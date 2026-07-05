2026 British Superbikes: Snetterton - Race Results (3)

The third Snetterton BSB race, concluding round four, saw Kyle Ryde timed his move to the front with perfection, to pull away fro a runaway win, with three different riders winning over the meeting.

It had been Scott Redding who launched from pole, with Max Cook soon taking over out front. Bradley Ray was in the mix with the Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions rider starting fourth.

That position was held until lap five, where Ryde saw an opportunity to pass Ray, with a very aware, careful move after the sprint, with Ryan Vickers taking advantage of the open door to also move ahead.

The number one bike hit the front on lap seven, and immediately pulled out a gap, cemented by a new race lap record on lap ten,

The gap was over two seconds by lap twelve, with Ryde leading over the line by a final 1.685s, celebrating on the podium in an England shirt ahead of the World Cup game against Mexico.

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Redding had no reply for the break on his Hager PBM Ducati, and had company instead over the final laps from Ray, the battle to hold second taking his eye and stopping a late attack.

The number 45 picked up the Race Of Aces award for the most points picked up over the Snetterton BSB weekend.

Ray competed the podium, a close third on the fixed up McAMS Yamaha following his race two crash.

Vickers held third for much of the race, but ran wide allowing Ray through, managing his now mostly fixed chatter issues to bring home the Honda Racing UK bike in fourth, his best finish of the weekend at his home track in Norfolk.

Leon Haslam started down in twelfth, putting on a determined run through the pack, full of tough but fair passes to finish fifth for Moto Rapido Ducati.

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Haslam’s final battle with Rory Skinner went to the line, with the Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha rider just behind in sixth.

Christian Iddon faded back to seventh for Sencat Yamaha, eventually clear of Joe Talbot, the top rookie putting up a fight for position on his way to eighth, completing a strong weekend for the top rookie on the bimota.

Jason O’Halloran concluded a much improved weekend for Honda Racing UK, inside the top ten again in ninth, with the final top 10 spot going to Josh Brookes for DAO Racing, from 16th in the grid.

Danny Kent held eleventh on the second Cheshire Mouldings bike, staying ahead of Ilya Mikhalchik on the sole BMW in the class, fighting his way into the points after starting 20th.

The remaining points on offer went to Lee Jackson on the second DAO Racing bike in 13th, Fraser Rogers in 14th for TAG Honda and Rhys Irwin, in the points in every race at the Norwich track, in 15th for MasterMac Honda.

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Richard Kerr was the only other rider to finish, in 16th for SM Racing.



Official British Superbike Snetterton Records:

Old all time lap record: Shane Byrne 1m 46.024s (2017)

New all time lap record: Bradley Ray 1m 45.757s (Yamaha, Q2, 2026)

Old lap record : Bradley Ray 1m 46.583s (Yamaha, 2025)

New race lap record: Kyle Ryde 1m 46.404s (Ducati, Race 3, 2026)

2025

Round 3

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Qualifying: 1. Bradley Ray (2. Kyle Ryde, 3 Rory Skinner)

Race 1: 1. Bradley Ray (2. Kyle Ryde, 3. Tommy Bridewell)

Race 2 (sprint) 1. Bradley Ray (2. Rory Skinner 3. Tommy Bridewell)

Race 3: 1. Bradley Ray (2.Kyle Ryde 3. Leon Haslam)

Eugene McManus was first out of the race, off at Agostini on lap two.



Storm Stacey had started from the back of the grid, still working in the pit lane on the Bathams AJN Ducati as the pit lane closed, only exiting at the start of the warm up lap after finding a series of issues following another DNF in the sprint.

A bike issue seemed to cause a loss of the rear, ending his race early, slipping off at the Bomb Hole.

Brayden Elliott retired soon after, with Graeme Irwin falling from his replacement seat at MET fonaCAB Racing.

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Max Cook pulled onto the grass from the lead group, with another technical issue on the bimota, from fifth at the time on the penultimate lap.

As with race two, Glenn Irwin and Charlie Nesbitt were not available, due to the injuries picked up on Saturday in race one.

Ben Luxton remained absent form his replacement ride at Whitecliffe CDH Racing, replacing Luke Hedger.

Championship Standings

His 200th BSB race saw Ryde hit the 200 point mark - voted rider of the round - with Redding still his nearest rival, on 183 points. Ray moved onto 139 in third, with Haslam a close fourth on 131. The overall top five after 12 races was completed by Cook, who stayed on 109points.

Talbot continued to dominate the rookie standings, now on 57, matching former champion Josh Brookes. His nearest rivalo remains Mikhalchik on 22, with Rhys Irwin now on 13 and McManus on eight points.

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Full Snetterton BSB race three results can be found below.

Snetterton BSB race 3 results:

2026 British Superbikes Round 4 - Snetterton - Race Results (3) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Kyle Ryde GBR Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati) 28m 36.984s 2 Scott Redding GBR Hager PBM Racing Team (Ducati) +1.685s 3 Bradley Ray GBR McAMS Yamaha (Yamaha) +1.958s 4 Ryan Vickers GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +3.635s 5 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Racing (Ducati) +10.212s 6 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha) +10.703s 7 Christian Iddon GBR Sencat Racing (Yamaha) +13.321s 8 Joe Talbot GBR AJN Steelstock (bimota) +15.172s 9 Jason O'Halloran AUS Honda Racing UK (Honda) +18.339s 10 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) +22.353s 11 Danny Kent GBR Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha) +25.506s 12 Ilya Mikhalchik UKR ROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team +25.938s 13 Lee Jackson GBR DAO Racing (Honda) +30.817s 14 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +39.266s 15 Rhys Irwin IRL MasterMac Honda (Honda) +42.919s 16 Richard Kerr IRL SM Racing (Honda) +55.574s 17 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock (bimota) DNF 18 Graeme Irwin GBR MET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati) DNF 19 Brayden Elliott AUS NP Racing (Honda) DNF 20 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing (Ducati) DNF 21 Eugene McManus IRL MasterMac Honda (Honda) DNF 22 Ben Luxton GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) DNS 23 Charlie Nesbitt GBR TAG Honda (Honda) DNS 24 Glenn Irwin GBR Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati) DNS



