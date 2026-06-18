“I need to up the game”: Scott Redding sets sights on victory at Knockhill BSB

Scott Redding’s 2026 BSB season cannot be considered a disappointment through two rounds, but wins have been hard to come by in the opening two rounds.

Redding has been on the podium three times this season, with all of those coming at Donington Park, where he also took his first win of the 2026 BSB campaign in Race 1, but that win stands alone for the PBM Ducati rider so far this year.

He has also been largely out-performed by reigning champion Kyle Ryde on the same motorcycle, with the Nitrous Competitions Ducati rider having won five races from the first six this year.

Scott Redding, Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2026, Donington Park © Ian Hopgood Photography

Redding does, though, enter the Knockhill BSB this weekend (19–21 June) second in the standings, but he is more than a race win behind Ryde now, the gap between them having extended to 19 points at Donington.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Redding made his BSB return at Knockhill last year, and is keen to get back to winning ways after the break in the season for the Isle of Man TT which concluded a couple of weeks ago.

“Knockhill is coming next, we didn’t do the recent test but I am looking forward to the weekend,” said Scott Redding, speaking to BritishSuperbike.com.

“It is a fun track and something different again to most others on the calendar.

“It was where I made my return into BSB last season and we had all sorts of conditions thrown at me.

Scott Redding, BSB, 2026, Donington Park © Ian Hopgood Photography

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I am looking forward to getting back on the bike, as I have been a bit bored over these past few weeks.

“I would like to get back to winning more races. I feel like slowly we are getting there, but Kyle [Ryde] is showing good spirit and speed this year, which means I need to up the game and dial the bike in a little bit more.

“Knockhill is a track that I like, so let’s see what I can do.”