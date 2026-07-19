Brake lever woes see Kyle Ryde second in BSB Brands Hatch finale

Kyle Ryde revealed that although he got close, worries stemming from bike issues prevented him from putting in a pass on race leader Scott Redding, ending his BSB triple hopes at Brands Hatch.

Although his blistering pace in the sprint race earlier in the day had put him back on pole the Nitrous Coin Nitrous competitions rider was soon behind with Redding leading from the very first lap.

Speaking to British Superbikes after the final race, the Ducati rider explained how the opening laps went from his point of view:



“Scott got a very good start. We was both riding at a reasonable, well, very fast speed, but also trying to save a bit of tyre.

I was riding exactly the same as Scott in every sector, so I knew there was going to be a dog fight at the end, It was not easy. I think with about eight, nine laps to go I tried to put a bit of pressure on Scott and I think I did a few of my best laps and I tried to get as close as I could to him.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Ryde then revealed that once back in touch, his reluctance to put in a pass came from a brake lever issue on his bike, explaining:

“ I had a few issues, just with the brake lever. After that I was kind of panicking and every time I got close I didn’t really want to make a move and something go wrong. So yeah, I feel like I had the speed. I didn’t feel like I was able to pull away from Scott if I got through - bit it was just a shame I didn’t really get a chance to make a pass. I didn’t feel confident enough.”

Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2026, Brands Hatch © Ian Hopgood Photography

Ryde still exits Brands Hatch was championship leader and after amassing the most points over three rounds, the King of Brands trophy:

“It was two firsts and a second throughout Brands weekend and a nice little trophy to take home, so yeah - great for the championship, I’m glad we all got through the weekend safely and yeah, roll on.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Returning to the brake issue, the reigning champion was keen to get to fixing the issue ahead the the next round in two weeks time - a return to Oulton Park, adding:

“The worst place for the lever coming back was end of the back straight, when we were doing 170mph. So it was almost like I was riding a pit bike and every time I went onto the back straight, I was just making sure it was still there ‘cause I don’t want to jump off at that speed and I had a couple of seconds to Max.

So I wound it out a few times and it got a little bit better, but by that point, Scott was in a rhythm and the last three laps he defended really well and rode the best he has done in all the races,

Hope we can get this brake thing fixed for Oulton Park, because it’s a similar place - you don’t wasn’t to be having no breaks at any track.”