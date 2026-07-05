Glenn Irwin injuries revealed after Snetterton BSB crash

The British Superbike Championship has issued an update on the condition of Glenn Irwin after he crashed in Race 1 at the Snetterton BSB.

Irwin crashed at turn two in Saturday’s Race 1 in an opening lap collision triggered by Graeme Irwin and also involving Rory Skinner and Charlie Nesbitt.

The Northern Irish rider is reported to have sustained injuries to his hip and neck in the crash.

Glenn Irwin, BSB, 2026, Knockhill © Ian Hopgood Photography

“Glenn Irwin sustained injuries to his hip and neck in yesterday’s race one crash at turn two (Wilson),” reads a statement from BSB published on Sunday morning (5 July).

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“He was stabilised at the circuit and transferred to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

“Initial scans have excluded hip, pelvis and major cervical spine fractures.

“He awaits a further scan tomorrow to clarify any injury to the neck. He is expected to be released in the coming days.

“Further updates will be provided in due course.”

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Irwin’s injuries come a year on from his crash at Snetterton in 2025 that resulted in pelvic injuries that kept him out for several races and ultimately cost him his ride at PBM Ducati where he was replaced mid-season by Scott Redding.

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Irwin subsequently moved to Nitrous Competitions Racing, where his team-mate for 2026, Kyle Ryde, has dominated the season to date, winning seven of the opening 10 races.

Ryde was third in Race 1 at Snetterton, finishing behind Bradley Ray and the aforementioned Redding.

There is currently no official timeline for Irwin’s recovery. The next BSB round is at Brands Hatch on 17–19 July, with the second Oulton Park round following two weeks after that at the beginning of August, a month which also includes the Thruxton and Cadwell Park rounds.