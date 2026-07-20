“We’ve made progress”: Rory Skinner buoyed by top Yamaha result at Brands Hatch BSB

The Brands Hatch BSB did not pan out in a positive way for Yamaha, with no podiums from the three races, but Rory Skinner was at least able to take satisfaction with a seventh in Race 3, a position which also meant he was the first Yamaha over the line.

Skinner has had better results this year, most notably his fourth in Race 2 at Snetterton in which he started 19th after being caught up in a first lap incident in Race 1.

But to finish ahead of Bradley Ray after the McAMS Yamaha rider won at Snetterton was something Skinner was pleased with.

Rory Skinner, 2026 Snetterton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography. © Ian Hopgood Photography

“Quite honestly, not too bad,” Skinner told Crash.net, reviewing his BSB Race 3 at Brands Hatch.

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“Most of the weekend’s been tough, I’ve kind of been fluffing the starts, not making a good enough job of the starts and that’s cost me in the races.

“In this last race today I felt like I rode the best I could’ve rode.

“Had a decent enough race with Brad [Ray] as well at the end and managed to beat him fair and square. So, for me, that’s a nice feeling – top Yamaha coming out of here.

“I didn’t expect to be ahead of Brad after the weekend he had at Snetterton, but I’ll take it.

“I feel like we’ve made some good progress.

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“The boys have worked non-stop all weekend. I feel bad for them because they’ve had to change the bike left, right, and centre.

“But it’s all good, it’s good progress, good steps made, and keen for Oulton now.”

Rory Skinner, 2026 Brands Hatch BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography. © Ian Hopgood Photography

With Oulton Park in mind, Skinner has had a drought relationship with the Cheshire track in the past, suffering several major crashes there and sustaining multiple injuries.

But having found himself more comfortable there with the Yamaha earlier in the year, he’s able to head there for round six with more optimism.

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“Looking forward to it, to be honest,” he said.

“Oulton’s, obviously in the past, never been my strongest track I think you could probably say.

“But after the start of the year and where we are now with the bike and how I’m feeling with it I think we can go and kind of continue the work we’ve been at so far.”