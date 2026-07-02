Longtime Honda team makes Ducati switch for 2027 BSB season

The number of Ducatis on the BSB grid is set to increase in 2027, with TAG Racing confirming it will make the switch from Honda.

Ducati has dominated the 2026 BSB season so far, winning all nine races (seven for Kyle Ryde, two for Scott Redding) in the opening three rounds and holding the first two positions in the riders’ standings.

For private teams with no official manufacturer affiliations, it has come to appear to be an essential piece of equipment in order to win BSB races, with even 2022 champion Bradley Ray unable to make an impression on the Ducati aboard the McAMS Yamaha R1 he won 12 races with in 2025.

Kyle Ryde, Bradley Ray, 2026, BSB, Knockhill © Ian Hopgood Photography

Of the manufacturers other than Ducati, Honda has not shown itself to be the most capable of taking the fight to the Italian bikes. Bimota and Yamaha have both had podiums in 2026, while Honda hasn’t scored a BSB podium all season, even with serial race winners Ryan Vickers and Jason O’Halloran aboard the official bikes.

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A switch for next season therefore makes sense for a private team like TAG, and the move has been announced early on, ahead of the fourth round of 2026 at Snetterton.

“This is an incredibly exciting moment for everyone involved with TAG Racing,” said team owner Rob Winfield.

“We’d like to place on record our thanks to Honda Racing UK for their support and partnership over recent seasons. Together we've enjoyed some fantastic moments and built many lasting relationships, they’ve played a big part in our history and for that we’re extremely grateful.

“However, motorsport is all about evolution, and we believe the Ducati Panigale V4 R gives us the opportunity to take the next step in our development as a team. We've been hugely impressed with the package available to us and we can’t wait to begin this new chapter in 2027.”

Charlie Nesbitt, 2026 Knockhill BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography. © Ian Hopgood Photography

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Team Manager Gary Winfield added: “Changing manufacturer is never a decision you take lightly, but we've been working hard behind the scenes for some time to ensure this transition is as seamless as possible, and I’m pleased to announce our plans so soon ahead of 2027. Every member of the team is excited by the challenge ahead.

“We know there is a lot of work to do learning a new motorcycle, but that's part of what motivates us. We’ve already had plenty of support from Steve Moore at Moto Rapido, he’s been brilliant with his experience and knowledge.

“We have every confidence that the Ducati platform will allow us to fight consistently at the front of the field.

“I must say thank you to Honda Racing UK, since our relationship began with them back in 2020, we’ve worked closely together and achieved many memorable moments.

“Scot Hargreaves and Neil Fletcher have always been on hand to help us whenever we’ve needed it, and for that I can’t thank them enough, but now it’s time for a change and I believe that the Panigale V4 R is the right choice for us as a team.”

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