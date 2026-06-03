Senior ‘priority’ as Isle of Man TT announces updated schedule

After the cancellation of all race action on Wednesday, due to poor weather, the Isle of Man TT organisers have announced a revised schedule for the remainder of the event.

So far, only Sunday’s Superbike TT and Tuesday’s opening Supersport race have been able to go ahead due to the weather, while both Sidecar races were cancelled on safety grounds.

Further unsettled weather is forecast over the coming days, and the revised programme has been structured to “prioritise the delivery of the Milwaukee Senior TT while also providing the best possible opportunity to complete as much of the remaining race programme as conditions allow.”

Here is a day-by-day breakdown of the new schedule...

Thursday (4 June):

Ian Hutchinson, Superstock, 2026 Isle of Man TT © Isle of Man TT

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11:45 – RL360 Superstock TT Race 1 (3 laps)

TT statement: “While the likelihood of racing taking place on Thursday is currently considered low, Race Control has retained a provisional programme for the day to ensure that any opportunity presented by an improvement in conditions can be utilised.

“A final decision regarding Thursday's activity will be taken on Thursday morning following further consultation between the Clerk of the Course and the Isle of Man Met Office.

“Should conditions allow, Thursday's programme provides an opportunity to complete RL360 Superstock TT Race 1.

“However, given the limited time available within the remaining schedule, the race cannot be carried forward beyond Thursday.

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“Should weather or course conditions prevent the race from taking place, it will be cancelled for 2026. In that event - as is standard procedure - the prize fund will be distributed equally amongst all qualified competitors.”

Friday (5 June):

Michael Dunlop, Dean Harrison, Peter Hickman, Ricky Carmichael on 2026 Isle of Man TT… © Isle of Man TT

11:45 – Monster Energy Supersport TT Race 2 – (3 laps)

14:15 – Carole Nash Sportbike TT Race 1 – (2 laps)

16:15 – Milwaukee Senior TT – (4 laps)

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The big change for Friday is that the Senior TT has been brought forward from Saturday and is set to be held after the second Supersport race and opening Sportbike race.

Saturday (6 June):

Dean Harrison, Honda, 2026 Superbike TT © Isle of Man TT

11:00 - Carole Nash Sportbike TT Race 2 – (3 laps)

14:00 - RL360 Superstock TT Race 2 – (3 laps)

The 2026 Isle of Man TT should now conclude with the second Sportbike and Superstock races on Saturday.

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Sunday (7 June):

If Saturday's programme is affected by weather or course conditions, both the Sportbike and Superstock races will be moved to Sunday:

13:30 - Carole Nash Sportbike TT Race 2 - (3 laps)

15:45 - RL360 Superstock TT Race 2 - (3 laps)

TT reviewed "every available option"

Gary Thompson MBE BEM, Clerk of the Course, said: "Following the disruption we have experienced throughout the event, we have continued to review every available option to maximise the opportunities for racing, while ensuring the delivery of the race programme to the safest possible conditions remains our primary consideration.

"The revised programme has been developed to give us the strongest possible opportunity to complete the remaining races, while also protecting the delivery of the Senior TT as the headline race of the event.

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"Although the latest forecast suggests the likelihood of racing on Thursday is currently low, we will continue to monitor conditions closely and make a final decision on Thursday morning following further consultation with the Met Office.

"We recognise the disappointment that disruption causes for competitors, teams, marshals, residents and fans, and I would like to thank everyone for their patience, understanding and continued support throughout the event."