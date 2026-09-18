2026 British Superbikes: Assen - Practice Results

Results from day one of the ninth round of the 2026 British Superbike Championship at Assen, where Scott Redding was fastest as both Bradley Ray and Kyle Ryde fell.

Scott Redding topped BSB PQ at Assen
Scott Redding topped BSB PQ at Assen
© Ian Hopgood Photography

After a return to Superpole at the last round in Cadwell Park, British Superbikes were back to the more usual PQ format, with Scott Redding taking advantage as the other riders in the title battle fell to top Pre-Qualifying and lead the way to Q2 at TT Circuit Assen in the Netherlands.

The Hager PBM Ducati rider got his best time in before the spilt in the session for a red flag, and although the time - a 1’ 35.619s best - was not the quickest of the day, that was Bradley Ray in FP2, it was the best lap at the right time, backed up by a return to track and consistent lapping at a circuit where the former WSBK rider has valuable experience.

Jason O’Halloran had gone second early in PQ and his best effort, just 0.185s slower remained just behind Redding for Honda Racing UK.

Ilya Mikhalchik was only a thousandth slower than the Australian at a familiar track for third, the top rookie on the only remaining BMW for ROKiT BMW Motorrad.

Ryan Vickers was running with an intermittent transponder after an earlier crash, moving into fourth before it failed completely on the second Honda Racing UK bike.

Max Cook was the best of the bimota riders in fifth, ahead of Danny Kent, the top Yamaha for Cheshire Mouldings in sixth.

The red flag was for championship leader and reigning champion Kyle Ryde. An out of character and fairly minor error - the Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions rider caught his right foot on the brake - saw enough gravel spill on track for a clean-up and pause in the action with 11 minutes of the session remaining.

Moto Rapido Ducati rider Leon Haslam was down in eighth after having his best lap cancelled, one of many riders to struggle with the track limits at Assen.

Glenn Irwin was a more positive ninth on the second Nitrous entry, with rookie Joe Talbot completing the top ten on the second bimota.

After dominating in the lead-up to PQ Bradley Ray was off of his McAMS Yamaha right at the start if the session, going from being the man to beat to just holding on to a automatic Q2 placement in 11th.

The final place in Q2 went to Storm Stacey for Bathams AJN Ducati.

Rory Skinner just missed out in 13th for Cheshire Moildings, so will head to Q1 to try and claim a top three spot for Q2 entry, along with Christian Iddon, who was 14th after making changes to the Sencat Yamaha and Lee Jackson in 15th for DAO Racing.

Andrew Irwin was 19th on his return for MET fonaCAB Racing after his long injury absence from the track.

There were also falls for Josh Brookes and Eugene McManus.

There are some personnel changes in the BSB paddock for the first showdown round, with no Brayden Elliott or NP Racing Honda bike. The departure of Charlie Nesbitt at TAG Honda sees Scott Swann make a return to the class. The Carrickfergus rider is currently third in National Superstock in 2026, with two wins and finished day one at Assen in 18th.

Full results from Thruxton BSB PQ:

2026 British Superbikes Round 8 - Assen - PQ
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Scott Redding GBRHager PBM Racing Team (Ducati)1' 35.619s
2Jason O'Halloran AUSHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.185s
3Ilya MikhalchikUKRROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team+0.186s
4Ryan VickersGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.209s
5Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+0.346s
6Danny Kent GBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.353s
7Kyle RydeGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)+0.363s
8Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Ducati (Ducati)+0.374s
9Glenn IrwinGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)+0.416s
10Joe TalbotGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+0.477s
11Bradley RayGBRMcAMS Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.577s
12Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing (Ducati)+0.592s
  Riders to Q1  
13Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.752s
14Christian IddonGBRSencat Racing (Yamaha)+0.796s
15Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+0.893s
16Rhys IrwinIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)+1.028s
17Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+1.079s
18Scott SwannGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+1.391s
19Andrew IrwinGBRMET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati)+1.535s
20Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+1.666s
21Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)+2.607s
22Eugene McManusIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)+2.731s
23Richard KerrIRLSM Racing (Honda)+3.062s

Official British Superbike Thruxton Records:

BSB lap record: Bradley Ray 1’ 35.579s (Yamaha, 2025)
Pole record: Bradley Ray 1’ 35.579s (Yamaha, 2025)
Race lap record : Scott Redding 1’ 36.032s (Ducati, 2025)

2025:

Qualifying: 1 Bradley Ray (2 Scott Redding, 3 Charlie Nesbitt)
Race 1: 1 Scott Redding (2 Leon Haslam, 3 Danny Kent)
Race 2 (sprint): 1 Christian Iddon (2 Rory Skinner, 3 Bradley Ray)
Race 3: 1 Scott Redding  (2 Leon Haslam, 3 Kyle Ryde)


FP2

The second session, like the first, went to Bradley Ray, with Redding again his closest rival.

Haslam was third quickest, ahead of Ryde, with Talbot the top rookie in the session in fifth.

Skinner was out of his seat on the last lap at the hairpin for ninth, having already crashed earlier in the session at turn five.

Vickers fell around the same time, with Fraser Rogers and Richard Kerr investigated for their incident on track, involving a yellow flag infringement.

Swann finished the second session 12th, indicating he could get in the mix for progression from Q1 in the right conditions.

