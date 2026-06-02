2026 Isle of Man TT schedule delayed and reduced for second day of racing

The Isle of Man TT has announced a delay to today’s (2 June) racing at the 2026 edition of the event.

The original schedule for today included three races, with Supersport and Sportbike due to take place in the late morning and early afternoon before Superstock in the evening. However, the Superstock race has now been removed from Tuesday's itinerary.

Originally, the Mountain Road was due to close on the Isle of Man at 09:00 on Tuesday morning with all roads around the TT course to be closed by 10:00. That has now been delayed according to statements issued by the Isle of Man TT this morning. Four one-hour delays have been issued, with roads now due to begin closing at 13:00.

Michael Dunlop, 2026 Isle of Man TT, Superbike © Isle of Man TT

The Supersport race, which was originally scheduled for 11:00, is now due to start at 15:00. It has also been reduced in distance from four laps to three.

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The statement confirming the fourth one-hour delay from the Isle of Man TT reads: "The Clerk of the Course has confirmed a further 1-hour delay and a revised race schedule for this afternoon.

"The Mountain Road is now scheduled to close at 13:00, with all roads closed at 14:00.

"The 3-lap Monster Energy Supersport TT Race 1 is now scheduled to commence at 15:00.

"A revised schedule for the remainder of the week will be issued in due course."

The Sportbike race had been initially removed from the schedule, but a statement from the Isle of Man TT at 13:50 has reinstated the race in Tuesday's itinerary, to run over three laps at 18:30.

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"The outlook for this evening is improving better than had been originally forecast, and the Clerk of the Course has now issued a revised schedule for this afternoon and evening," the latest statement reads.

"The 3-lap Carole Nash Sportbike Race 1 will now take place at 18:30."

2026 Isle of Man TT Superstock class © Isle of Man TT

The Superstock race which was due to close Tuesday’s racing was originally set to take place last weekend on Saturday 30 May before weather conditions cancelled the racing for the day. It was due initially to be run alongside the first Sidecar race, but the three-wheel category was abandoned after two major incidents during practice week.

The first race was therefore the Superbike TT, which was won comfortably by Dean Harrison who won his third consecutive 1,000cc road race at the Isle of Man after winning both Superstock races last year.

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