2026 British Superbikes: Cadwell Park - Qualifying Results

Qualifying results from day two, round eight of the 2026 BSB Championship, at Cadwell Park where Bradley Ray was fastest in Superpole.

Bradley Ray topped BSB Superpole at Cadwell Park
Bradley Ray topped BSB Superpole at Cadwell Park
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Qualifying was on Sunday for the bank holiday trip to Cadwell Park for the BSB paddock, with a return to the Superpole format.

Bradley Ray endured a long wait - last out having topped the Friday practice sessions which decided on the riders who moved directly to Q2, with How We Do by The Game blasting out at the McAMS rider began his flying lap.

Tucked in and neat and tidy, Ray put in a crowd pleasing jump over the Mountain, finishing with a 1’ 25.361s time, close to his own lap record.

Rory Skinner was sixth onto the track, with his Superpole selection song of AC/DC’s It’s a Long Way to the Top shortened to the bagpipes solo for his run.

The Scottish rider did not get off to the quickest of starts, but made up time through the Gooseneck and Mansfield, with a huge final sector running tight to the edge of the track seeing huge gains for the Cheshire Mouldings rider, who was top until Ray took to track. Skinner finished qualifying just 0.396s slower for a Yamaha 1-2 on the grid in Race 1.

There was drama for Kyle Ryde ahead of qualifying, with a crash in the hairpin in FP3 leading to lots of work on his Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Ducati in the short time before the reigning champion was due on track.

Ryde shrugged off his issues to be immediately fast, producing a purple first sector, on his way to third, completing the front row, the last rider within half a second of the best lap, after flying around to Breathe by The Prodigy.

Storm Stacey went to Superpole thanks to his FP1 time - the Friday sessions were combined, which was just as well for the Bathams AJN rider, who took a nap between sessions and was unaware FP2 was moved forward an hour for the wet weather, missing the session completely.

His run to the Benny Hill theme, as the eleventh rider out on track saw him slot into second at the time, only losing out on a front row spot to laps from Ryde and Ray, the last two riders on track.

Leon Haslam was ninth onto track and initially slotted in second behind Skinner on his Moto Rapido Ducati before being shuffled back to fifth.

Rookie Joe Talbot was sixth quickest and the best of the two bimota riders, with Thruxton double winner Ryan Vickers, who was third overnight, not able to match that position with a one lap dash, his spectacular Mountain jump saw him slot into fifth, before dropping to seventh for Honda Racing UK.

Christian Iddon came out tenth and placed eighth for Sencat Yamaha, ahead of the best of the riders to come into the Superpole session from Q1, with Max Cook ninth on the second AJN Steelstock bimota entry.

Also up from Q1, Scott Redding, low on laps and track experience at Cadwell Park, was tenth for Hager PBM Ducati.

Jason O’Halloran was eleventh on the second Honda UK bike, ahead of Lee Jackson, the final rider up from Q1 in 12th and the best of the DAO Racing Hondas ahead of team-mate Josh Brookes who was 15th.

Between them after the one lap runs was Glenn Irwin in 13th on the second Nitrous Coin entry after wresting it around the track and Ilya Mikhalchik, with the rookie 14th on the sole BMW in the class.

Official British Superbike Cadwell Park Records:

Outright BSB lap record: Bradley Ray 1’ 25.329s (Yamaha, Superpole, 2026)
Pole record: Bradley Ray 1’ 25.457s (Yamaha, 2022)
Fastest race lap record : Bradley Ray 1’ 25.472s (Yamaha, 2025)

2025:

Qualifying (Superpole): 1 Bradley Ray (2 Kyle Ryde, 3 Tommy Bridewell)
Race 1: 1 Bradley Ray (2 Kyle Ryde, 3 Andrew Irwin)
Race 2 (sprint): 1 Tommy Bridewell (2 Kyle Ryde, 3 Andrew Irwin)
Race 3: 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Andrew Irwin, 3 Tommy Bridewell)

Q1 - Danny Kent misses out on Superpole appearance

The first session on track saw Redding and Cook swap places at the top of the timesheets, with Cook setting the best time.

Danny Kent had held the final progression spot until late in the session, when Jackson took over third. The Cheshire Mouldings rider was on track near Charlie Nesbitt and did not want to provide a tow, pulling out of a strong lap and running out of time to go again, finishing fourth, for 16th on the grid.

Danny Buchan, off of commentary duties to replace Andrew Irwin at MET fonaCAB Racing, also flirted with the progression slots after coming out of retirement to help out the rider and team, finishing an eventual fifth, for a 17th place start in Race 1.

Brayden Elliott fell in the session, Richard Kerr began his session with a technical issue before he too crashed out, in the chicane.

Full results from the Cadwell Park BSB Qualifying sessions:

2026 British Superbikes Round 8 - Cadwell Park - Superpole Qualifying

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Bradley RayGBRMcAMS Yamaha (Yamaha)1' 25.361s
2Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.396s
3Kyle RydeGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)+0.439s
4Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing (Ducati)+0.624s
5Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Racing (Ducati) +0.690s
6Joe TalbotGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+0.819s
7Ryan VickersGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.821s
8Christian IddonGBRSencat Racing (Yamaha)+0.863s
9Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+0.998s
10Scott Redding GBRHager PBM Racing Team (Ducati)+1.282s
11Jason O'Halloran AUSHonda Racing UK (Honda)+1.292s
12Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+1.319s
13Glenn IrwinGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)+1.329s
14Ilya MikhalchikUKRROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team+1.524s
15Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+1.771s
  Q1  
16Danny Kent GBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)1' 26.718s
17Danny BuchanGBRMET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati)1' 26.958s
18Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)1' 27.045s
19Charlie NesbittGBRTAG Honda (Honda)1' 27.351s
20Rhys IrwinIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)1' 27.479s
21Eugene McManusIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)1' 27.577s
22Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)1' 28.176s
23Brayden ElliottAUSNP Racing (Honda)No Time
24Richard KerrIRLSM Racing (Honda)No Time

Tags:

2026
British Superbikes
Bradley Ray
Yamaha

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