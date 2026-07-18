2026 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch- Race Results (1)

Results from race one, round five of the 2026 BSB Championship at Brands Hatch, where Kyle Ryde was declared the winner of the red flagged race.

Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2026, Brands Hatch
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2026, Brands Hatch
© Ian Hopgood Photography


The first BSB race of round five at Brands Hatch, ended under a red flag, with Kyle Ryde ahead when the result was declared early.

The Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions rider had pulled ahead of early leader Scott Redding at Paddock Hill Bend at the start of lap fifteen, with the duo breaking the field behind t make it a two way fight over the closing stages.

The reigning champion did not have to hold on out front for all of the remaining five laps, as the start of lap 18 saw a huge crash for Eugene McManus, also at Paddock Hill Bend, bringing out the red flag and declaring result with Ryde ahead of his fellow Ducati rider for his ninth win of the season.

After a huge record lap in practice had seen Ryde launch from pole, Redding was straight into the lead at Surtees on lap one, and had fought back to apply pressure to Ryde, right on his tail as the race ended abruptly, frustrated, punching the air initially, but quick to send well wishes to McManus in parc ferme.

Third went to Max Cook, who initially broke with the Ducati duo, but faded to a lonely third on the AJN Steelstock bimota, with Ryde and Redding five seconds up the track, with a similar buffer to the next group on track behind.

Leon Haslam made it up to the front of that pack, the Moto Rapido Ducati heading forward from sixth on the grid, shaking off a close Joe Talbot, while later keeping Christian Iddon at bay for fourth.

Iddon was the top Yamaha for Sencat after, like Haslam, he found away past a fading Bradley Ray, with sixth placed Ryan Vickers also putting in a move on the McAMS rider to wrestle his Honda Racing UK bike up from 13th on the grid.

Glenn Irwin completed his injury comeback with a solid seventh on the second Nitrous Competitions bike, with Ray, who won the same race from pole last season, ending his drop through the pack on his special liveried bike in eighth, as he struggled with tyre drop particularly hard late in the race.

Rory Skinner had shown forward momentum to move from Q1 to eighth on the grid, but lost a place in the race on the Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha, finishing ninth.

Lee Jackson was the best of the DAO Racing duo, with a top 10 finish, clear of team-mate Josh Brookes in 11th.

Danny Kent was 12th on the second Cheshire Mouldings bike, with the remaining points on offer allocated to top rookie Ilya Mikhalchik on the ROKiT BMW Motorrad bike in 13th, Storm Stacey in 14th for AJN Bathams Ducati and Jason O’Halloran in 15th on the second Honda Racing UK bike.

Official British Superbike Brands Hatch Records:

New all time lap record: Kyle Ryde 1m 23.954s (Ducati, Q2, 2026)
All time outright lap record: Shane Byrne 1m 24.406s (Ducati,QP,2017)
Race lap record : Tommy Bridewell 1m 24.709s (Honda, 2021)
BSB lap record: Bradley Ray  1m 24.466s (Yamaha, FP2, 2025)

2025

Round 5

Qualifying: 1. Bradley Ray (2. Kyle Ryde 3 Scott Redding)
Race 1: 1. Bradley Ray (2. Scott Redding 3. Kyle Ryde)
Race 2 (sprint) 1. Scott Redding (2. Kyle Ryde 3. Danny Kent)
Race 3: 1. Kyle Ryde (2.Danny Kent 3. Scott Redding)

Round 11 (Showdown)

Qualifying: 1. Bradley Ray (2. Kyle Ryde 3 Christian Iddon)
Race 1: 1.Scott Redding (2. Bradley Ray 3. Kyle Ryde)
Race 2 (sprint) 1. Scott Redding (2. Kyle Ryde 3. Bradley Ray)
Race 3: 1.Danny Kent (2. Bradley Ray 3. Tommy Bridewell)

Richard Kerr was the fist rider to exit, straight off at Druids on the first lap.

Luke Hedger ten retired to the pits, soon joined by Brayden Elliott.

JoeTalbot was seventh ad pushing hard when he came off his bimota at Stirlings, turn ten, on lap seven.

Fraser Rogers was next out of action, with a technical issue at Westfield and under investigation at the close of the race for an ‘unsafe action’ while retiring from the race.

The final crash for MCManus was the one which ended the race under a red flag. The MasterMac Honda rider hd been side by side with his team-mate Rhys Irwin into Paddock Hill Bend, when he headed straight on, with his hand up, unable to slow the bike, having a fast crash into the tyre wall.

McManus was taken from the track on a stretcher to the trackside ambulance for further checks, reporting pain in his leg as he raised his hand again, this time to indicate he was okay as he was removed from the circuit.

Charlie Nesbitt withdrew from the weekend after a crash on Friday aggravated his already injured hand.


Championship standings

Ryde finishing first saw the championship leader add the maximum 18 points to his overall total, moving from 200, to 218.

Redding is also second overall, on 199 points, 19 behind Ryde.

Ray stays third overall, now with 147, with Haslam closing in on 143 and Cook completing the top five on 123 points.

In the rookie standings Talbot still leads despite his DNF on 57 points, 14th overall. Mikhalchik is his nearest rival, 16th overall, now on 25 points. Rhys Irwin remains on 13 points, with faller McManus on 8 points.

Full results for the BSB Brands Hatch race one:

2026 British Superbikes Round 5 -Brands Hatch  -   Race Results (1)

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Kyle RydeGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)24m 06.197s
2Scott Redding GBRHager PBM Racing Team (Ducati)+0.347s
3Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+5.792s
4Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Racing (Ducati) +10.764s
5Christian IddonGBRSencat Racing (Yamaha)+11.180s
6Ryan VickersGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+12.265s
7Glenn IrwinGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)+12.485s
8Bradley RayGBRMcAMS Yamaha (Yamaha)+12.944s
9Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+16.577s
10Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+17.324s
11Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+20.232s
12Danny Kent GBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+20.366s
13Ilya MikhalchikUKRROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team+20.986s
14Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing (Ducati)+24.118s
15Jason O'Halloran AUSHonda Racing UK (Honda)+32.476s
16Rhys IrwinIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)+42.471s
17Eugene McManusIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)+42.473s
18Graeme IrwinGBRMET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati)+53.071s
19Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)DNF
20Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)DNF
21Joe TalbotGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)DNF
22Brayden ElliottAUSNP Racing (Honda)DNF
23Richard KerrIRLSM Racing (Honda)DNF
24Charlie NesbittGBRTAG Honda (Honda)DNS

Tags:

2026
British Superbikes
Brands Hatch

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