2026 British Superbikes: Thruxton - Race Results (1)

The opening BSB race at round seven, ended under a red flag as the riders entered lap 17 of 20, with Kyle Ryde ahead when the race was declared after Max Cook crashed on the pit straight at Thruxton.

The early portion of the race had seen Scott Redding lead, at one point by over a second, before Ryde, who had started on pole, showed his hand, closing in for a overtake on lap twelve at Church, with the duo then swapping positions repeatedly over the next few corners and laps.

Ryde stayed ahead for victory and his 80th BSB podium, which ended the Yamaha stranglehold on the Thruxton round, having picked up every win at the track since 2019, with the 2026 Ducati back on top for the manufacturer at the Hampshire track for the first time since Josh Brookes won that year.

Eventually Redding, who used a lot of tyre to go for a lead and breakaway, faded, with Rory Skinner and Ryan Vickers able to catch up the pair as the fought for position ahead.

Vickers had been up to second on lap thirteen, but the Cheshire Mouldings rider had not given up on the position, taking over to be the first to pass Redding and be sat in second when the race was called, 0.644s behind as the best Yamaha, with the number seven third as the best placed Honda for Honda Racing UK.

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For both riders, it was their first podium visits for the 2026 season.

Bradley Ray did not lack speed, putting in the fastest lap of the race to be on pole for the Sprint tomorrow, and had not long passed Redding, who was still heading in the wrong direction, to be declared fourth for McAMS Yamaha.

Redding stopped at fifth for Hager PBM Ducati, with Max Cook behind trying to make up positions after an early drop from second on the grid.

Fighting to pass Leon Haslam through the final corners, the AJN Steelstock bimota rider clipped the back wheel of Haslam and was sent flying off into the barrier on arrival at the pit straight. Cook was not hit by his bike and was soon reported to be conscious, talking to medics and off to the medical centre, while the Moto Rapido bike survived the contact to stay upright and finish sixth.

Christian Iddon was close behind on track, but missed the chaos in front to be placed seventh, with Danny Kent, a double winner at Thruxton last season, not far behind in eighth.

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The last of that group on track was Joe Talbot, top rookie and sole remaining bimota in ninth. Bathams AJN Ducati rider Storm Stacey was placed inside the top ten, but was declared a lap down when the race was called, as were the riders behind him.

Lee Jackson was placed 11th for DAO Racing, with Eugene McManus, who had worked forward in the race from 20th on the grid finishing 12th for MasterMac Honda.

The remaining points on offer went to Fraser Rogers, who was also on a late charge from 21st to finish 13th for TAG Honda, Honda rider Jason O’Halloran, who dropped at the start of the race from 11th, recovering to 14th, with Charlie Nesbitt 15th on the second TAG Honda entry.

Official British Superbike Thruxton Records:

New outright BSB lap record: Kyle Ryde 1’ 14.530s (Ducati, PQ, 2026)

Old outright BSB lap record : Josh Brookes 1’ 14.655s (Ducati, 2019)

Pole record: Kyle Ryde 1’ 14.143s (Yamaha, 2025)

Fastest lap record :Bradley Ray 1’ 14.539s (Yamaha, 2025)

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2025:

Qualifying: 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Bradley Ray, 3 Leon Haslam)

Race 1: 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Danny Kent, 3 Max Cook)

Race 2(sprint): 1 Danny Kent (2 Kyle Ryde, 3 Bradley Ray)

Race 3: 1 Danny Kent (2 Bradley Ray, 3 Christian Iddon)

It was another tough day at the office for Glenn Irwin and Josh Brookes, with Irwin 16th on the second Nitrous Competitions bike, while Brookes - a nine time Thruxton winner- was 18th for DAO Racing.

Graeme Irwin was the best of the replacement riders, back at MET fonaCAB Racing to fill in for Andrew Irwin in 21st, one place ahead of Joe Sheldon-Shaw, who is back for another round with Whitecliffe CDH Racing, replacing the injured Luke Hedger.



Championship Standings

First place sees Ryde move on to 322, increasing his advantage by seven, now 37 ahead of Redding.

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Ray remains third on 227, Haslam fourth on 206 and Cook fifth, remaining on 172 points after his DNF.

Third placed Vickers is sixth overall on 163, ahead of second placed Skinner who moves up to 152 points.

Talbot was top rookie, adding seven to his total, now with 93 points, ahead of Mikhalchik, who stays on 43 after pulling into the pits, the only other person not to finish the race.

Rhys Irwin was out of the points, so stays on 17 points, with team-mate McMAnus closing in after gaining to go from eight points to twelve.

Full results from Thruxton BSB Race 1:



2026 British Superbikes Round 7 - Thruxton - Race Results (1) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Kyle Ryde GBR Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati) 20' 15.306s 2 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha) +0.644s 3 Ryan Vickers GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +0.862s 4 Bradley Ray GBR McAMS Yamaha (Yamaha) +1.259s 5 Scott Redding GBR Hager PBM Racing Team (Ducati) +2.244s 6 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Racing (Ducati) +4.428s 7 Christian Iddon GBR Sencat Racing (Yamaha) +4.4502s 8 Danny Kent GBR Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha) +4.932s 9 Joe Talbot GBR AJN Steelstock (bimota) +4.975s 10 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing (Ducati) +1 lap 11 Lee Jackson GBR DAO Racing (Honda) +1 lap 12 Eugene McManus IRL MasterMac Honda (Honda) +1 lap 13 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +1 lap 14 Jason O'Halloran AUS Honda Racing UK (Honda) +1 lap 15 Charlie Nesbitt GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +1 lap 16 Glenn Irwin GBR Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati) +1 lap 17 Richard Kerr IRL SM Racing (Honda) +1 lap 18 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) +1 lap 19 Rhys Irwin IRL MasterMac Honda (Honda) +1 lap 20 Brayden Elliott AUS NP Racing (Honda) +1 lap 21 Graeme Irwin GBR MET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati) +1 lap 22 Joe Sheldon-Shaw GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) +1 lap 23 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock (bimota) DNF 24 Ilya Mikhalchik UKR ROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team DNF

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