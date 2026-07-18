Kyle Ryde takes ninth BSB win of 2026 in Brands Hatch race one

Kyle Ryde was ahead on track when the red flag came out to extend his wins for the season after the first BSB race at Brand Hatch.

Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2026, Brands Hatch
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2026, Brands Hatch
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Reigning champion Kyle Ryde had taken his opportunity earlier in the race to be in the right place when the first BSB Brands Hatch Race ended under a red flag.

The Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions rider had started from pole after a huge record lap in qualifying, but had needed to concede early when fellow Ducati rider Scott Redding had stormed past on the first lap.

Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2026, Brands Hatch
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2026, Brands Hatch
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Speaking to British Superbikes after the race in their race reactions segment, the number one plated bike rider explained he wanted to save tyre and energy as the pace was hot in the opening laps:

“For me, obviously, the first 12 laps I wouldn’t have been able to do that speed if I was in front, so it was a very fast start of the race - I was kind of - I wouldn’t say hanging on - but there was no way I was going to pass Scott ‘cause we were going too fast really, I was trying to save a bit of the tyre where I was good out the back and like Scott said, he made a bit of a mistake and the gap kind of shrunk instantly and I did a really good lap and was back on him.

Back on the rear wheel of Redding, Ryde was able to line up a move, which he completed through Paddock Hill Bend, the first corner on the circuit, still out front when the red flag came out for Eugene McManus, who had failed through the same corner later in the race, Ryde added:

I’d seen how many laps was to go and I thought I shall just wait a few laps. I couldn’t tell if Scott was trying to save a bit of energy to then go again or just save a bit of energy for the battle, but I had a really good run out of the last corner. I thought, why not - and I did four or five qualifying laps - kind of stretch a little bit ’cause I could hear him in the distance and yeah, then the red flag came out.

It is not the first time this season the riders have not got to put on a show over the final laps, but while acknowledging that, Ryde was also quick to wish McManus well:

“So, obviously, unfortunately I think we’ve said that a few times this season where the fans and everyone’s not really got, well including me and Scott, we’ve not got the battle that we wanted but main thing whoever crashed - I hope they’re okay and we’ll go to tomorrow.”

Tags:

2026
British Superbikes
Brands Hatch
Ducati

Related Articles

British Superbikes Results
2026 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch- Race Results (1)
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2026, Brands Hatch
British Superbikes Results
2026 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch - Qualifying Results
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2026, Brands Hatch
British Superbikes Results
2026 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch - Practice Results
Scott Redding, BSB, 2026
British Superbikes News
First BSB Snetterton win in race three “means a lot” for Kyle Ryde
Kyle Ryde, Bradley Ray, Scott Redding, BSB, 2026, Snetterton, race three podium
British Superbikes News
Scott Redding “thinking about the long run” with second in final Snetterton BSB race
Scott Redding, BSB, 2026, Snetterton
British Superbikes Results
2026 British Superbikes: Snetterton - Race Results (3)
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2026, Snetterton

Latest News

BSB News
Kyle Ryde takes ninth BSB win of 2026 in Brands Hatch race one
54m ago
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2026, Brands Hatch
BSB News
Scott Redding declares Kyle Ryde ‘saved by the bell’ after red flag decides BSB Brands Hatch opener
1h ago
Scott Redding, BSB, 2026, Brands Hatch
BSB News
Max Cook ‘did ten qualifying laps’ trying to keep pace in a fast BSB Brand Hatch race one
1h ago
Max Cook, BSB, 2026, Brand Hatch
BSB News
Kyle Ryde, Scott Redding making it ‘not easy’ for one rider chasing first BSB win
2h ago
Max Cook, 2026 Brands Hatch BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
BSB News
Bradley Ray eighth in Brands Hatch BSB Race 1 with “strange” Yamaha feeling
2h ago
Bradley Ray, 2026 Brands Hatch BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.

More News

BSB News
Yamaha revives Niall Mackenzie’s iconic BSB-winning livery for Brands Hatch races
17/07/26
Bradley Ray, McAMS Yamaha.
BSB News
Bradley Ray riding “so close to the limit every weekend” in 2026 BSB title push
15/07/26
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2026, Snetterton
BSB News
Kyle Ryde anticipating “great racing” as BSB title battle moves to Brands Hatch
15/07/26
Kyle Ryde, 2026 Snetterton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
BSB News
Why Ryan Vickers’ shocking Snetterton BSB vibration actually marked an improvement
09/07/26
Ryan Vickers, 2026 Snetterton BSB. Credit: Honda Racing UK.
BSB News
Change of ownership confirmed for Thruxton Circuit BARC leases
08/07/26
Kyle Ryde, 2025 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.