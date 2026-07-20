“We’ve made progress”: Rory Skinner buoyed by top Yamaha result at Brands Hatch BSB

Rory Skinner finished as the top Yamaha rider in Race 3 at Brands Hatch, which surpassed his expectations for the weekend.

Rory Skinner, 2026 Brands Hatch BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Rory Skinner, 2026 Brands Hatch BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography

The Brands Hatch BSB did not pan out in a positive way for Yamaha, with no podiums from the three races, but Rory Skinner was at least able to take satisfaction with a seventh in Race 3, a position which also meant he was the first Yamaha over the line.

Skinner has had better results this year, most notably his fourth in Race 2 at Snetterton in which he started 19th after being caught up in a first lap incident in Race 1.

But to finish ahead of Bradley Ray after the McAMS Yamaha rider won at Snetterton was something Skinner was pleased with.

Rory Skinner, 2026 Snetterton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Rory Skinner, 2026 Snetterton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography

“Quite honestly, not too bad,” Skinner told Crash.net, reviewing his BSB Race 3 at Brands Hatch.

“Most of the weekend’s been tough, I’ve kind of been fluffing the starts, not making a good enough job of the starts and that’s cost me in the races. 

“In this last race today I felt like I rode the best I could’ve rode. 

“Had a decent enough race with Brad [Ray] as well at the end and managed to beat him fair and square. So, for me, that’s a nice feeling – top Yamaha coming out of here. 

“I didn’t expect to be ahead of Brad after the weekend he had at Snetterton, but I’ll take it. 

“I feel like we’ve made some good progress. 

“The boys have worked non-stop all weekend. I feel bad for them because they’ve had to change the bike left, right, and centre. 

“But it’s all good, it’s good progress, good steps made, and keen for Oulton now.”

Rory Skinner, 2026 Brands Hatch BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Rory Skinner, 2026 Brands Hatch BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography

With Oulton Park in mind, Skinner has had a drought relationship with the Cheshire track in the past, suffering several major crashes there and sustaining multiple injuries.

But having found himself more comfortable there with the Yamaha earlier in the year, he’s able to head there for round six with more optimism.

“Looking forward to it, to be honest,” he said.

“Oulton’s, obviously in the past, never been my strongest track I think you could probably say. 

“But after the start of the year and where we are now with the bike and how I’m feeling with it I think we can go and kind of continue the work we’ve been at so far.”

Tags:

British Superbikes
“We’ve made progress”: Rory Skinner buoyed by top Yamaha result at Brands Hatch BSB
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Related Articles

British Superbikes News
Brake lever woes see Kyle Ryde second in BSB Brands Hatch finale
Kyle Ryde, Scott Redding, Max Cook BSB, Race 2, 2026, Brands Hatch
British Superbikes News
Max Cook ready to “fight with these guys” after Brands Hatch BSB triple podium
Max Cook, Scott Redding, Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2026, Brand Hatch
British Superbikes News
How a turn one incident “ruined” promising Brands Hatch BSB Race 3 for Danny Kent
Danny Kent, 2026 Brands Hatch BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
British Superbikes Results
2026 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch- Race Results (3)
Scott Redding, BSB, 2026, Brands Hatch
British Superbikes Results
2026 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch- Race Results (2)
Kyle Ryde, Bradley Ray, BSB, 2026, Brands Hatch
British Superbikes News
Eugene McManus with several suspected fractures after Brands Hatch BSB crash
Eugene McManus, 2026 Brands Hatch BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.

Latest News

BSB News
“We’ve made progress”: Rory Skinner buoyed by top Yamaha result at Brands Hatch BSB
5m ago
Rory Skinner, 2026 Brands Hatch BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
BSB News
Why Brands Hatch BSB safety car was a turning point for Bradley Ray
1h ago
Bradley Ray, 2026 Brands Hatch BSB, Race 1. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
BSB News
Redding needed to ”ride through it” for Brands Hatch BSB comeback win
14h ago
Scott Redding, BSB, 2026, Brands Hatch
BSB News
Brake lever woes see Kyle Ryde second in BSB Brands Hatch finale
14h ago
Kyle Ryde, Scott Redding, Max Cook BSB, Race 2, 2026, Brands Hatch
BSB News
Max Cook ready to “fight with these guys” after Brands Hatch BSB triple podium
14h ago
Max Cook, Scott Redding, Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2026, Brand Hatch

More News

BSB News
How a turn one incident “ruined” promising Brands Hatch BSB Race 3 for Danny Kent
16h ago
Danny Kent, 2026 Brands Hatch BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
BSB News
Eugene McManus with several suspected fractures after Brands Hatch BSB crash
23h ago
Eugene McManus, 2026 Brands Hatch BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
BSB News
Kyle Ryde takes ninth BSB win of 2026 in Brands Hatch race one
18/07/26
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2026, Brands Hatch
BSB News
Scott Redding declares Kyle Ryde ‘saved by the bell’ after red flag decides BSB Brands Hatch opener
18/07/26
Scott Redding, BSB, 2026, Brands Hatch
BSB News
Max Cook ‘did ten qualifying laps’ trying to keep pace in a fast BSB Brand Hatch race one
18/07/26
Max Cook, BSB, 2026, Brand Hatch