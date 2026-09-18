2026 British Superbikes: Assen - Practice Results

After a return to Superpole at the last round in Cadwell Park, British Superbikes were back to the more usual PQ format, with Scott Redding taking advantage as the other riders in the title battle fell to top Pre-Qualifying and lead the way to Q2 at TT Circuit Assen in the Netherlands.

The Hager PBM Ducati rider got his best time in before the spilt in the session for a red flag, and although the time - a 1’ 35.619s best - was not the quickest of the day, that was Bradley Ray in FP2, it was the best lap at the right time, backed up by a return to track and consistent lapping at a circuit where the former WSBK rider has valuable experience.

Jason O’Halloran had gone second early in PQ and his best effort, just 0.185s slower remained just behind Redding for Honda Racing UK.

Ilya Mikhalchik was only a thousandth slower than the Australian at a familiar track for third, the top rookie on the only remaining BMW for ROKiT BMW Motorrad.

Ryan Vickers was running with an intermittent transponder after an earlier crash, moving into fourth before it failed completely on the second Honda Racing UK bike.

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Max Cook was the best of the bimota riders in fifth, ahead of Danny Kent, the top Yamaha for Cheshire Mouldings in sixth.

The red flag was for championship leader and reigning champion Kyle Ryde. An out of character and fairly minor error - the Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions rider caught his right foot on the brake - saw enough gravel spill on track for a clean-up and pause in the action with 11 minutes of the session remaining.

Moto Rapido Ducati rider Leon Haslam was down in eighth after having his best lap cancelled, one of many riders to struggle with the track limits at Assen.

Glenn Irwin was a more positive ninth on the second Nitrous entry, with rookie Joe Talbot completing the top ten on the second bimota.

After dominating in the lead-up to PQ Bradley Ray was off of his McAMS Yamaha right at the start if the session, going from being the man to beat to just holding on to a automatic Q2 placement in 11th.

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The final place in Q2 went to Storm Stacey for Bathams AJN Ducati.

Rory Skinner just missed out in 13th for Cheshire Moildings, so will head to Q1 to try and claim a top three spot for Q2 entry, along with Christian Iddon, who was 14th after making changes to the Sencat Yamaha and Lee Jackson in 15th for DAO Racing.

Andrew Irwin was 19th on his return for MET fonaCAB Racing after his long injury absence from the track.

There were also falls for Josh Brookes and Eugene McManus.

There are some personnel changes in the BSB paddock for the first showdown round, with no Brayden Elliott or NP Racing Honda bike. The departure of Charlie Nesbitt at TAG Honda sees Scott Swann make a return to the class. The Carrickfergus rider is currently third in National Superstock in 2026, with two wins and finished day one at Assen in 18th.

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Full results from Thruxton BSB PQ:

2026 British Superbikes Round 8 - Assen - PQ Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Scott Redding GBR Hager PBM Racing Team (Ducati) 1' 35.619s 2 Jason O'Halloran AUS Honda Racing UK (Honda) +0.185s 3 Ilya Mikhalchik UKR ROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team +0.186s 4 Ryan Vickers GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +0.209s 5 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock (bimota) +0.346s 6 Danny Kent GBR Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha) +0.353s 7 Kyle Ryde GBR Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati) +0.363s 8 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Ducati (Ducati) +0.374s 9 Glenn Irwin GBR Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati) +0.416s 10 Joe Talbot GBR AJN Steelstock (bimota) +0.477s 11 Bradley Ray GBR McAMS Yamaha (Yamaha) +0.577s 12 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing (Ducati) +0.592s Riders to Q1 13 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha) +0.752s 14 Christian Iddon GBR Sencat Racing (Yamaha) +0.796s 15 Lee Jackson GBR DAO Racing (Honda) +0.893s 16 Rhys Irwin IRL MasterMac Honda (Honda) +1.028s 17 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) +1.079s 18 Scott Swann GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +1.391s 19 Andrew Irwin GBR MET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati) +1.535s 20 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +1.666s 21 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) +2.607s 22 Eugene McManus IRL MasterMac Honda (Honda) +2.731s 23 Richard Kerr IRL SM Racing (Honda) +3.062s

Official British Superbike Thruxton Records:

BSB lap record: Bradley Ray 1’ 35.579s (Yamaha, 2025)

Pole record: Bradley Ray 1’ 35.579s (Yamaha, 2025)

Race lap record : Scott Redding 1’ 36.032s (Ducati, 2025)

2025:

Qualifying: 1 Bradley Ray (2 Scott Redding, 3 Charlie Nesbitt)

Race 1: 1 Scott Redding (2 Leon Haslam, 3 Danny Kent)

Race 2 (sprint): 1 Christian Iddon (2 Rory Skinner, 3 Bradley Ray)

Race 3: 1 Scott Redding (2 Leon Haslam, 3 Kyle Ryde)

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FP2

The second session, like the first, went to Bradley Ray, with Redding again his closest rival.

