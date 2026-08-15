Rory Skinner “comfortable” on Yamaha at BSB Thruxton for first podium of 2026

Rory Skinner made the most of the Yamaha at a strong track for the manufacturer to secure second in Race 1 at Thruxton.

Rory Skinner at Thruxton, on his way to a first BSB podium finish this season
Rory Skinner at Thruxton, on his way to a first BSB podium finish this season
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Rory Skinner was immediately in the mix at the front of BSB Race 1 at Thruxton, initially battling it out in the group behind then frontrunners Scott Redding and eventual race winner Kyle Ryde, before moving into a battle for second with race rival Ryan Vickers, taking over one final time not long before the race was declared for Max Cook’s red flagged accident.

The Cheshire Mouldings rider improved on Friday to secure a direct Q2 slot, which was then converted to a fourth place on the grid for the first race. The number 11 was initially surprised by the fast pace of the race, but able to run at the front and match the other riders, as he revealed when speaking to British Superbikes after the race:

“Quite an interesting race, really. First lap came around and it was like, straight into the 15’s, I’d said on the grid to the boys, I thought 15.5 is kind of going to be the race pace, but I didn’t expect to be dipping straight into the low 15’s .

Then, I didn’t really look at my dash for a while, just focused on riding smooth and kind of being with the boys around me, and every lap was, like just sitting in the mid-15’s still and I couldn’t really believe it.

I felt pretty comfortable in doing that. A lot more comfortable than I have all weekend, which was kind of a little bit strange, but yeah really, really happy with that race.”

Skinner had the additional comfort of being on a Yamaha for this season - the manufacturer having won all the races at Thruxton before today a record that had stretched back to when Josh Brookes last won on a Ducati in 2019, with Ryde and his team-mate Danny Kent taking the wins for Yamaha last season. Skinner was aware of the history Yamaha has at the circuit adding:

“I felt like I managed it quite well and the Yamaha’s obviously got a lot of potential around here. It’s had a lot of race wins and I felt like if the race had gone the distance, I might be able to get a bit closer to Kyle and maybe have something for the last couple of laps.”

Skinner then touched on how hard it has been to get near the podium this season - before Race 1 there have only been six different riders to feature on the podium: Glenn Irwin, Max Cook, Leon Haslam in addition to the only three riders to have a win to their name - Bradley Ray, Redding and Ryde. Skinner explained how hard his team had worked to bridge the gap, with himself and Vickers adding their names to the rostrum finishers:

“To be second, on the podium at the minute, I’ll definitely take that because so far this year, it’s been challenging to say the least, but the Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha boys have never given up, you know, for my guys, on my side of the garage. It’s been pretty tough.

We’ve had a whole new bike to learn and it’s not been easy. So yeah, it’s been good. I’m happy where we’re at and I think we can do some more.”

Tags:

2026
British Superbikes
Yamaha

Related Articles

British Superbikes Results
2026 British Superbikes: Oulton Park - Race Results (1)
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2026, Oulton Park
British Superbikes Results
2026 British Superbikes: Oulton Park - Practice Results
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2026, Oulton Park
British Superbikes News
Yamaha revives Niall Mackenzie’s iconic BSB-winning livery for Brands Hatch races
Bradley Ray, McAMS Yamaha.
British Superbikes News
Bradley Ray rescues Snetterton BSB podium after being stuck for “too many laps”
Bradley Ray, Max Cook, Ryan Vickers, BSB, Snetterton, race 3, 2026
British Superbikes News
Bradley Ray takes first 2026 win in “tough” Snetterton BSB race one
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2026, Snetterton
British Superbikes Results
2026 British Superbikes: Snetterton - Race Results (1)
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2026, Snetterton

Latest News

BSB News
Kyle Ryde felt “saved” by red flag with Rory Skinner approaching in BSB Thruxton Race 1
8m ago
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2026, Thruxton
BSB News
Rory Skinner “comfortable” on Yamaha at BSB Thruxton for first podium of 2026
16m ago
Rory Skinner, BSB, 2026, Thruxton
BSB News
Ryan Vickers Thruxton BSB podium “complete opposite” to expectations
27m ago
Ryan Vickers, Kyle Ryde, Thruxton, BSB, 2026
BSB News
Max Cook taken to hospital after Thruxton BSB Race 1 crash
2h ago
Max Cook, 2026 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
BSB News
Ryan Vickers to “enlighten” Honda for Thruxton BSB: “I’ve been really strong there”
13/08/26
Ryan Vickers, 2026 Oulton Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.

More News

BSB News
“I’ve got a good chance”: Max Cook looking to break BSB win duck at Thruxton
13/08/26
Max Cook, BSB, 2026, Oulton Park
BSB News
Bradley Ray looking for Ducati BSB weakness at “good for the Yamaha” Thruxton
13/08/26
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2026, Oulton Park
BSB News
TT legend John McGuinness suffers first crash in six years at Oulton Park BSB
03/08/26
John McGuinness, 2026 Oulton Park (2) BSB, Superstock. Credit: Honda Racing UK.
BSB News
The key Honda BSB improvement verified at Oulton Park
03/08/26
Ryan Vickers, 2026 Oulton Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
BSB News
“Incredible” Oulton Park BSB for Bradley Ray after Brands Hatch “head scratcher”
03/08/26
Bradley Ray, 2026 Oulton Park BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.