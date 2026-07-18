Kyle Ryde takes ninth BSB win of 2026 in Brands Hatch race one

Reigning champion Kyle Ryde had taken his opportunity earlier in the race to be in the right place when the first BSB Brands Hatch Race ended under a red flag.

The Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions rider had started from pole after a huge record lap in qualifying, but had needed to concede early when fellow Ducati rider Scott Redding had stormed past on the first lap.

Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2026, Brands Hatch © Ian Hopgood Photography

Speaking to British Superbikes after the race in their race reactions segment, the number one plated bike rider explained he wanted to save tyre and energy as the pace was hot in the opening laps:

“For me, obviously, the first 12 laps I wouldn’t have been able to do that speed if I was in front, so it was a very fast start of the race - I was kind of - I wouldn’t say hanging on - but there was no way I was going to pass Scott ‘cause we were going too fast really, I was trying to save a bit of the tyre where I was good out the back and like Scott said, he made a bit of a mistake and the gap kind of shrunk instantly and I did a really good lap and was back on him.

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Back on the rear wheel of Redding, Ryde was able to line up a move, which he completed through Paddock Hill Bend, the first corner on the circuit, still out front when the red flag came out for Eugene McManus, who had failed through the same corner later in the race, Ryde added:

I’d seen how many laps was to go and I thought I shall just wait a few laps. I couldn’t tell if Scott was trying to save a bit of energy to then go again or just save a bit of energy for the battle, but I had a really good run out of the last corner. I thought, why not - and I did four or five qualifying laps - kind of stretch a little bit ’cause I could hear him in the distance and yeah, then the red flag came out.

It is not the first time this season the riders have not got to put on a show over the final laps, but while acknowledging that, Ryde was also quick to wish McManus well:

“So, obviously, unfortunately I think we’ve said that a few times this season where the fans and everyone’s not really got, well including me and Scott, we’ve not got the battle that we wanted but main thing whoever crashed - I hope they’re okay and we’ll go to tomorrow.”