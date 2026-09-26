Kyle Ryde’s BSB team in search for new title sponsor

Nitrous Competitions Racing, the team that fields Kyle Ryde and Glenn Irwin in BSB, is searching for a new title sponsor.

Nitrous Competitions, co-directed by Dave Williams and David Phillips, took over the running of the team that has won the last two BSB titles with Ryde and which is currently leading the 2026 standings with the Nottingham rider, at the beginning of 2025 after the OMG Racing outfit that ran it previously collapsed.

The team took on two Ducati Panigale V4 Rs for the 2026 BSB season, switching from the Yamaha machinery with which Ryde won the two previous titles. The on-track performance has been clearly successful this year, with Ryde winning 14 races and holding a comfortable points lead with two rounds to go, but behind the scenes “shortfall” in budget of more than 50 per cent of the originally intended sum has emerged.

“Running a competitive race team at this level requires a significant financial commitment and, unfortunately, the financial position we find ourselves in today is more challenging than we originally anticipated,” reads a statement posted to the team’s Facebook page attributed to the aforementioned Williams, who holds the team principal role at Nitrous Competitions Racing.

Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2026, Assen © Ian Hopgood Photography

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“Nitrous Competitions has been instrumental in helping us get to where we are today, and I want to put on record my genuine thanks for everything they have done for the team.

“However, due to unforeseen expenses within the wider Nitrous Competitions business, they have currently only been able to commit approximately 30–40 per cent of the budget originally planned for the race programme. This has understandably created a significant shortfall.”

Williams goes on to say that he has committed personal funds to preparing a budget for 2027 but that the team is also searching for a new title sponsor.

“My priority has been, and remains, making sure the people who work tirelessly behind the scenes are supported and paid, while giving us the best possible opportunity to continue competing and to plan properly for the future,” the statement reads.

“I have already personally committed budget towards the 2027 season, and preparations are underway. However, I also recognise that I cannot – and should not – carry the entire responsibility alone.”

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Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2026, Assen © Ian Hopgood Photography

The statement continues: “Our ambition is now firmly focused on the 2027 season. I want to maintain the structure we have built, retain our team personnel and riders wherever possible, and continue developing the package that has already produced such positive results.

“We have an experienced team, talented people, strong manufacturer support and a platform that I genuinely believe can continue to grow.

“What we need now is the right partner to help us take the next step.

“The most important conversation we are now having is around securing a title sponsor or major commercial partner for the 2027 season.

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“I am looking for a company, brand or individual that wants to become genuinely involved in what we are building – not simply put a logo on a bike.

“For the right partner, there is an opportunity to become a significant part of the team’s identity and its future.

“That could include title sponsorship and prominent team and rider branding, hospitality, customer and client experiences, commercial activation, technical partnerships, media opportunities or a wider strategic relationship.”

Williams goes on to state that a “partnership or joint venture” could also be made for the final two rounds of the 2026 season.

“I am also open to discussions around a partnership or joint venture covering the final two rounds of the current season, with the potential for that relationship to develop into something much bigger for 2027,” the statement reads.

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“I want to find a partner who shares our ambition and wants to build something with us.

“This isn’t simply about filling a financial gap. It is about finding the right person or organisation to join us for the next chapter.”