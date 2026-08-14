2026 British Superbikes: Thruxton - Practice Results

Results from day one of the seventh round of the 2026 British Superbike Championship at Thruxton, where Kyle Ryde was under the old lap record to finish fastest.

Kyle Ryde, Oulton Park(2), BSB, 2026
Kyle Ryde, Oulton Park(2), BSB, 2026
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Kyle Ryde had planned to do an out lap, fast lap, then head back to the pits in the final session of the day, Pre- Qualifying, and the Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions rider needed no more than that, finishing the day with a new fastest BSB lap of Thruxton.

Ryde showed that, at least on one lap pace, fears that the Ducati would not perform at the Hampshire track were unfounded as just minutes into the session, on a first and only run, the number one plated bike pulled out a 1’ 14.530s lap, starting behind Bradley Ray and Ilya Mikhalchik who then pulled away, finishing the remaining three sectors solo.

Max Cook came closest to the time on the AJN Steelstock bimota, appearing on track heading into the final ten minutes to also only put out one run and finish the session in the pits, 0.309s slower.

The first rider to head sub 1’ 15s on Friday, Scott Redding was also only on track for three laps, finishing third for Hager PBM Ducati.

Joe Talbot completed the turnaround for the bimota team, having been down in 15th and 16th in the earlier FP2 session, the top rookie was fourth, and the last rider within half a second of the new record benchmark lap.

Rory Skinner was the top Yamaha for Cheshire Mouldings, in fifth, ahead of a much improved Christian Iddon in sixth for Sencat Yamaha.

Danny Kent was lower than in the previous two sessions, but still safely heading straight to Q2 from seventh on the second Cheshire Mouldings bike.

Ryan Vickers also experienced a position drop - the number seven had been second in FP2, but was a solid eighth in PQ - the top Honda for Honda Racing UK.

Ray had topped the Friday results at the last round, a return to Oulton Park, but this time out was ninth for McAMS Yamaha.

Jason O’Halloran picked up four places heading into the final ten minutes to take him to tenth on the second Honda UK bike, still holding the position at the chequered flag.

Lee Jackson was taking his turn at being the DAO Racing rider to make it directly to Q2, in 11th, all the more impressive given the number 14 missed the round last season - and well ahead of team-mate Josh Brookes in 17th after a difficult opening day for the Australian.

The final progression slot went to Mikhalchik. The rookie, the only BMW rider left in the class, finished twelfth despite some late pressure.

That came from Leon Haslam. The Moto Rapido Ducati rider had topped Q2, so looked to have top five pace, but late out of the pits, the former champion saw his first flying lap cancelled for course cutting, with his next effort leaving the Ducati rider 13th.

Further back, Glenn Irwin was the victim of several different electrical issues over the course of the day, leaving him low on track time and 19th on the second Nitrous Competitions entry.

Bathams AJN rider Storm Stacey did not make it onto track for the final PQ session- his oil cooler issue was not fixed in time, leaving him last with no laps set.

Graeme Irwin (22nd) continued as long term cover for his brother Andrew at MET fonaCAB Racing, while Joe Sheldon-Shaw (21st) returned as cover for Luke Hedger at Whitecliffe CDH Racing, who injured himself at work before the last round at Oulton Park.

Full results from Thruxton BSB PQ:

2026 British Superbikes Round 7 - Thruxton - PQ
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Kyle RydeGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)1' 14.530s
2Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+0.309s
3Scott Redding GBRHager PBM Racing Team (Ducati)+0.344s
4Joe TalbotGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+0.487s
5Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.542s
6Christian IddonGBRSencat Racing (Yamaha)+0.557s
7Danny Kent GBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.704s
8Ryan VickersGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.710s
9Bradley RayGBRMcAMS Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.774s
10Jason O'Halloran AUSHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.907s
11Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+0.938s
12Ilya MikhalchikUKRROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team+1.043s
  Riders to Q1  
13Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Racing (Ducati) 1.067s
14Eugene McManusIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)+1.111s
15Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+1.239s
16Charlie NesbittGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+1.285s
17Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+1.387s
18Richard KerrIRLSM Racing (Honda)+1.598s
19Glenn IrwinGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)+1.628s
20Rhys IrwinIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)+1.703s
21Joe Sheldon-ShawGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)+2.020s
22Graeme IrwinGBRMET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati)+2.253s
23Brayden ElliottAUSNP Racing (Honda)+2.367s
24Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing (Ducati)No Time

