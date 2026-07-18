2026 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch - Qualifying Results

Results from day two, round five of the 2026 BSB Championship at Brands Hatch, where Kyle Ryde took pole, smashing the old lap record.

Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2026, Brands Hatch
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2026, Brands Hatch
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Qualifying ahead of the first BSB race at Brands Hatch saw reigning champion Kyle Ryde in control of the Q2 session, waiting for a clear run to set a new all time lap record.

Ryde has been working on tweaking his Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions bike to keep pace with Redding every session, and the hard work paid off,

 A committed but clean lap landed the number one bike with a series of purple sectors heading into the final five minutes of the session, finishing with a 1m 23.954s lap - a new all time record and the first 1m 23s lap of Brand Hatch in BSB.

Redding, who finished Friday fastest and topped the earlier brief FP3 session, came closest to his fellow Ducati rider, with the Hager PBM man coming back on track to finish 0.417s behind the blistering lap.

Max Cook was over half a second off the new benchmark in third, to complete the front row in race one for AJN Steelstock bimota.

Christian Iddon found him in behind Cook with two to go, that run pulled the Sencat rider up from eleventh to fourth, the top Yamaha in the session.

Bradley Ray, who was on pole in both visits to Brands in 2025, had no answer to the pace ahead, fifth in Q2 for McAMS Yamaha.

Leon Haslam was still trying to fix an issue which was causing his Moto Rapido Ducati to cut out as late as FP3, but was able to pick up a place at the very end of Q2 as the chequered flag waved, for sixth on the grid.

The third row will be led off by Glenn Irwin in the second Nitrous Competition bike, seventh on his return from injury which saw him hospitalised during the Snetterton round.

Rory Skinner was the best of the riders to move up from Q1 in eighth for Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha, ahead of Joe Talbot, a late faller at Westfield, for bimota and Storm Stacey, who completed the Q2 top 10 for AJN Bathams Ducati, but was over a second from the pole time.

Talbot was also the top rookie in qualifying, with main rival Ilya Mikhalchik 11th on the sole BMW left in the class.

Ryan Vickers fell in the short morning FP3 session and still looked uncomfortable on his squirrelly Honda, finishing 13th for Honda Racing UK, the top rider for the manufacturer.

Official British Superbike Brands Hatch Records:

New all time lap record: Kyle Ryde 1m 23.954s (Ducati, Q2, 2026)
All time outright lap record: Shane Byrne 1m 24.406s (Ducati,QP,2017)
Race lap record : Tommy Bridewell 1m 24.709s (Honda, 2021)
BSB lap record: Bradley Ray  1m 24.466s (Yamaha, FP2, 2025)

2025

Round 5

Qualifying: 1. Bradley Ray (2. Kyle Ryde 3 Scott Redding)
Race 1: 1. Bradley Ray (2. Scott Redding 3. Kyle Ryde)
Race 2 (sprint) 1. Scott Redding (2. Kyle Ryde 3. Danny Kent)
Race 3: 1. Kyle Ryde (2.Danny Kent 3. Scott Redding)

Round 11 (Showdown)

Qualifying: 1. Bradley Ray (2. Kyle Ryde 3 Christian Iddon)
Race 1: 1.Scott Redding (2. Bradley Ray 3. Kyle Ryde)
Race 2 (sprint) 1. Scott Redding (2. Kyle Ryde 3. Bradley Ray)
Race 3: 1.Danny Kent (2. Bradley Ray 3. Tommy Bridewell)

Q1 - Rory Skinner leads Q2 charge, no way out for Josh Brookes

The first session saw Skinner finish sat in the pits with the best time on the Yamaha, in a session heavy on Honda bikes, with 9 of the 11 Q1 bikes from the company.

Lee Jackson (12th in Q2) also made the move into the second session, with a determined Jason O’Halloran (15th) out late, then chipping at his time to move into the final transfer spot.

That demoted Josh Brookes, a 19 time winner at Brands Hatch, with the former champion back in his box as his fellow Australian bettered his time, so unable to reply.

Graeme Irwin (22nd) is still in at MET FonaCAB Racing, replacing his injured brother Andrew for the Ducati team.

Charlie Nesbitt was due in Q1 after hurting his already injured hand in a fall on Friday at Brands Hatch, after sitting out FP3 the TAG Honda rider was also missing from Q1 and will not take part in the rest of the meeting.

Full results for the Brands Hatch BSB Qualifying session:

2026 British Superbikes Round 5 - Brands Hatch - Qualifying

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Kyle RydeGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)1m 23.954s
2Scott Redding GBRHager PBM Racing Team (Ducati)+0.417s
3Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+0.626s
4Christian IddonGBRSencat Racing (Yamaha)+0.837s
5Bradley RayGBRMcAMS Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.873s
6Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Racing (Ducati) +0.891s
7Glenn IrwinGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)+0.898s
8Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.918s
9Joe TalbotGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+0.991s
10Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing (Ducati)+1.025s
11Ilya MikhalchikUKRROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team+1.064s
12Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+1.253s
13Ryan VickersGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+1.263s
14Danny Kent GBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+1.279s
15Jason O'Halloran AUSHonda Racing UK (Honda)+1.656s
  

Q1

  
16Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)1m 25.619s
17Eugene McManusIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)1m 26.028s
18Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)1m 26.270s
19Rhys IrwinIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)1m  26.360s
20Richard KerrIRLSM Racing (Honda)1m 26.392s
21Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)1m 26.448s
22Graeme IrwinGBRMET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati)1m 26.845s
23Brayden ElliottAUSNP Racing (Honda)1m 28.121s
24Charlie NesbittGBRTAG Honda (Honda)DNS


 

Tags:

2026
British Superbikes
Brands Hatch

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