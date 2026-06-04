Isle of Man TT announces Thursday race schedule cancelled

The Thursday race schedule at the 2026 Isle of Man TT has been cancelled due to poor weather, with the opening Superstock contest shelved for this year.

Organisers have been plagued by numerous schedule changes due to the weather on the island this week.

So far, there have only been two races held, with the six-lap Superbike TT running on Sunday and the three-lap Supersport 1 TT taking place on Tuesday.

Peter Hickman, 2026 Isle of Man TT, Supersport. Credit: Isle of Man TT. © Isle of Man TT

Tuesday evening’s Sportbike encounter was postponed due to the weather, while all of Wednesday’s programme was also canned.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

As such, organisers announced on Wednesday a heavily revised schedule for the rest of the week.

But that programme will no longer feature the first Superstock TT, which was scheduled to take place on Thursday, but has now been cancelled due to the weather on the island today.

Read More

A statement from the organisers read: “Due to low cloud, rain, and showers forecast throughout the day, the Clerk of the Course has confirmed no racing will take place today.

“All roads will remain open.

“As per the schedule update issued yesterday in the event of these circumstances, the RL360 Superstock TT Race 1 is now cancelled for TT 2026.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Read More

“The outlook for Friday remains positive, with the Mountain Road due to close from 09:00, and all roads closed by 10:00.

“Free Practice and a three-race schedule will commence from 10:30.”

Michael Dunlop, 2026 Isle of Man TT, Sportbike. Credit: Isle of Man TT. © Isle of Man TT

There is due to be a single lap of practice on Friday morning at 10:30am, followed by a three-lap Supersport TT 2 at 11:45am.

The first Sportbike race of the event will take place at 2pm, followed by a shortened four-lap Senior TT at 4:15pm.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Should the weather remain favourable into the weekend, the Senior TT will not act as the traditional finale to the event.

Instead, it is hoped the second Sportbike race and the sole Superstock contest for the meeting can run at 11am and 2pm on Saturday.

Should Saturday’s schedule be unusable, both races will shift to 1:30pm and 3:45pm on Sunday.

Dean Harrison won the opening Superbike race of TT 2026, while Michael Dunlop dominated the Supersport contest on Tuesday.