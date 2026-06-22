Ryan Vickers: Knockhill BSB “proved” Honda can run at front of BSB

After a tricky first two rounds, Ryan Vickers found himself back in the front group at the Knockhill BSB.

Ryan Vickers, 2026 Knockhill BSB. Credit: Honda Racing UK.
Ryan Vickers, 2026 Knockhill BSB. Credit: Honda Racing UK.
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Ryan Vickers says the final race at the Knockhill BSB is proof that he and Honda can run at the front of the series.

Vickers and Honda endured a tough opening couple of rounds, with a best result of seventh coming in Race 2 at Oulton Park from the first six races of the 2026 BSB season.

Knockhill showed an improvement, though, with Vickers fourth in both long races, the latter coming after a crash in Race 2.

Ryan Vickers, 2026 Knockhill BSB. Credit: Honda Racing UK.
Ryan Vickers, 2026 Knockhill BSB. Credit: Honda Racing UK.

The former WorldSBK rider was grateful for the work of his Honda Racing UK team afterwards for repairing his bike following the crash in Race 2, and felt he’d been able to make progress through the weekend.

“That result in the last race proved that we can run with the front riders in this championship,” said Ryan Vickers after Race 3 at Knockhill.

“When we get things right, we can battle for podiums, but clearly small changes equal progress and we made some this weekend. 

Ryan Vickers, 2026 Knockhill BSB. Credit: Honda Racing UK.
Ryan Vickers, 2026 Knockhill BSB. Credit: Honda Racing UK.

“Knockhill is such a demanding circuit to race but I kept digging away and we not only maintained our position but ran in a podium position for a few laps as well. That felt great. 

“I wouldn’t have been able to push like I did had the team not managed a rebuild so well. The bike felt identical to the bike that I crashed, this is a great measure of the quality and dedication from my team and from Honda. 

“Yes, there’s still improvements to make and we’ll keep working on making them, but I’m pleased for me and the team that we can see some progress.”

After round three, Vickers sits ninth in the riders’ standings, level on points with Glenn Irwin in eighth and 93 points behind championship leader Kyle Ryde who took his sixth and seventh wins of the season in the first two races at Knockhill.

Ryan Vickers: Knockhill BSB “proved” Honda can run at front of BSB
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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