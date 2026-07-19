2026 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch- Race Results (2)

Results from race two, round five of the 2026 BSB Championship at Brands Hatch, where Kyle Ryde obliterated hie opposition for a dominant win.

Kyle Ryde, Bradley Ray, BSB, 2026, Brands Hatch
Kyle Ryde, Bradley Ray, BSB, 2026, Brands Hatch
© Ian Hopgood Photography

The BSB sprint race at Brands Hatch, saw Kyle Ryde double up at the Kent track, easing out to win by over two seconds.

The Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions rider was second on the grid, and did not get the best of starts, with Max Cook flying into the lead and Redding giving chase, as Ryde struggled to keep his wheels ahead of Bradley Ray and Christian Iddon.

The number one bike was back in a solid third by the end of the first lap after a push, with momentum and determined passing seeing Ryde pass first Redding and then Cook in quick succession to be ahead by lap three.

A new lap record in race trim took Ryde to the front of the race, which he instantly broke to pull out a lead, which increased to 2.197s over the line - a new fastest ever sprint race at Brands Hatch by almost 10 seconds - while continuing Ryde’s best start to the BSB season with 10 wins in 14 races.

A fastest lap in race one saw Scott Redding start from pole for the second race of the weekend, and the Hager PBM Ducati rider used his speed to move ahead of Cook later in the race on lap 8 of 12, ut could only take a few tenths out of fellow Ducati rider Ryde for second.

The podium echoed race one, with Cook also back on the podium, the AJN Steelstock bimota rider was also under the old lap record as he gave everything he could to try and keep up with Ryde, on his way to third.

There was a much bigger chance to see the special purple and gold ‘Cadbury’s Boost’ livery on the McAMS bike in the sprint, with Bradley Ray in touch with Redding and Cook for much of the race in an improved fourth for the Yamaha rider.

Ryan Vickers put in a late pass up the inside of Leon Haslam to bring home his Honda Racing UK bike in fifth, with the Moto Rapido Ducati bike forced back to sixth.

Christian Iddon got a big start but was battled back to a close seventh in the same group for Sencat Yamaha.

Glenn Irwin continued his injury comeback, bringing home the second Nitrous Competitions bike in eighth, clear of Rory Skinner for Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha in ninth.

The battle for 10th went to the line with Josh Brookes picking up the place to gain the most positions in the race, from 14th on the grid for DAO Racing, beating Danny Kent on the second Cheshire Mouldings entry.

Joe Talbot started strongly, as high as eighth. Once passed by Glenn Irwin, the flood gates opened somewhat, but the rookie didn’t panic to finish 12th on the second bimota.

The remaining points on offer went to Lee Jackson, in 13th for DAO after another late pass, his coming on rookie Ilya Mikhalchik on the BMW in 14th, with Jason O’Halloran a distant 15th for Honda Racing UK.

Official British Superbike Brands Hatch Records:

New all time lap record: Kyle Ryde 1m 23.954s (Ducati, Q2, 2026)
All time outright lap record: Shane Byrne 1m 24.406s (Ducati,QP,2017)
New race lap record: Kyle Ryde 1m 24.066s ( Ducati, Race 2, 2026)
Old race lap record : Tommy Bridewell 1m 24.709s (Honda, 2021)
BSB lap record: Bradley Ray  1m 24.466s (Yamaha, FP2, 2025)

2025

Round 5

Qualifying: 1. Bradley Ray (2. Kyle Ryde 3 Scott Redding)
Race 1: 1. Bradley Ray (2. Scott Redding 3. Kyle Ryde)
Race 2 (sprint) 1. Scott Redding (2. Kyle Ryde 3. Danny Kent)
Race 3: 1. Kyle Ryde (2.Danny Kent 3. Scott Redding)

Round 11 (Showdown)

Qualifying: 1. Bradley Ray (2. Kyle Ryde 3 Christian Iddon)
Race 1: 1.Scott Redding (2. Bradley Ray 3. Kyle Ryde)
Race 2 (sprint) 1. Scott Redding (2. Kyle Ryde 3. Bradley Ray)
Race 3: 1.Danny Kent (2. Bradley Ray 3. Tommy Bridewell)


Storm Stacey continued his tough weekend, lining up in 15th the Bathams AJN rider immediately went back wards and out of the points, retiring back to his pit box on lap seven.

Richard Kerr hit the back tyre of an already falling Graeme Irwin, replacing his brother Andrew again at MET fonaCAB Honda, with the pair out of action at Druids. Kerr attempted to re-join and was quickly shown the black and orange flag to pull back off track.

Charlie Nesbitt was absent from the grid after his crash on Friday aggravated his already injured hand.

Following his fall in race one, Eugene McManus was also out of action, His red flag crash left the MasterMac rider with suspected shoulder, arm and leg fractures.


Championship standings

With 10 wins in 2026 Ryde added another 18 points to his total, now on 236 points. Redding also now moves past the 200 benchmark, on 215, now an increased 21 points adrift. The top three is completed by Ray on 159, with Haslam a close fourth on 153 and Cook completing the championship top five with 137.

Talbot took his rookie total to 61, with Mikhalchik also picking up points to move to 27. Neither Rhys Irwin (13 points) or the absent McManus (8 points) added to their totals.
 

Full results for BSB Brands Hatch race 2 (sprint):

2026 British Superbikes Round 5 - Brands Hatch -  Sprint Race Results (2)

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Kyle RydeGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)16.58.102s
2Scott Redding GBRHager PBM Racing Team (Ducati)+2.197s
3Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+2.429s
4Bradley RayGBRMcAMS Yamaha (Yamaha)+3.773s
5Ryan VickersGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+8.093s
6Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Racing (Ducati) +8.261s
7Christian IddonGBRSencat Racing (Yamaha)+8.970s
8Glenn IrwinGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)+9.648s
9Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+10.654s
10Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+13.515s
11Danny Kent GBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+13.527s
12Joe TalbotGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+13.881s
13Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+15.906s
14Ilya MikhalchikUKRROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team+15.968s
15Jason O'Halloran AUSHonda Racing UK (Honda)+23.993s
16Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+27.050s
17Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)+27.250s
18Rhys IrwinIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)+28.671s
19Brayden ElliottAUSNP Racing (Honda)+36.097s
20Graeme IrwinGBRMET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati)DNF
21Richard KerrIRLSM Racing (Honda)DNF
22Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing (Ducati)DNF
23Eugene McManusIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)DNS
24Charlie NesbittGBRTAG Honda (Honda)DNS

Tags:

2026
British Superbikes
Brands Hatch

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