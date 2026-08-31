Bradley Ray second twice at BSB Cadwell Park - “Ryan got an even better start than me”

After his crash out of the first BSB race at Cadwell Park, Bradley Ray repaid his McAMS Yamaha team with a second in the sprint, but was unable to touch Ryan Vickers after an electric start from the Honda rider saw him lead from lights out.

Once again in the final feature race Ray started from pole, and ready for the Honda, put on a much better start, in a fan to the first corner, with himself, Vickers, Kyle Ryde and Race 1 winner Rory Skinner all off the line fast, only to lose out again to a near perfect start from Vickers, who led from turn one.

Ray explained to British Superbikes in their Podium Reactions segment after the race, that after missing out at the start he was happy to sit in behind, with a pass from Ryde at the Gooseneck early in the race needing his attention first, adding:

“I got a better start in that race, but Ryan got an even better start than me! Settled in, obviously Kyle passed me down the back straight and to be fair, at the start of the race I was happy to sit there.

Then, like Kyle said, he made a small mistake at the top of the Gooseneck, so I had to pounce at that point, you don’t get many opportunities to pass around here.

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So, got me head down, caught up to Ryan, and basically just sat there for, maybe 15 laps, or however many laps it was, just trying to put a bit of pressure on maybe, or, if he made a small mistake, I could pounce”.

Bradley Ray, BSB, 2026, Cadwell Park © Ian Hopgood Photography

Once back in behind Vickers, the Yamaha man was always in close enough to keep his board on zero, though, in reality, Ray revealed the gap ebbed and flowed naturally, going with where either rider was stronger on track:

“It was a bit of a yo-yo effect really, like I’d have a bit of a gap down the back straight and then catch it up though the tight, twisty bit. So it was like that the whole race.

But, fair play to Ryan. He rode really well. Rode defensive. To have plus zero on your board for 18 laps is never easy. So fair play and after yesterday’s crash, it’s nice to reward the boys with two podiums today.”

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The Race 1 exit had dented Ray’s championship hopes, with a 91 point gap on arrival at Cadwell Park now sat at a 103 point deficit after the three races, but there will be more points on offer as the championship moves to the Showdown format for the remaining rounds, with Assen next in three weeks time.