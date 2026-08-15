Max Cook taken to hospital after Thruxton BSB Race 1 crash

Bimota rider Max Cook has been taken to hospital after crashing in Race 1 at the Thruxton BSB.

Cook’s crash, which happened after contact with Leon Haslam as they exited the final corner onto the pit straight, brought out the red flags at the beginning of lap 17, ending the race four laps early and leaving current BSB championship leader Kyle Ryde as the winner.

Cook was shown on TV broadcast images as conscious and being taken away on a stretcher.

Max Cook, 2026 Oulton Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography. © Ian Hopgood Photography

A statement published by BSB has now confirmed that Cook was unconscious for “a brief period” before being transferred to the circuit medical centre. Since then, he has been moved to hospital for further assessment.

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“Following an incident during the British Superbike race at Thruxton, Max Cook crashed exiting turn 14 following contact with another rider,” reads a statement from BSB.

“The race was immediately red flagged. Max was attended to at the scene by the BSB Medical Team.

“Max experienced a brief period of unconsciousness following the incident and was transferred to the Circuit Medical Centre for further evaluation.

“Following further assessment by the BSB Medical Team, Max was transferred to Southampton hospital for definitive investigation and specialist review.

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“We wish Max well and will provide further information regarding his condition when appropriate.”

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Cook’s team-mate, Joe Talbot, will be the only Bimota on the grid tomorrow as a result of Cook’s crash. Talbot finished Race 1 inside the top-10 in ninth.

Cook had arrived at Thruxton hoping for positive results after showing strong pace at recent rounds, and having been on the podium at Thruxton in 2025 aboard the Kawasaki ZX-10RR.

The Thruxton Race 1 off is the 23-year-old’s second big crash in the last four races, after he fell at Cascades in Race 1 at the previous round at Oulton Park. On that occasion, Cook was able to ride in both Sunday races and finish inside the top-six on each occasion.