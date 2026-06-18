“We have what it takes”: Bradley Ray confident of Knockhill BSB potential

Bradley Ray says he is confident that he can challenge for race wins at the Knockhill BSB this weekend (19–21 June).

Ray was twice a winner at Knockhill last year, and also won en route to the BSB title in 2022.

However, the 2025 runner-up has not won a race in the opening two rounds of the 2026 season, which has been dominated so far by Ducati and largely by Kyle Ryde, who has won five of six races so far.

Bradley Ray, 2026 Oulton Park BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography. © Ian Hopgood Photography

Ray himself had a tough round at Donington before the break for the Isle of Man TT, going 7-4-4 across the three races, but the McAMS Yamaha rider is optimistic of a return to podium and victory contention this weekend in Scotland.

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"I'm ready to get going at Knockhill again this weekend, it's been a strong circuit for me in the past and the belief is there that we have what it takes to challenge for wins and podiums,” Bradley Ray said.

“My feeling with the Yamaha R1 continues to improve as we get further into the year, and the team have been working hard to refine the package as much as possible and give me an improved feeling across the board.

Bradley Ray, BSB, 2026, Oulton Park © Ian Hopgood Photography

“We're not a million miles away from where we need to be, so we'll head into the weekend with the aim of extracting more from the bike and determined as ever to bring home a solid set of results."

Ray enters the Knockhill weekend lying fourth in the standings and 29 points behind Ryde at the top of the championship. Ryde holds a 19-point lead over Scott Redding, who won for the first time this season in Race 1 at Donington.

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