2026 British Superbikes: Knockhill - Race Results (2)

The second race of the Knockhill BSB round, a twenty lap sprint, was won by Kyle Ryde, who soaked up pressure from Bradly Ray to take seven wins from eight races this season.

After his race one win Ryde started from pole, but it was Scott Redding who got a blistering start to lead at turn one, but that was short lived - with the Nitrous Coin, Nitrous Competitions bike ahead before the end of the first lap.

In a crash filled race Ryde remained out front and untroubled on the Ducati, finishing 0.613s ahead of Ray.

The Yamaha rider set the fastest lap in the race to stay with Ryde, but then got a helping hand to stay in the race from the #1 bike - a safety car to clear a three rider crash early in the race saw Ray misunderstand and attempt to pull into the pits as if it was a red flag on the short Knockhill lap.

Ray had already passed Scott Redding under safety car conditions, which Redding was still upset about after the race, wit no further action taken by the race conclusion.

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Safely back in behind Ryde, Ray was looking to put his race one DNF behind him, and although the MCAMS Yamaha rider could not find a way to pass Ryde, he held a closer second at the second attempt.

Redding and the Hager PBM team were making changes as late as on the grid as the ex-WSBK rider continues to look for the difference to match Ryde. Able to stay with the lead duo for longer, Redding was an eventual two seconds behind Ryde at the chequered flag.

Storm Stacy was in a three way battle behind, taking fourth at the final corner on the last lap with a move on Leon Haslam on the Bathams AJN Racing Ducati, with Max Cook powering the AJN Steelstock bimota through behind to leave the Moto Rapido Ducati rider sixth.

Josh Brookes had his best race result of the season so far as his improvements saw him to seventh, the top Honda in the race for DAO Racing after fighting with, then pulling away from team-mate Lee Jackson to finish right behind Haslam as he caught the group ahead, but too late to move into battle with the trio.

Jackson instead was attracting attention from Danny Kent behind, with the Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha rider a close ninth.

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After collecting his first BSB points finish in race one, Ilya Mikhalchik went even better in the sprint - the sole remaining BMW in the class for ROKiT BMW Motorrad after the exit of the LEW 8Ten Racing team, securing his first top 10 finish in his rookie season.

The Ukrainian held a small advantage over TAG Honda’s Fraser Rogers in 11th, who made up a huge nine places in the race.

The remaining points on offer went to Jason O’Halloran in 12th for Honda Racing UK, TAG rider Charlie Nesbitt in 13th, Rhys Irwin in 14th for MasterMac Honda and Graeme Irwin, earning a point in 15th as he continues to replace his brother Andrew for MET fonaCAb Racing.

Official British Superbike Knockhill Records:

Lap record : Rory Skinner 47.126s (Kawasaki, 2022)

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2025

Round 4

Qualifying: 1. Bradley Ray (2. Kyle Ryde, 3 Rory Skinner)

Race 1: 1. Bradley Ray (2. Kyle Ryde, 3. Rory Skinner)

Race 2 (sprint) 1. Bradley Ray (2. Rory Skinner 3. Tommy Bridewell)

Race 3: 1. Rory Skinner (2.Bradley Ray, 3. Fraser Rogers)

There were only two other finishers, with Brayden Elliott taking the chequered flag in 16th and Eugene McManus 17th at Knockhill.

Home rider Rory Skinner was first to exit, falling from fourth early on the race.

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Joe Talbot, Luke Hedger and Richard Kerr were the three riders to fall at the hairpin, leading to the safety car appearance.

Christian Iddon fell on lap ten, swiftly followed by Ryan Vickers, with a huge crash at turn three a lap later.

A massive fall saw Glenn Irwin thrown away from his Ducati at turn seven on lap twelve.



Championship standings

Seven wins in eight races moves Ryde’s advantage to 25 points, now on 140 to Redding’s 115.

Leon Haslam has 100 points in third overall, with a podium taking Ray to 91 points in fourth.

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The championship top five is completed by Max Cook with 84 points.

Joe Talbot leads the rookie standings, staying on 26 points in 14th overall after his DNF, while a points finish took Mikhalchik to 16th on 9 points after eight races.

Full BSB Knockhill sprint results can be found below

Knockhill BSB race 2 results:

