2026 British Superbikes: Assen - Race Results (2)

The BSB sprint race at round nine, Assen, saw Hager PBM Ducati rider Scott Redding get the holeshot and brave it out as the rain returned at the TT Circuit.

There was drama from the off when the race was delayed after Rory Skinner saw his Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha blow severely on the warm-up lap, dropping oil on the track.

That saw a reduction from 12 to 10 laps for the sprint. Leon Haslam also missed the start - he was shown the black and orange flag on the sighting lap to check the track was clear, with an issue on his Moto Rapido Ducati.

Starting from pole after his breakaway fastest lap in his Race 1 win, Scott Redding was able to hold on in a chaotic start, with Ryan Vickers looking to use the clear air ahead from Haslam’s absence, and Bradley Ray trying to get ahead of Kyle Ryde.

The race then settled, with Redding again pulling away, Ryde was in behind to give chase and protect his championship lead, with Ray a close third and Vickers sat in fourth.

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With seven laps run the rain returned, and a cautious Ryde had his hand in the air, hoping the race would be called with the race starting dry and all riders on slick tyres.

His calls were ignored, allowing Ray to take advantage. Redding was untroubled by comparison and had a 0.918s gap when the race was eventually red-flagged a lap later after Ray also had his hand up, protesting the conditions.

The number 28 was second for McAMS Yamaha while Ryde was third, annoyed he had not kept pushing for sthe runner-up spot , but happy to bring the Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Ducati home safely with the title in mind.

Vickers remained a clear fourth for Honda Racing UK, with Max Cook moving into fifth for AJN Steelstock bimota. His team-mate Joe Talbot has sat fifth before he crashed out in front of Jason O’Halloran, with ROKiT BMW Motorrad rider Ilya Mikhalchik also passing the Australian on the second Honda UK bike to take over as top rookie in sixth.

Glenn Irwin was eighth when the race was declared, just ahead of Lee Jackson on track for DAO Racing.

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On his weekend returning from injury, Andrew Irwin impressed, making up the most places in the race - going from 20th on the grid to a top ten finish for MET fonaCAB Racing.

Storm Stacey was 11th for Bathams AJN Ducati, keeping ahead of Fraser Rogers, who improved from 18th to 12th over the available laps for TAG Honda.

The remaining points went to Danny Kent, who was sat up early in the race, dropping back in the pack on his way to 13th for Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha, Scott Swann, who took the seat vacated by Charlie Nesbitt at TAG Honda in 14th and Josh Brookes who placed 15th for DAO Racing.

Official British Superbike Assen Records:

BSB lap record: Bradley Ray 1’ 35.579s (Yamaha, 2025)

Pole record: Bradley Ray 1’ 35.579s (Yamaha, 2025)

Race lap record : Scott Redding 1’ 36.032s (Ducati, 2025)

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2025:

Qualifying: 1 Bradley Ray (2 Scott Redding, 3 Charlie Nesbitt)

Race 1: 1 Scott Redding (2 Leon Haslam, 3 Danny Kent)

Race 2 (sprint): 1 Christian Iddon (2 Rory Skinner, 3 Bradley Ray)

Race 3: 1 Scott Redding (2 Leon Haslam, 3 Kyle Ryde)

Rhys Irwin and Christian Iddon were also out of contention before the red flag ended the race.



Championship Standings

Redding again picked up maximum points to do all he can to keep pressure on Ryde, who’s podium finish took him from 414 to 434 points, Redding is second, slightly reducing the gap from 68 to 63 points, on 371, with Ray third on 327.

Of the other riders in Showdown contention at the start of Assen, Haslam stays fourth on 280, Vickers closed in in fifth on 271, Cook is sixth on 224 and Skinner did not race, so remained on 205 points.

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Talbot also did not score but remains ahead in the rookie standings with 124 points, to Mikhalchik’s 87.

Full results from BSB Race 2: