Michael Dunlop extends Isle of Man TT Supersport win streak in shortened Race 1

Michael Dunlop took a dominant victory in Supersport Race 1 at the 2026 Isle of Man TT, beating Dean Harrison and Peter Hickman.

Dunlop started cautiously, the TT+ broadcast cameras showing him tentatively tipping into the left-hander in the Glen Helen section on the opening lap. Indeed, he dropped over two seconds behind Dean Harrison in the opening half of lap one, and the opening Supersport race appeared to be on the way to a more competitive showing than had been expected pre-race.

Dunlop, though, soon pressed on, and by the end of the first lap he'd edged ahead - 0.1 seconds separated he and Harrison as they entered the pits on lap one for the mandatory pit stop in the shortened three-lap race.

Michael Dunlop, 2026 Isle of Man TT, Supersport. Credit: Isle of Man TT. © Isle of Man TT

The MD Racing rider gained 1.5 seconds over Harrison in the pits, and continued extending his lead throughout the last two laps, ending up almost 25 seconds clear as he went into the 127mph bracket on the final lap. For Dunlop, it was a ninth consecutive Supersport win at the TT, and his 34th across all classes.

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Harrison himself was comfortable in second, 23.5 seconds ahead of Peter Hickman. Hickman, in fairness, lost over 10 seconds in his pit stop. On lap one he'd almost taken over third place, but the time loss meant he spent lap two recovering a gap to Paul Jordan instead of pulling away and trying to catch Harrison, but catch Jordan he did and on the final lap he pulled 11.5 seconds on the Jackson Racing rider.

Jordan took fourth place ahead of Josh Brookes, who was towed by Hickman for much of the last lap which allowed him to get past Dominic Herbertson, who took sixth in the end. Jamie Coward was seventh, ahead of Shaun Anderson, Ian Hutchinson, and Mike Browne who completed the top-10. Browne was penalised 30 seconds for speeding in the pit lane.

The race had been originally due to start at 11:00, but bad weather in the morning pushed it back to the afternoon. It ultimately started at 15:00, four hours later than planned, and over the reduced distance of three laps, hence the mandatory pit stops at the end of the first lap.