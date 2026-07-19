How a turn one incident “ruined” promising Brands Hatch BSB Race 3 for Danny Kent

BSB Race 3 at Brands Hatch was one of Danny Kent’s “better” rides of the 2026 season, but resulted in only ninth after it was “ruined” at turn one.

The ninth Kent came away with in Race 3 is equal to his second-best result of the season – only Race 2 at Snetterton was better, Kent finishing seventh on that occasion.

But, for a rider who has won races in each of the past two seasons, it’s not a result that meets his expectations.

Danny Kent, 2026 Brands Hatch BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography. © Ian Hopgood Photography

“Ninth, obviously we don’t come racing to finish ninth, we expect a lot more,” said Kent, speaking to Crash.net after BSB Race 3 at Brands Hatch.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Turn one really ruined my race.

“Being 10th on the grid, I was on the outside; had a half-decent start, but then going into turn one I was outside of Glenn [Irwin] – he was sort of in the middle, he got stood up.

“I was on the outside of him so it made me stand up, and I dropped back to 17th or 18th.

“Just had to work my way through. It was probably one of my better rides this year.

“But, again, ninth is not the result that we’re looking for.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Danny Kent, 2026 Brands Hatch BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography. © Ian Hopgood Photography

Kent was at least able to enjoy his fight through the pack, even if the result was unsatisfactory by his standards.

“It was good fun,” he said. “This year I’ve been struggling, haven’t really done many passes up until now and this weekend.

“We’ve definitely made an improvement on being able to get up the inside of people and confidence to make some passes.

“We’re working slowly, but obviously we want better results.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s no denying that the Ducati and the Bimotas have made the championship a lot faster this year. At the moment, we’re riding the same bike as we were two years ago, so there’s only so much we can do.

“Obviously, we’ve got a new tyre this year that seems to have made everyone faster as well. Every track I’ve been to this year I’ve been faster, just results have been worse.”