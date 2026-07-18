2026 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch - Qualifying Results

Qualifying ahead of the first BSB race at Brands Hatch saw reigning champion Kyle Ryde in control of the Q2 session, waiting for a clear run to set a new all time lap record.

Ryde has been working on tweaking his Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions bike to keep pace with Redding every session, and the hard work paid off,

A committed but clean lap landed the number one bike with a series of purple sectors heading into the final five minutes of the session, finishing with a 1m 23.954s lap - a new all time record and the first 1m 23s lap of Brand Hatch in BSB.

Redding, who finished Friday fastest and topped the earlier brief FP3 session, came closest to his fellow Ducati rider, with the Hager PBM man coming back on track to finish 0.417s behind the blistering lap.

Max Cook was over half a second off the new benchmark in third, to complete the front row in race one for AJN Steelstock bimota.

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Christian Iddon found him in behind Cook with two to go, that run pulled the Sencat rider up from eleventh to fourth, the top Yamaha in the session.

Bradley Ray, who was on pole in both visits to Brands in 2025, had no answer to the pace ahead, fifth in Q2 for McAMS Yamaha.

Leon Haslam was still trying to fix an issue which was causing his Moto Rapido Ducati to cut out as late as FP3, but was able to pick up a place at the very end of Q2 as the chequered flag waved, for sixth on the grid.

The third row will be led off by Glenn Irwin in the second Nitrous Competition bike, seventh on his return from injury which saw him hospitalised during the Snetterton round.

Rory Skinner was the best of the riders to move up from Q1 in eighth for Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha, ahead of Joe Talbot, a late faller at Westfield, for bimota and Storm Stacey, who completed the Q2 top 10 for AJN Bathams Ducati, but was over a second from the pole time.

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Talbot was also the top rookie in qualifying, with main rival Ilya Mikhalchik 11th on the sole BMW left in the class.

Ryan Vickers fell in the short morning FP3 session and still looked uncomfortable on his squirrelly Honda, finishing 13th for Honda Racing UK, the top rider for the manufacturer.

Official British Superbike Brands Hatch Records:

New all time lap record: Kyle Ryde 1m 23.954s (Ducati, Q2, 2026)

All time outright lap record: Shane Byrne 1m 24.406s (Ducati,QP,2017)

Race lap record : Tommy Bridewell 1m 24.709s (Honda, 2021)

BSB lap record: Bradley Ray 1m 24.466s (Yamaha, FP2, 2025)

2025

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Round 5

Qualifying: 1. Bradley Ray (2. Kyle Ryde 3 Scott Redding)

Race 1: 1. Bradley Ray (2. Scott Redding 3. Kyle Ryde)

Race 2 (sprint) 1. Scott Redding (2. Kyle Ryde 3. Danny Kent)

Race 3: 1. Kyle Ryde (2.Danny Kent 3. Scott Redding)

Round 11 (Showdown)

Qualifying: 1. Bradley Ray (2. Kyle Ryde 3 Christian Iddon)

Race 1: 1.Scott Redding (2. Bradley Ray 3. Kyle Ryde)

Race 2 (sprint) 1. Scott Redding (2. Kyle Ryde 3. Bradley Ray)

Race 3: 1.Danny Kent (2. Bradley Ray 3. Tommy Bridewell)

Q1 - Rory Skinner leads Q2 charge, no way out for Josh Brookes

The first session saw Skinner finish sat in the pits with the best time on the Yamaha, in a session heavy on Honda bikes, with 9 of the 11 Q1 bikes from the company.

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Lee Jackson (12th in Q2) also made the move into the second session, with a determined Jason O’Halloran (15th) out late, then chipping at his time to move into the final transfer spot.

That demoted Josh Brookes, a 19 time winner at Brands Hatch, with the former champion back in his box as his fellow Australian bettered his time, so unable to reply.

Graeme Irwin (22nd) is still in at MET FonaCAB Racing, replacing his injured brother Andrew for the Ducati team.

Charlie Nesbitt was due in Q1 after hurting his already injured hand in a fall on Friday at Brands Hatch, after sitting out FP3 the TAG Honda rider was also missing from Q1 and will not take part in the rest of the meeting.

Full results for the Brands Hatch BSB Qualifying session:

2026 British Superbikes Round 5 - Brands Hatch - Qualifying Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Kyle Ryde GBR Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati) 1m 23.954s 2 Scott Redding GBR Hager PBM Racing Team (Ducati) +0.417s 3 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock (bimota) +0.626s 4 Christian Iddon GBR Sencat Racing (Yamaha) +0.837s 5 Bradley Ray GBR McAMS Yamaha (Yamaha) +0.873s 6 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Racing (Ducati) +0.891s 7 Glenn Irwin GBR Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati) +0.898s 8 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha) +0.918s 9 Joe Talbot GBR AJN Steelstock (bimota) +0.991s 10 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing (Ducati) +1.025s 11 Ilya Mikhalchik UKR ROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team +1.064s 12 Lee Jackson GBR DAO Racing (Honda) +1.253s 13 Ryan Vickers GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +1.263s 14 Danny Kent GBR Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha) +1.279s 15 Jason O'Halloran AUS Honda Racing UK (Honda) +1.656s Q1 16 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) 1m 25.619s 17 Eugene McManus IRL MasterMac Honda (Honda) 1m 26.028s 18 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) 1m 26.270s 19 Rhys Irwin IRL MasterMac Honda (Honda) 1m 26.360s 20 Richard Kerr IRL SM Racing (Honda) 1m 26.392s 21 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) 1m 26.448s 22 Graeme Irwin GBR MET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati) 1m 26.845s 23 Brayden Elliott AUS NP Racing (Honda) 1m 28.121s 24 Charlie Nesbitt GBR TAG Honda (Honda) DNS

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