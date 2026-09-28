Honda BSB team confirms replacement rider for final two rounds after Assen debut

TAG Honda has announced Scott Swann will remain with the team for the final two rounds of the 2026 BSB season.

Superstock regular Swann had joined the TAG team in Assen after it had parted ways with Charlie Nesbitt, who had been a new recruit for 2026.

The Northern Irishman went 17-14-15 across the three races in Assen, enough for him to be kept on by the team for the last two BSB rounds, with the permission of the SMR team he’d been racing for in the Superstock class until the Cadwell Park round.

“I’m really excited for this opportunity to remain with TAG Racing for the final two rounds of the season,” said Swann.

Scott Swann, 2026 Assen BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography. © Ian Hopgood Photography

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“Firstly, I want to say a massive thanks to SMR Performance for allowing me to do this. They couldn’t be happier for me going on to do what I want to do, they also think this is the best move for me.

“Honestly, I can’t thank Shaun, Lewis [Muir] and the whole team enough for giving me the platform to impress and allowing me to do this.”

He added: “I honestly couldn’t be any happier to stay with the TAG Racing Honda team. From the first day at Assen, I gelled with the team and the bike as well. The vibes in the garage are fantastic and I really feel at home with everyone.

“Being back in the Superbike class gave me a buzz. I came home from Assen extremely satisfied, so to be in this position is fantastic.

“I’m delighted and I can’t thank Rob, Tracy and Gary [Winfield] enough for the opportunity.

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Scott Swann, 2026 Assen BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography. © Ian Hopgood Photography

“Finally, I just want to thank all my sponsors and supporters for believing in me. Without them, none of this would be possible.”

Team Manager Gary Winfield said: “It gives me great pleasure to announce that Scott [Swann] will be remaining with the team for the final two rounds of the season. He put in an impressive weekend at Assen and we were delighted to find out he wanted to remain with us to round out 2026.

“I want to thank Shaun and Lewis Muir of SMR Performance for allowing Scott to pursue this opportunity. They have been incredibly understanding and we’re grateful for everything they have done.

“There is no pressure on Scott from our point of view. We want him to go out and enjoy himself and pick up where he left off at Assen. He’s fitted in extremely well with the team and we’re confident that we can produce an excellent finish to the year together.”

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