Haslam was third quickest, ahead of Ryde, with Talbot the top rookie in the session in fifth.

Skinner was out of his seat on the last lap at the hairpin for ninth, having already crashed earlier in the session at turn five.

Vickers fell around the same time, with Fraser Rogers and Richard Kerr investigated for their incident on track, involving a yellow flag infringement.

Swann finished the second session 12th, indicating he could get in the mix for progression from Q1 in the right conditions.

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FP2 Results:

2026 British Superbikes Round 8 - Assen - FP2 Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Bradley Ray GBR McAMS Yamaha (Yamaha) 1' 35.492s 2 Scott Redding GBR Hager PBM Racing Team (Ducati) +0.253s 3 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Racing (Ducati) +0.532s 4 Kyle Ryde GBR Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati) +0.709s 5 Joe Talbot GBR AJN Steelstock (bimota) +0.774s 6 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock (bimota) +1.015s 7 Glenn Irwin GBR Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati) +1.055s 8 Jason O'Halloran AUS Honda Racing UK (Honda) +1.117s 9 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha) +1.118s 10 Ilya Mikhalchik UKR ROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team +1.185s 11 Danny Kent GBR Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha) +1.252s 12 Scott Swann GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +1.476s 13 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) +1.480s 14 Christian Iddon GBR Sencat Racing (Yamaha) +1.509s 15 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing (Ducati) +1.617s 16 Lee Jackson GBR DAO Racing (Honda) +2.018s 17 Ryan Vickers GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +2.027s 18 Rhys Irwin IRL MasterMac Honda (Honda) +2.054s 19 Andrew Irwin GBR MET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati) +2.274s 20 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +2.299s 21 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) +3.199s 22 Eugene McManus IRL MasterMac Honda (Honda) +3.332s 23 Richard Kerr IRL SM Racing (Honda) +4.162s

FP1

The first session on track began with caution, with a wet track for the classes out before, but drying quickly as the BSB bikes headed out.

Improved conditions saw the best times come at the end of the fifty minutes, with Ray lowering his own best to lead, ahead of Redding, who was then over half a second away from the Yamaha rider, with Ryde, Kent and his team-mate Skinner completing the top five.

Cook was the best bimota in seventh ahead of top rookie Mikhalchik, with only a thousandth separating himself and Talbot.

There were no falls in FP1, but Ryan Vickers parked in the gravel with a technical issue with 25 minutes remaining, which saw the Honda rider drop to 19th.

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FP1 Results:

2026 British Superbikes Round 8 - Assen - FP1 Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Bradley Ray GBR McAMS Yamaha (Yamaha) 1' 36.484s 2 Scott Redding GBR Hager PBM Racing Team (Ducati) +0.538s 3 Kyle Ryde GBR Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati) +0.625s 4 Danny Kent GBR Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha) +0.772s 5 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha) +0.853s 6 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Racing (Ducati) +0.890s 7 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock (bimota) +1.040s 8 Ilya Mikhalchik UKR ROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team +1.187s 9 Joe Talbot GBR AJN Steelstock (bimota) +1.188s 10 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) +1.213s 11 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing (Ducati) +1.381s 12 Jason O'Halloran AUS Honda Racing UK (Honda) +1.521s 13 Christian Iddon GBR Sencat Racing (Yamaha) +1.558s 14 Glenn Irwin GBR Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati) +1.679s 15 Lee Jackson GBR DAO Racing (Honda) +1.835s 16 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +2.031s 17 Scott Swann GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +2.164s 18 Rhys Irwin IRL MasterMac Honda (Honda) +2.227s 19 Ryan Vickers GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +2.466s 20 Andrew Irwin GBR MET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati) +2.540s 21 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) +2.936s 22 Eugene McManus IRL MasterMac Honda (Honda) +3.552s 23 Richard Kerr IRL SM Racing (Honda) +3.853s



