2026 British Superbikes: Knockhill - Practice Results

With heavy rain from the session before British Superbikes went out for FP2 onwards, it was decided to move the Pre-Qualifying session, which determines which riders go into the Q1 and Q2 sessions, to after FP3 on Saturday.

That left Josh Brookes time from the first session, set when a drying line had started to appear before another shower, the best of the day for DAO Racing Honda, with Storm Stacey not far behind after the Bathams AJN Racing Ducati session topped the rainy FP2.

A track inspection then took place after the National Superstock Championship FP2 session, with Stuart Higgs, the series and race director for BSB, confirming on BSB radio shortly after that FP3 would move forward to 9:00 - 9:15 on Saturday to allow PQ to be placed in the original FP3 slot of 10:50, running until 11:05.

The remaining BSB sessions for Saturday, Q1, Q2 and Race1 remain a the same times as originally listed.

Reports and full standings for the session that did take place on Friday can be found below.

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Official British Superbike Knockhill Records:

Lap record : Rory Skinner 47.126s (Kawasaki, 2022)

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2025

Round 4

Qualifying: 1. Bradley Ray (2. Kyle Ryde, 3 Rory Skinner)

Race 1: 1. Bradley Ray (2. Kyle Ryde, 3. Rory Skinner)

Race 2 (sprint) 1. Bradley Ray (2. Rory Skinner 3. Tommy Bridewell)

Race 3: 1. Rory Skinner (2.Bradley Ray, 3. Fraser Rogers)

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FP2

The heaviest rain at that point in the day had come around FP2, which saw TAG Honda’s Fraser Rogers and Nitrous Coin Nitrous competitions championship leader Kyle Ryde skip the session entirely.

FP2 was used in a variety of ways by those who did take to the track, with some opting to run as normal, or use the time as a wet weather or equipment test.

Stacey shone in the wet, topping the session on his Ducati, with riders seizing an opportunity in the changeable conditions also running well in the rain, with Vickers second and Kent third for Honda and Yamaha respectively.

Ilya Mikhalchik powered to fourth - now the only BMW on the grid with the ROKiT BMW Motorrad team after the departure of The LEW 8TEN team of Peter Hickman and Davey Todd for the rest of the season.

Home hero Rory Skinner was inside the top five for Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha.

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As with FP1, there was again more caution among the title frontrunners who did head out on track, with McAMS Yamaha rider Bradley Ray the highest placed, in seventh, Moto Rapido Ducati’s Leon Haslam a cautious twelfth, with AJN Steelstock bimota rider Max Cook 13th and Scott Redding 16th for Hagar PBM Ducati.

Graeme Irwin (18th) was deputising for his brother Andrew at MET fonaCAB Racing, with Brayden Elliott (22nd) making a return with NP Racing.

FP2 Results:

2026 British Superbikes Round 3 - Knockhill - FP2 Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing (Ducati) 51.923s 2 Ryan Vickers GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +0.188s 3 Danny Kent GBR Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha) +0.279s 4 Ilya Mikhalchik UKR ROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team +0.296s 5 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha) +0.300s 6 Charlie Nesbitt GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +0.364s 7 Bradley Ray GBR McAMS Yamaha (Yamaha) +0.451s 8 Jason O'Halloran AUS Honda Racing UK (Honda) +0.468s 9 Christian Iddon GBR Sencat Racing (Yamaha) +0.500s 10 Joe Talbot GBR AJN Steelstock (bimota) +0.500s 11 Lee Jackson GBR DAO Racing (Honda) +0.528s 12 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Racing (Ducati) +0.562s 13 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock (bimota) +0.614s 14 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) +0.635s 15 Glenn Irwin GBR Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati) +0.697s 16 Scott Redding GBR Hager PBM Racing Team (Ducati) +0.936s 17 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) +1.327s 18 Graeme Irwin GBR MET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati) +1.383s 19 Richard Kerr IRL SM Racing (Honda) +1.527s 20 Rhys Irwin IRL MasterMac Honda (Honda) +1.705s 21 Eugene McManus IRL MasterMac Honda (Honda) +2.171s 22 Brayden Elliott AUS NP Racing (Honda) +3.498s 23 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) No Time 24 Kyle Ryde GBR Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati) No Time

FP1

The first session on track in Scotland was a wet one, with a dry line eventually forming, only for a heavy downpour heading into the final two minutes ensuring Brookes held his P1 in FP1, crediting his improvements with the knowledge he gained on his Honda running at the Isle of Man TT.

Rogers was a close second, with Honda Racing rider Jason O’Halloran also back on form with a late lap elevating the Australian for an all Honda top three.

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Stacey was fourth, the top Ducati in the session, with Cook completing the early top five for bimota.

Skinner was the best of the Yamaha riders, with Ray eighth and Ryde 18th. All of the riders at the sharp end of the title hunt were down the timesheets in the wet session, with Redding 15th and Haslam 17th.

Graeme Irwin had a mechanical issue at the hairpin.

There was also an issue for Rhys Irwin, who did not register a lap after returning to the pits after his initial sighting lap.



FP1 Results:

2026 British Superbikes Round 3 - Knockhill - FP1 Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) 51.335s 2 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +0.188s 3 Jason O'Halloran AUS Honda Racing UK (Honda) +0.202s 4 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing (Ducati) +0.262s 5 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock (bimota) +0.282s 6 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha) +0.285s 7 Christian Iddon GBR Sencat Racing (Yamaha) +0.318s 8 Bradley Ray GBR McAMS Yamaha (Yamaha) +0.343s 9 Lee Jackson GBR DAO Racing (Honda) +0.397s 10 Ryan Vickers GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +0.399s 11 Ilya Mikhalchik UKR ROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team +0.416s 12 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) +0.424s 13 Danny Kent GBR Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha) +0.497s 14 Glenn Irwin GBR Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati) +0.516s 15 Scott Redding GBR Hager PBM Racing Team (Ducati) +0.544s 16 Joe Talbot GBR AJN Steelstock (bimota) +0.595s 17 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Racing (Ducati) +0.854s 18 Kyle Ryde GBR Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati) +0.862s 19 Charlie Nesbitt GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +0.921s 20 Richard Kerr IRL SM Racing (Honda) +1.345s 21 Eugene McManus IRL MasterMac Honda (Honda) +2.176s 22 Graeme Irwin GBR MET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati) +2.483s 23 Brayden Elliott AUS NP Racing (Honda) +5.019s 24 Rhys Irwin IRL MasterMac Honda (Honda) No Time

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