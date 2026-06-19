2026 British Superbikes: Knockhill - Practice Results

Results from day one of the third round of the 2026 British Superbike Championship at Knockhill, where weather issues pushed PQ to Saturday, leaving Josh Brookes quickest so far in the wet.

Josh Brookes, 2026, BSB
Josh Brookes, 2026, BSB
© Ian Hopgood Photography
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With heavy rain from the session before British Superbikes went out for FP2 onwards, it was decided to move the Pre-Qualifying session, which determines which riders go into the Q1 and Q2 sessions, to after FP3 on Saturday.

That left Josh Brookes time from the first session, set when a drying line had started to appear before another shower, the best of the day for DAO Racing Honda, with Storm Stacey not far behind after the Bathams AJN Racing Ducati session topped the rainy FP2.

A track inspection then took place after the National Superstock Championship FP2 session, with Stuart Higgs, the series and race director for BSB, confirming on BSB radio shortly after that FP3 would move forward to 9:00 - 9:15 on Saturday to allow PQ to be placed in the original FP3 slot of 10:50, running until 11:05.

The remaining BSB sessions for Saturday, Q1, Q2 and Race1 remain a the same times as originally listed.

Reports and full standings for the session that did take place on Friday can be found below.


Official British Superbike Knockhill Records:

Lap record : Rory Skinner 47.126s (Kawasaki, 2022)

2025

Round 4

Qualifying: 1. Bradley Ray  (2. Kyle Ryde, 3 Rory Skinner)
Race 1: 1. Bradley Ray (2. Kyle Ryde, 3. Rory Skinner)
Race 2 (sprint) 1. Bradley Ray (2. Rory Skinner 3. Tommy Bridewell)
Race 3: 1. Rory Skinner (2.Bradley Ray, 3. Fraser Rogers)


FP2

The heaviest rain at that point in the day had come around FP2, which saw TAG Honda’s Fraser Rogers and Nitrous Coin Nitrous competitions championship leader Kyle Ryde skip the session entirely.

FP2 was used in a variety of ways by those who did take to the track, with some opting to run as normal, or use the time as a wet weather or equipment test.

Stacey shone in the wet, topping the session on his Ducati, with riders seizing an opportunity in the changeable conditions also running well in the rain, with Vickers second and Kent third for Honda and Yamaha respectively.

Ilya Mikhalchik powered to fourth - now the only BMW on the grid with the ROKiT BMW Motorrad team after the departure of The LEW 8TEN team of Peter Hickman and Davey Todd for the rest of the season.

Home hero Rory Skinner was inside the top five for Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha.

As with FP1, there was again more caution among the title frontrunners who did head out on track, with McAMS Yamaha rider Bradley Ray the highest placed, in seventh, Moto Rapido Ducati’s Leon Haslam a cautious twelfth, with AJN Steelstock bimota rider Max Cook 13th and Scott Redding 16th for Hagar PBM Ducati.

Graeme Irwin (18th) was deputising for his brother Andrew at MET fonaCAB Racing, with Brayden Elliott (22nd) making a return with NP Racing.

FP2 Results:

2026 British Superbikes Round 3 - Knockhill - FP2

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing (Ducati)51.923s
2Ryan VickersGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.188s
3Danny KentGBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.279s
4Ilya MikhalchikUKRROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team+0.296s
5Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.300s
6Charlie NesbittGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+0.364s
7Bradley RayGBRMcAMS Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.451s
8Jason O'HalloranAUSHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.468s
9Christian IddonGBRSencat Racing (Yamaha)+0.500s
10Joe TalbotGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+0.500s
11Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+0.528s
12Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Racing (Ducati)+0.562s
13Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+0.614s
14Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+0.635s
15Glenn IrwinGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)+0.697s
16Scott ReddingGBRHager PBM Racing Team (Ducati)+0.936s
17Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)+1.327s
18Graeme IrwinGBRMET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati)+1.383s
19Richard KerrIRLSM Racing (Honda)+1.527s
20Rhys IrwinIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)+1.705s
21Eugene McManusIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)+2.171s
22Brayden ElliottAUSNP Racing (Honda)+3.498s
23Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)No Time
24Kyle RydeGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)No Time

FP1

The first session on track in Scotland was a wet one, with a dry line eventually forming, only for a heavy downpour heading into the final two minutes ensuring Brookes held his P1 in FP1, crediting his improvements with the knowledge he gained on his Honda running at the Isle of Man TT.

Rogers was a close second, with Honda Racing rider Jason O’Halloran also back on form with a late lap elevating the Australian for an all Honda top three.

Stacey was fourth, the top Ducati in the session, with Cook completing the early top five for bimota.

Skinner was the best of the Yamaha riders, with Ray eighth and Ryde 18th. All of the riders at the sharp end of the title hunt were down the timesheets in the wet session, with Redding 15th and Haslam 17th.

Graeme Irwin had a mechanical issue at the hairpin.

There was also an issue for Rhys Irwin, who did not register a lap after returning to the pits after his initial sighting lap.
 

FP1 Results:

2026 British Superbikes Round 3 - Knockhill - FP1

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)51.335s
2Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+0.188s
3Jason O'HalloranAUSHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.202s
4Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing (Ducati)+0.262s
5Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+0.282s
6Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.285s
7Christian IddonGBRSencat Racing (Yamaha)+0.318s
8Bradley RayGBRMcAMS Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.343s
9Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+0.397s
10Ryan VickersGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.399s
11Ilya MikhalchikUKRROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team+0.416s
12Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)+0.424s
13Danny KentGBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.497s
14Glenn IrwinGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)+0.516s
15Scott ReddingGBRHager PBM Racing Team (Ducati)+0.544s
16Joe TalbotGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+0.595s
17Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Racing (Ducati)+0.854s
18Kyle RydeGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)+0.862s
19Charlie NesbittGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+0.921s
20Richard KerrIRLSM Racing (Honda)+1.345s
21Eugene McManusIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)+2.176s
22Graeme IrwinGBRMET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati)+2.483s
23Brayden ElliottAUSNP Racing (Honda)+5.019s
24Rhys IrwinIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)No Time

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