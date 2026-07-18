Max Cook ‘did ten qualifying laps’ trying to keep pace in a fast BSB Brand Hatch race one

Max Cook was happy with his performance on the first day at Brands Hatch, with his BSB front row start translating to third in the race for AJN Steelstock bimota.

The number 30 was able to stay with race winner Kyle Ryde and runner-up Scott Redding in the opening laps but it was taking a lot to stay in touch. Speaking to British Superbikes in their race reactions segment Cook revealed he had put in what felt like 10 flying laps to stay with the leaders.

“Well happy with the podium today, I think it would have been a bit nicer to be closer to these boys, but, you know, I’m just, I’m happy and I’m satisfied with the way I rode today. I think I just did ten qualifying laps and I just I gave it everything out there.”

Scott Redding, Kyle Ryde, Max Cook, BSB, 2026, Brands Hatch © Ian Hopgood Photography

That had pulled Cook away from the riders behind, but as he was slowly dropped he ended up a lonely third, with around a five second gap in front and behind when the race ended under a red flag for Eugene McManus, who fell at Paddock Hill Bend, with the bimota rider explaining:

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“I’d then seen I had a little bit of a gap behind me and maybe it took my eye off the ball a little bit, but also then I noticed my tyres really weren’t in the best way and I thought I need to bring this home.

So, you know, I kept in like, the low 25 bracket. I just didn’t want to make any mistakes and I was just riding for the conditions of the tyre.”

His performance on Saturday gave Cook plenty of hope for the two races on Saturday, with big confidence he can do well in the sprint, with the bimota seeming free of the mechanical gremilns which affected him at the last round at Snetterton, with Cook adding:

“Yeah, I think it gives us something to work with for tomorrow - I’m sure you know the boys and girls in the garage will be flat out trying to make it a bit better for us, you know, to do a whole 20 laps.

So yeah, I think for the sprint race we’ll be good but for the long race tomorrow - need a little bit of work on - so potentially I could ride it a bit smoother, but you know, honestly, I gave it everything - so very pleased with that.”

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