FP2 Results:

2026 British Superbikes Round 8 - Assen - FP2

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Bradley RayGBRMcAMS Yamaha (Yamaha)1' 35.492s
2Scott Redding GBRHager PBM Racing Team (Ducati)+0.253s
3Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Racing (Ducati) +0.532s
4Kyle RydeGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)+0.709s
5Joe TalbotGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+0.774s
6Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+1.015s
7Glenn IrwinGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)+1.055s
8Jason O'Halloran AUSHonda Racing UK (Honda)+1.117s
9Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+1.118s
10Ilya MikhalchikUKRROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team+1.185s
11Danny Kent GBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+1.252s
12Scott SwannGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+1.476s
13Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+1.480s
14Christian IddonGBRSencat Racing (Yamaha)+1.509s
15Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing (Ducati)+1.617s
16Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+2.018s
17Ryan VickersGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+2.027s
18Rhys IrwinIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)+2.054s
19Andrew IrwinGBRMET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati)+2.274s
20Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+2.299s
21Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)+3.199s
22Eugene McManusIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)+3.332s
23Richard KerrIRLSM Racing (Honda)+4.162s

FP1

The first session on track began with caution, with a wet track for the classes out before, but drying quickly as the BSB bikes headed out.

Improved conditions saw the best times come at the end of the fifty minutes, with Ray lowering his own best to lead, ahead of Redding, who was then over half a second away from the Yamaha rider, with Ryde, Kent and his team-mate Skinner completing the top five.

Cook was the best bimota in seventh ahead of top rookie Mikhalchik, with only a thousandth separating himself and Talbot.

There were no falls in FP1, but Ryan Vickers parked in the gravel with a technical issue with 25 minutes remaining, which saw the Honda rider drop to 19th.

FP1 Results:

2026 British Superbikes Round 8 - Assen - FP1

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Bradley RayGBRMcAMS Yamaha (Yamaha)1' 36.484s
2Scott Redding GBRHager PBM Racing Team (Ducati)+0.538s
3Kyle RydeGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)+0.625s
4Danny Kent GBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.772s
5Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.853s
6Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Racing (Ducati) +0.890s
7Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+1.040s
8Ilya MikhalchikUKRROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team+1.187s
9Joe TalbotGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+1.188s
10Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+1.213s
11Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing (Ducati)+1.381s
12Jason O'Halloran AUSHonda Racing UK (Honda)+1.521s
13Christian IddonGBRSencat Racing (Yamaha)+1.558s
14Glenn IrwinGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)+1.679s
15Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+1.835s
16Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+2.031s
17Scott SwannGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+2.164s
18Rhys IrwinIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)+2.227s
19Ryan VickersGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+2.466s
20Andrew IrwinGBRMET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati)+2.540s
21Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)+2.936s
22Eugene McManusIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)+3.552s
23Richard KerrIRLSM Racing (Honda)+3.853s


 

Tags:

2026
British Superbikes
TT Circuit Assen, Dutch TT, Assen, The Netherlands
Aruba.it Racing - Ducati
Scott Redding

Related Articles

British Superbikes News
Scott Redding declares Kyle Ryde ‘saved by the bell’ after red flag decides BSB Brands Hatch opener
Scott Redding, BSB, 2026, Brands Hatch
British Superbikes News
Scott Redding “thinking about the long run” with second in final Snetterton BSB race
Scott Redding, BSB, 2026, Snetterton
British Superbikes Results
2026 British Superbikes: Snetterton - Race Results (2)
Scott Redding, BSB, 2026, Snetterton
British Superbikes News
Scott Redding believes Kyle Ryde battle “sparked” him to Snetterton BSB podium finish
Scott Redding, BSB, 2026, Snetterton
British Superbikes News
Redding takes win after being “fed up with being second” at Knockhill BSB
Scott Redding, BSB, 2026, Knockhill
British Superbikes Results
2026 British Superbikes: Knockhill - Race Results (3)
Scott Redding, BSB, 2026, Knockhill

Latest News

BSB News
Honda Racing manager sacked after failing to report overpayments of £160,000
08/09/26
Havier Beltran, Thruxton BSB 2025.
BSB News
Ryan Vickers compeletes “dream” double at Cadwell Park BSB
31/08/26
Ryan Vickers, Cadwell Park, BSB, 2026
BSB News
Bradley Ray second twice at BSB Cadwell Park - “Ryan got an even better start than me”
31/08/26
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2026, Cadwell Park
BSB News
Kyle Ryde BSB ‘King of the Mountain’ at Cadwell Park despite “tough” weekend
31/08/26
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2026, Cadwell Park
BSB News
Rory Skinner takes first win of the season at Cadwell Park in BSB race 1
30/08/26
Rory Skinner, BSB, 2026, Cadwell Park

More News

BSB News
Kyle Ryde secures BSB Cadwell Park Race 1 podium “the very hard way”
30/08/26
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2026, Cadwell Park
BSB News
Leon Haslam enjoyed “yo-yo” battle in BSB Cadwell Park Race 1
30/08/26
Leon Haslam, BSB, 2026, Cadwell Park
BSB News
Ryan Vickers “couldn’t be in a better place” ahead of Cadwell Park BSB
26/08/26
Ryan Vickers,Thruxton, BSB, 2026
BSB News
Bradley Ray confident of Cadwell Park BSB potential: “It will be a good track for us”
26/08/26
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2026, Oulton Park
BSB News
Former BSB rider to return at Cadwell Park aboard Ducati machinery
26/08/26
Danny Buchan with MET fonaCAB Ducati. Credit: British Superbike Championship.