Eugene McManus with several suspected fractures after Brands Hatch BSB crash

Hawk Racing’s Eugene McManus has multiple suspected fractures after crashing in Race 1 at the Brands Hatch BSB.

McManus was racing with team-mate Rhys Irwin when he came off his bike on the run to turn one on lap 17.

The race was red flagged as a result of the crash, with Kyle Ryde declared the winner.

McManus was initially treated at the circuit medical centre before being transferred to hospital on Saturday evening.

A statement published on Hawk Racing’s Instagram page has confirmed that McManus is thought to have sustained fractures in multiple areas of his body.

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“Eugene McManus crashed heavily at Paddock Hill Bend in the opening BSB Race of the weekend at Brands Hatch and the race was immediately red flagged,” reads a statement from Hawk Racing.

“Eugene was assessed and stabilised at the circuit by the BSB medical team before being transferred to hospital for further assessment and investigation.

“He remained conscious throughout. At this stage, he is suspected to have sustained fractures to his right shoulder blade (scapula), right arm, and left leg.”

Eugene McManus, 2026 Brands Hatch BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography. © Ian Hopgood Photography

McManus’ injuries will keep him out of Sunday’s BSB races at least. The second Oulton Park round of the season on 31 July – 2 August means he only has two weeks to recover if he is to avoid missing a round. An extended period on the sidelines could see McManus miss several rounds, with three races coming up in August.

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McManus’ team-mate, Irwin, finished Race 1 in 16th.

Former Hawk Racing rider Charlie Nesbitt (now at TAG Racing) has also been sidelined this weekend with a broken hand.