returning to deputise for his brother Andrew at MET fonaCAB on the ‘26 Ducati after securing a point at Knockhill. He is joined by Ben Luxton (23rd), who moves over to fill in for the injured Luke Hedger at Whitecliffe CDH Racing, while hopeful he can still also complete his regular stock class races as well at the meeting.

Full results for the 2026 Snetterton BSB PQ:

 

2026 British Superbikes Round 4 - Snetterton - PQ

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Bradley RayGBRMcAMS Yamaha (Yamaha)1m 46.102s
2Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+0.474s
3Kyle RydeGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)+0.600s
4Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Racing (Ducati) +0.659s
5Scott Redding GBRHager PBM Racing Team (Ducati)+0.841s
6Christian IddonGBRSencat Racing (Yamaha)+0.946s
7Ryan VickersGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.988s
8Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing (Ducati)+1.009s
9Glenn IrwinGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)+1.146s
10Danny Kent GBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+1.154s
11Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+1.187s
12Jason O'Halloran AUSHonda Racing UK (Honda)+1.332s
  

Riders to Q1

  
13Joe TalbotGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+1.462s
14Ilya MikhalchikUKRROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team+1.555s
15Charlie NesbittGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+1.853s
16Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+1.985s
17Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+2.075s
18Eugene McManusIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)+2.492s
19Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+2.622s
20Rhys IrwinIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)+3.009s
21Graeme IrwinGBRMET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati)+3.304s
22Richard KerrIRLSM Racing (Honda)+3.313s
23Ben LuxtonGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)+5.061s
24Brayden ElliottAUSNP Racing (Honda)DNS

Official British Superbike Snetterton Records:

All time lap record: Shane Byrne 1m 46.024s (2017)
Old lap record : Bradley Ray 1m 46.583s (Yamaha, 2025)
New lap record: Bradley Ray  1m 46.102s (Yamaha, FP2, 2026)

2025

Round 3

Qualifying: 1. Bradley Ray (2. Kyle Ryde, 3 Rory Skinner)
Race 1: 1. Bradley Ray (2. Kyle Ryde, 3. Tommy Bridewell)
Race 2 (sprint) 1. Bradley Ray (2. Rory Skinner 3. Tommy Bridewell)
Race 3: 1. Bradley Ray (2.Kyle Ryde 3. Leon Haslam)


FP2

The second session saw Ray once again on new lap record pace (1m 46.196s) set near the end, there was little time to reply.

This time it was Cook pushed back to second, leaving him 0.630s slower after taking over from Ray before the Yamaha man reclaimed P1 in FP2.

Vickers was the best of the rest, over a second off the new lead lap.

Ryde spent much of the session last on the timesheets, trying to work on what had left him feeling uncomfortable on the Ducati in FP1, moving to a late fourth.

Skinner completed the top five in the half an hour session, with Kent and Glenn Irwin picking up the pace late on for sixth and seventh respectively.

Redding slipped to eighth, ahead of Haslam in ninth, with O’Halloran completing the top ten after lapping with his team-mate Vickers.

Talbot was the best of the rookies, in 11th, just ahead of Mikhalchik.

Josh Brookes had an issue, only completing two laps in FP2.

FP2 Results:

 

2026 British Superbikes Round 4 - Snetterton - FP2

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Bradley RayGBRMcAMS Yamaha (Yamaha)1m 46.196s
2Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+0.630s
3Ryan VickersGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+1.008s
4Kyle RydeGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)+1.283s
5Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+1.389s
6Danny Kent GBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+1.450s
7Glenn IrwinGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)+1.462s
8Scott Redding GBRHager PBM Racing Team (Ducati)+1.464s
9Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Racing (Ducati) +1.496s
10Jason O'Halloran AUSHonda Racing UK (Honda)+1.552s
11Joe TalbotGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+1.626s
12Ilya MikhalchikUKRROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team+1.665s
13Christian IddonGBRSencat Racing (Yamaha)+1.871s
14Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing (Ducati)+1.972s
15Charlie NesbittGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+2.285s
16Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+2.404s
17Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+2.479s
18Eugene McManusIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)+2.680s
19Graeme IrwinGBRMET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati)+2.993s
20Richard KerrIRLSM Racing (Honda)+3.192s
21Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+3.707s
22Rhys IrwinIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)+3.789s
23Ben LuxtonGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)+5.079s
24Brayden ElliottAUSNP Racing (Honda)+6.876s

FP1

The first session was an indication of how the BSB bikes had evolved in just a year, with Ray’s Snetterton 300 layout record from 2025 already broken.

Ray fought with Redding to regain the top spot in the session after leading for much of the hour with the time set on just his fifth lap, bouncing back to P1 at the chequered flag, only to be toppled again by the Ducati rider (1m 46.393s).

Ray was the only rider within a second of the lead time, just 0.021s slower, while third placed Vickers was 1.085s behind.

Ryde was a solid fourth, with Haslam bouncing back after missing much of the track time available for a throttle change, after working with his mechanics to get back on track, for fifth.

Kent jumped up to a late sixth, with Cook the top bimota with a personal best performance in seventh.

Skinner was late out of the pits for an eventual eighth, ahead of Stacey who was shown a late orange/black ‘meatball’ flag in ninth, with O’Halloran completing the early top ten.

Mikhalchik was the top rookie in the session.

Graeme Irwin had to pull off track early in the session, while technical gremlins also ended Brayden Elliot’s FP1 early.

 FP1 Results:

2026 British Superbikes Round 4 - Snetterton- FP1

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Scott Redding GBRHager PBM Racing Team (Ducati)1m 46.393s
2Bradley RayGBRMcAMS Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.021s
3Ryan VickersGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+1.085s
4Kyle RydeGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)+1.228s
5Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Racing (Ducati) +1.277s
6Danny Kent GBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+1.309s
7Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+1.339s
8Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+1.438s
9Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing (Ducati)+1.545s
10Jason O'Halloran AUSHonda Racing UK (Honda)+1.548s
11Charlie NesbittGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+1.882s
12Glenn IrwinGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)+2.026s
13Christian IddonGBRSencat Racing (Yamaha)+2.120s
14Ilya MikhalchikUKRROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team+2.275s
15Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+2.363s
16Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+2.568s
17Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+2.711s
18Joe TalbotGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+2.727s
19Graeme IrwinGBRMET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati)+3.419s
20Eugene McManusIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)+3.745s
21Rhys IrwinIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)+3.786s
22Richard KerrIRLSM Racing (Honda)+4.302s
23Ben LuxtonGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)+5.496s
24Brayden ElliottAUSNP Racing (Honda)+8.991s

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