Ill Ryde still a winner despite “running low on energy” in Knockhill BSB opener

Kyle Ryde was under pressure from Bradley Ray before a mechanical issue for his race rival left him clear out front in the opening race of the BSB round at Knockhill.

The buzzword for the Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions rider in the post race interview with British Superbikes was ‘energy’ as the Ducati rider arrived under the weather at Knockhill for the third year in succession.

The Ducati rider began by explaining how he thought he was managing his lack of pep well over the opening laps, keeping the Yamaha behind:

“I was running low on energy, but I rode really good for the first 20 laps. I made one little mistake and Brad caught back up to me and then, I was honestly thinking at that point, he was just going to pass me into turn three, or the last corner, ‘cause I wasn’t very good on the brakes with having no energy.”

Ryde went on to reveal his bug actually gave him what he perceived as an advantage, as he found something else with the bike to make up for his lack of vim:

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“So I was riding the bike really smooth, and because I had no energy, I actually found a lot with the bike in the middle part of the sector.

I rode a lot better than what I did with energy in qualifying. So, I was pumping out 47.7s and it felt like I wasn’t kind of trying, if you know what I mean, So being ill kind of gave me a bit of something else with the bike that I didn’t have, so I rode the bike really good.”

The reigning champion and championship leader had been impressed by how Ray had stuck with him, enjoying their battle until the Yamaha had a mechanical issue, resulting in a DNF for the number 28:

“Unfortunately, Brad had a DNF ‘cause I think, like Scott said, you definitely would have had something for the end for me. Definitely would have had more energy for sure.”

Looking ahead, Ryde, with his lack of energy, was pleased to get a packed schedule completed, with Pre Qualifying moved to Saturday after a rainy opening day at Knockhill.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The number one plated rider also believing the experience of race one will bolster Ray into a second charge on Sunday, which begins with a 20 lap sprint in Scotland, with the race winner also taking the time to congratulate third placed Glenn Irwin on his comeback podium:

“We can all make the bikes a bit better for tomorrow. I think Brad will be revved up for the sprint race tomorrow, so he’ll definitely be a tough person to beat.

But just glad to get the today out of the way. We’ve had a busy day, busy schedule. We’ve all stayed on the bikes and we’ve got plenty of points. Very happy for Glenn and the team.”