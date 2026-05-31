‘We can’t do much to solve it’ - Bleak Isle of Man TT outlook for Michael Dunlop

Michael Dunlop admits he was “quite surprised” to be on the Superbike podium at the Isle of Man TT, but warns problems he’s been having will “be here for the next week”.

The 33-time TT winner was due to race the Ducati V4 Panigale in the Superbike class this year, but felt he needed more development time and parked the project just weeks ahead of the event.

Dunlop has elected instead to return to Honda machinery for the Superbike class, but has decided on a BMW for Superstock in an unusual move to split machinery in the big bike races.

Michael Dunlop, Isle of Man TT. © Isle of Man TT

Throughout practice week, Dunlop has had issues with getting his Honda competitive, though looked to turn a corner on Friday in the final qualifying runs.

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He was third in Sunday’s six-lap Superbike TT, some 12s behind Peter Hickman after a tense battle for second, and offered no challenge to runaway winner Dean Harrison on the Honda.

Dunlop admits he didn’t expect to have podium pace, but notes he continued to battle issues on his Honda and suggests his decision to have different bikes for Superbike and Superstock is playing a part.

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“I was quite surprised; I didn’t think we had any podium pace, to be honest with you,” he told TT+.

“The situation we’ve been in, it’s been pretty tough this week with the big bikes.

“We know what the problem is, and it seems we can’t really do much to solve it.

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“We knew it was going to be hard work, we knew Dean was going to come out of the crate punching straight away. And it’s hard.

“I got caught by a few guys in front of me, I lost a bit of time, and the issue just seemed to keep creeping in and creeping in, and it just did us every lap.

“But you need to be bringing your A game at the minute to beat Dean on the big bike.

“He’s played it smart, he’s riding the same bike, and probably coming here too late... it’s my own fault.”

Michael Dunlop, 2026 Isle of Man TT, Superbike. Credit: Isle of Man TT. © Isle of Man TT

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Asked if there was much he could do to fix his Superbike issues ahead of next Saturday’s Senior TT, he added: “I think the problem we have is going to be here for the next week.

“But I’ll not be caught like this again.

“It’s a frustrating race coming here knowing what you can do and not even getting near what you can do.”

Despite his big bike issues, Dunlop has remained the rider to beat in Supersport and Sportbike through practice, and goes into those races as favourite.

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