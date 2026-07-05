2026 British Superbikes: Snetterton - Race Results (2)

The Snetterton BSB sprint race at round four, saw Scott Redding lead from beginning to end, with value to his front running as itnkept the Ducati rider clear of the crash which decided the remaining podium positions.

The Hager PBM rider had to think on his feet after not wanting or expecting to lead, pulling out a consistent fast pace to cause a lead group of four, before attempting to break away with a new lap record.

It was tight behind despite the former champion’s efforts, with another former champion Bradley Ray, locked in battle with reigning champion, Kyle Ryde, with Max Cook dropping off the pack behind.

That fight came to an end on lap ten of twelve at Riches, with Ryde pulling ahead of Ray, with Ray feeling the way he pulled across to regain the position caused the contact which led to his crash, a sarcastic clap while walking away from his bike lead to Ray watching his run of seven race wins at Snetterton end, viewing the remainder of the race on a chair trackside.

With the McAMS Yamaha out of contention Ryde continued his chase, saying after the race he did not feel any contact, crossing the line 0.225s behind Redding.

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Race direction had deemed the Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions rider responsible for the crash, handing the number 1 bike a long lap penalty. Ryde did not take it on the last lap after seeing the warning on his pit board, presuming it was for hitting the green paint for track limits too many times, taking the three second time penalty instead. Added to his final time, it dropped the championship leader to third.

Cook picked up second to complete the podium on the AJN Steelstock bimota.

There were impressive rides further down the track, with Rory Skinner starting 19th on the grid after being knocked off on the first lap of race one, The Cheshire Mouldings rider was the top Yamaha after lightning stat saw the Scottish rider up eight places on lap one, continuing his run through the pack for a final fourth, making up a huge fifteen places in the short sprint.

There was also huge improvements for Christian Iddon, his new engine in the Sencat Yamaha, after his blow up in race one that saw the first race end under a red flag, took Iddon to fifth, from ninth on the grid.

Joe Talbot was close behind, once again the top rookie for bimota after another personal best finish over the line in sixth, matching his result from race one after Iddon retired ahead.

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Danny Kent was seventh on the second Cheshire Mouldings bike, clear of Jason O’Halloran who brought home the Honda UK bike in eighth.

There was three way drag to the line for ninth with Lee Jackson getting his nose ahead for the position, all the more impressive after the DAO Racing rider had been wheeled off the grid with an issue before the start of race two, having qualified twelfth.

Eugene McManus was raced back to tenth, picking up his first points finish in his rookie season in style for MasterMac Honda, with Fraser Rogers the last if the trio in 11th for TAG Honda.

Rookie Rhys Irwin was also in the points on the second MasterMac Honda, not far behind the battle, in 12th.

A trip over the grass in the race was survived by replacement rider Graeme Irwin, in for brother Andrew at MET foanCAB Racing. Sent to the back of the grid for causing the red flag crash that took out another brother, Glenn Irwin, as well as Charlie Nesbitt and Skinner in race one, Irwin returned to track, to finishing 13th.

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Richard Kerr was the only other rider to finish the race, in 14th for SM Racing.

Official British Superbike Snetterton Records:

Old all time lap record: Shane Byrne 1m 46.024s (2017)

New all time lap record: Bradley Ray 1m 45.757s (Yamaha, Q2, 2026)

Old lap record : Bradley Ray 1m 46.583s (Yamaha, 2025)

New race lap record: Scott Redding 1m 46.493s (Ducati, Race 2, 2026)

2025

Round 3

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Qualifying: 1. Bradley Ray (2. Kyle Ryde, 3 Rory Skinner)

Race 1: 1. Bradley Ray (2. Kyle Ryde, 3. Tommy Bridewell)

Race 2 (sprint) 1. Bradley Ray (2. Rory Skinner 3. Tommy Bridewell)

Race 3: 1. Bradley Ray (2.Kyle Ryde 3. Leon Haslam)

A huge crash on lap one saw Ryan Vickers sat up by the bikes ahead, with Leon Haslam left nowhere to go, running right into the back of the Honda, with Josh Brookes and Ilya Mikhalchik behind in turn, so also unable to avoid the falling Ducati, leaving a pile up at turn two, Wilson, which brought out the safety car for two laps.

Haslam left on a stretcher, while Vickers headed back to the pits, venturing back on track after a fix to his exhaust but finishing several laps down.

Storm Stacey pulled off track from the lead group again with another technical issue on his Bathams Ducati.

Brayden Elliott retired on the last lap.

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There were confirmed absences before race two, with Nesbitt out with a hand injury,and Glenn Irwin still in hospital with various issues after the crash of Graeme Irwin which also collected Skinner and brought out the red flag at the start of race one.

Ben Luxton, listed as replacement for Luke Hedger at Whitecliffe CDH Racing was also absent from the grid.

Championship standings

Ryde was back on the podium for the 71st time in a row despite a penalty, moving his championship points total to 182, now 15 ahead of race winner Redding on 167 points.

Ray remains third overall, staying on 125 points, with Haslam in fourth, on 120 after his DNF.

Cook completes the top five on 109 after hs podium finish.

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Talbot remains top rookie, moving on to 49 points, nearest rival Mikhalchik stays on 18 points, with Rhys Irwin closing in with 12 points. A first points haul in 10th sees McManus on eight points.

Full BSB Snetterton sprint results can be found below.

BSB Snetterton race two results: