Change of ownership confirmed for Thruxton Circuit BARC leases

The BARC has agreed the sale of its interests in the operating companies of Thruxton Circuit, the circuit has confirmed.

The BARC has been headquartered at Thruxton since 1968 and will continue to be so after the sale of leases on Thruxton Circuit itself, as well as the “skid pan, kart centre, and other facilities on the wider estate,” according to a statement from the circuit.

BARC’s leases were due to run until at least 2037, but have been sold to the venue owner Alex Thistlethwayte. BARC will continue to operate events at the circuit.

Bradley Ray, 2025 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography. © Ian Hopgood Photography

“Alex [Thistlethwayte] took over the freehold from Henry Pelham in 2024 and he has been keen to shape it into a destination airfield, circuit and leisure facility,” said Tony Scott Andrews, BARC Chairman.

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“The sale of our interest in the Thruxton circuit businesses releases significant capital for the BARC, resulting in a strong financial position for investment in our membership and race programmes, as well as exciting new initiatives to see the club well into the future.

“At the same time, it allows Alex the flexibility and control to invest in the circuit and its facilities in order to realise his ambitions for the venue.

“We are proud to be able to hand over a thriving asset built by the club since establishing this as our home in 1968. The BARC will continue to be based at Thruxton and we will remain an integral part of the circuit’s future.”

Kyle Ryde, 2025 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography. © Ian Hopgood Photography

Alex Thistlethwayte added: “The BARC has invested its time, money and considerable effort to make Thruxton what it is today – a fabulous circuit, full of history, with a special affection within the racing community,

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“What BARC and its staff have created here over the years is a large part of what attracted me to buy the site in the first instance.

“Significant investment in both the airfield and circuit as a combined facility will elevate Thruxton as an attractive destination, whether you are a flyer, a driver or a visitor.

“It’s really exciting and I am delighted that we will continue to work closely with the BARC here at the club’s home.”

The statement from Thruxton adds that construction is underway on a new clubhouse at the circuit.

Thruxton is due to host two major national championship races this summer with BTCC heading there on 25–26 July, and BSB having its round there on 14–16 August.

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