Official British Superbike Thruxton Records:

New outright BSB lap record: Kyle Ryde 1’ 14.530s (Ducati, PQ, 2026)
Old outright BSB lap record : Josh Brookes 1’ 14.655s (Ducati, 2019)
Pole record: Kyle Ryde 1’ 14.143s (Yamaha, 2025)
Fastest lap record :Bradley Ray 1’ 14.539s (Yamaha, 2025)

2025:

Qualifying: 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Bradley Ray, 3 Leon Haslam)
Race 1: 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Danny Kent, 3 Max Cook)
Race 2(sprint): 1 Danny Kent (2 Kyle Ryde, 3 Bradley Ray)
Race 3: 1 Danny Kent (2 Bradley Ray, 3 Christian Iddon)

FP2

The second session was just 25 minutes, with Haslam’s top time set with 15 minutes to go still the best lap at the chequered flag. The Ducati rider was under observation during the session for a possible technical issue, but was never shown the black/orange flag.

Vickers had a purple sector three heading into the final two minutes on track, which helped elevate the Honda rider from 13th to second, 0.082s slower in a much closer session, with Ryde’s FP1 effort at the time faster as FP2 ended with the temperature on the rise.

Redding had led before Haslam, remaining third quickest, with Ray and Kent completing the top five, just ahead of team-mate Skinner.

There were mixed fortunes at DAO Racing with Jackson seventh, While Brookes was still struggling in 20th.

Ryde was eighth on an old tyre and the last rider within half a second of Haslam’s lap.

Brookes was not the only rider with issues in the second session -  signs were already not positive for Glenn Irwin, who, as with FP1 spent more time in the pits than on track, in 18th.

After his huge run in FP1, by contrast FP2 saw O’Halloran do the least laps, just five, leaving him in 22nd ahead of big improvements in PQ.

FP2 Results:

2026 British Superbikes Round 7 - Thruxton - FP2

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Racing (Ducati) 1'15.415s
2Ryan VickersGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.082s
3Scott Redding GBRHager PBM Racing Team (Ducati)+0.124s
4Bradley RayGBRMcAMS Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.179s
5Danny Kent GBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.190s
6Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.207s
7Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+0.284s
8Kyle RydeGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)+0.415s
9Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing (Ducati)+0.446s
10Charlie NesbittGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+0.585s
11Christian IddonGBRSencat Racing (Yamaha)+0.586s
12Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+0.593s
13Rhys IrwinIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)+0.660s
14Ilya MikhalchikUKRROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team+0.875s
15Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+0.964s
16Joe TalbotGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+0.984s
17Eugene McManusIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)+0.993s
18Graeme IrwinGBRMET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati)+1.043s
19Glenn IrwinGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)+1.109s
20Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+1.311s
21Richard KerrIRLSM Racing (Honda)+1.409s
22Jason O'Halloran AUSHonda Racing UK (Honda)+1.508s
23Joe Sheldon-ShawGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)+1.682s
24Brayden ElliottAUSNP Racing (Honda)+2.503s

FP1

Time constraints at Thruxton shorted the sessions, with FP1 weighing in at 50 minutes. That saw most of the riders back in the pits after the first ten minutes as they adjusted their runs accordingly.

Ryde was sat in 18th in the early part of the session, but was untroubled, returning to first move to a solid sixth, then go top, improving his lap further for a 1’15.087s session best.

Haslam also improved to finish second, with long term leader Ray pushed back to third.

Kent looked on form at a more favoured track, finishing his opening stint fourth, but over half a second from Ryde, with a 0.735s gap. Stacey was in a similar area time-wise, to complete the top five, just ahead of a close Cook in sixth and Redding in seventh.

