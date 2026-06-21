Bradley Ray admits he “didn’t have an answer” to Scott Redding’s pace in BSB Knockhill finale

After a DNF to begin the weekend, Bradley Ray stayed positive, buoyed by the fact he had been a frontrunner in BSB race one at Knockhill before being taken out by a technical issue, and his belief held true as he placed second in both of the races on Sunday.

The McAMS Yamaha rider had already finished second in the sprint to Kyle Ryde, then was the race leader briefly to Scott Redding before race three was red flagged, only to get an identical start off the line at the restart.

This time the lead lasted longer for the number 28, who held off Scott Redding until lap 14 of a shortened 25. Speaking to British Superbikes after the race Ray admitted he had no answer to Redding’s pace when he was passed, explaining:

“Solid, solid race for me there. Got the jump at the start and then, I think, Scott passed me before the red flag came out.

Then obviously, got the restart, got another good start, tried to set my pace in the first few laps, but was sort of like 0.1,0.2 off what we’ve been doing all weekend. The conditions for me were a little bit more tricky in that race compared to this afternoons race.

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Scott’s obviously been used to those conditions and the way the bike is feeling for him over the weekend. He came past me and put the hammer down straight away and honestly, I didn’t have an answer for him in the last few laps.

I had a spin up, and then he had a spin up, so the conditions were tricky, but yeah - gave it my all.

Nice to bring the bike home in second place for the boys and sold end to a good weekend.”

The weekend marked a huge turnaround for Ray, who was able to run at the front in wet and dry after making changes to the Yamaha with his team before and during the round at Knockhill.

Ray is next on track at Snetterton over the weekend 3-5 July.

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