Bradley Ray “was at the limit” for third Oulton Park BSB podium

Ray finished third in both race one on Sunday and the sprint earlier on the Bank Holiday Monday, with a fastest lap in that race, while giving chase to double winner Kyle Ryde brought the McAMS rider hope - in the form of a pole start for the final race of the opening weekend of BSB action.

A dream start to the race saw Ray lead for over half the race distance, before Leon Haslam showed his hand with his 2025 title rival Ryde coming through soon after, with Ray explaining to British Superbikes after the race how close he was to riding at his limit.

“I gave it my all. Got a good start and thought, right, I just need to settle into a rhythm. My rhythm is probably not as good as Kyle’s.

So, I knew the pace at the front wasn’t as fast as what Kyle could be, but I needed to just stay in front, do my own thing, for as long as possible. Both Leon and Kyle came past and I tried to stick on, for as long as possible. Was at the limit quite a few times. But yeah, we made as step with the bike today, compared to yesterday. Was able to be in the 33’s a lot more comfortable than what I have been.

A race winner at the first visit to Oulton Park in 2025, this time last season it was Yamaha rider Ray coming away with the championship lead, and the 2022 champion ended up losing out to Ryde, so the Kent rider was unfazed to sit third overall after the second round and was happy with his progress with the bike, adding:

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“So to come away with three podiums in the first round is good.

We can head to Donington in a good way and hopefully try and get a little bit closer.”

The Paddock moves on to Donington Park in two weekends time, over 15-17 May.