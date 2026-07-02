Kyle Ryde looking to break new ground at Snetterton BSB

Kyle Ryde has been dominant at the start of the 2026 BSB season, losing only two races so far, but there is new ground to break for the two-time defending champion at Snetterton this weekend (3–5 July).

Ryde has amassed seven race wins from the opening nine races of the 2026 BSB season, including two race wins at the most recent round at Knockhill.

But the Nitrous Competitions Ducati rider has never won a BSB race at Knockhill, achieving instead a best result of second at the East Anglia circuit, that result coming in the first and third races last year.

Kyle Ryde, Bradley Ray, Scott Redding, BSB, 2026, Knockhill © Ian Hopgood Photography

“I am looking forward to Snetterton, we learnt a lot at Knockhill,” said Ryde, speaking to BritishSuperbike.com

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“I didn’t actually feel amazing on the bike at Knockhill, but rode really well, won two races even though the last one wasn’t my best, but just had a few issues being ill and having low energy, I did my best to finish on the podium with a third.

“Looking at Snetterton it will be nice to stretch our legs, which I haven’t managed to do yet.

“Snetterton hasn’t been a winning hunting ground for me before in BSB, so it would be nice to get a big trophy to take home from there this weekend.

“I think it is one of the only tracks that I haven’t had a win at but I am looking forward to it, ready for the battle and can’t wait to get going.”

Irwin: “It hasn’t been the easiest start to the year”

Glenn Irwin, BSB, 2026, Knockhill © Ian Hopgood Photography

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On the other side of the Nitrous Competitions box this year, Glenn Irwin has endured a much more complicated start to the season than Ryde, with several technical issues and a nerve problem hampering his progress.

Unlike Ryde, though, Irwin has won at Snetterton, winning twice in 2024. On the flip side, it was where his season came undone last year, sustaining injuries that kept him out for several races and ultimately cost him his ride at PBM.

The previous round at Knockhill saw Irwin on the podium for the first time in 2026, and now Irwin is hoping to keep pushing forwards at Snetterton.

“To return to the podium at Knockhill was a great feeling, it is something that I have been working hard along with the team to do so,” Irwin told BritishSuperbike.com.

“I guess for me from the moment we came back from injury last season right to this point, it is what myself and the team have been striving for, particularly since we switched to Ducati.

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Glenn Irwin, 2026 Donington Park BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography. © Ian Hopgood Photography

“It hasn’t been the easiest start to the year, jumping back to Ducati, I imagined there would be a lot of common feeling, but although the bike has improved further, we had to find a sweet spot for us.

“I think we are still yet to find that to be truthfully honest, but taking information from what Kyle [Ryde] has done, that has allowed us to get to a good level and enough to fight for the podium.

“To bounce back from the race two crash at Knockhill and have a good fight with Rory throughout race three was good as well and was a strong top six to finish the weekend.

“Going on to Snetterton, I feel that I have some information for the guys now to make the bike more for me, and that is something we have worked on since then and we have plans from the offset. We will look to further challenge for podiums consistently; that has to be the target before returning to the top step.

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“The dream is to get back winning but we need to build a good strong base of knocking on that door continuously week in week out and I do feel that is coming.”