Glenn Irwin did the least laps in the session, with just eleven under his belt after a prolonged stint in the pits, finishing ninth.

The opposite was true of O’Halloran, keen to re-learn the track on his return, the Australian put in 31 laps to finish 16th, tied on times with 15th placed Skinner.

Mikhalchik was the best of the rookies in 11th.


FP1 Results:
 

2026 British Superbikes Round 7 - Thruxton - FP1

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Kyle RydeGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)1' 15.087s
2Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Racing (Ducati) +0.374s
3Bradley RayGBRMcAMS Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.480s
4Danny Kent GBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.735s
5Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing (Ducati)+0.748s
6Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+0.786s
7Scott Redding GBRHager PBM Racing Team (Ducati)+0.790s
8Christian IddonGBRSencat Racing (Yamaha)+0.862s
9Glenn IrwinGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)+0.936s
10Ryan VickersGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.972s
11Ilya MikhalchikUKRROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team+1.064s
12Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+1.086s
13Charlie NesbittGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+1.099s
14Richard KerrIRLSM Racing (Honda)+1.182s
15Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+1.205s
16Jason O'Halloran AUSHonda Racing UK (Honda)+1.205s
17Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+1.361s
18Rhys IrwinIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)+1.406s
19Eugene McManusIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)+1.457s
20Joe TalbotGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+1.492s
21Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+1.703s
22Graeme IrwinGBRMET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati)+1.817s
23Joe Sheldon-ShawGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)+2.628s
24Brayden ElliottAUSNP Racing (Honda)+3.385s

Tags:

2026
British Superbikes
Ducati

Related Articles

British Superbikes Results
2026 British Superbikes: Oulton Park - Race Results (3)
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2026, Oulton Park
British Superbikes Results
2026 British Superbikes: Oulton Park - Race Results (2)
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2026, Oulton Park
British Superbikes News
Kyle Ryde declares BSB Oulton Park comeback a “great day at the office”
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2026, Oulton Park
British Superbikes News
Leon Haslam felt “too many mistakes” left him third in Oulton Park BSB opener
Leon Haslam, BSB, 2026, Oulton Park
British Superbikes News
Redding needed to ”ride through it” for Brands Hatch BSB comeback win
Scott Redding, BSB, 2026, Brands Hatch
British Superbikes News
Brake lever woes see Kyle Ryde second in BSB Brands Hatch finale
Kyle Ryde, Scott Redding, Max Cook BSB, Race 2, 2026, Brands Hatch

Latest News

BSB News
Ryan Vickers to “enlighten” Honda for Thruxton BSB: “I’ve been really strong there”
13/08/26
Ryan Vickers, 2026 Oulton Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
BSB News
“I’ve got a good chance”: Max Cook looking to break BSB win duck at Thruxton
13/08/26
Max Cook, BSB, 2026, Oulton Park
BSB News
Bradley Ray looking for Ducati BSB weakness at “good for the Yamaha” Thruxton
13/08/26
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2026, Oulton Park
BSB News
TT legend John McGuinness suffers first crash in six years at Oulton Park BSB
03/08/26
John McGuinness, 2026 Oulton Park (2) BSB, Superstock. Credit: Honda Racing UK.
BSB News
The key Honda BSB improvement verified at Oulton Park
03/08/26
Ryan Vickers, 2026 Oulton Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.

More News

BSB News
“Incredible” Oulton Park BSB for Bradley Ray after Brands Hatch “head scratcher”
03/08/26
Bradley Ray, 2026 Oulton Park BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
BSB News
Kyle Ryde heard Scott Redding “every lap” in close BSB race 3 at Oulton Park
02/08/26
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2026, Oulton Park, Race 3
BSB News
Scott Redding was on the limit to stay in touch at Oulton Park BSB
02/08/26
Scott Redding, BSB, 2026, Oulton Park
BSB News
Bradley Ray “held on for as long as I could” to complete podium triple at Oulton Park BSB
02/08/26
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2026, Oulton Park
BSB News
“Super lucky” Max Cook rescues top sixes after monster Oulton Park BSB crash
02/08/26
Max Cook, 2026 Oulton Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.