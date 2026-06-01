Southern 100 races on Isle of Man to review Sidecar inclusion at 2026 event

The Southern 100 road races have announced it will be reviewing the Sidecar class’s inclusion at the 2026 event, following its suspension from the Isle of Man TT.

The Isle of Man TT announced last week that the Sidecar class was being shelved with immediate effect for the remainder of the 2026 event, following an airborne crash for the Crowe brothers during qualifying at Crosby.

It followed a similar incident for Peter Founds and Jevan Walmsley last year at the Rhencullen section of the course.

Ryan Crowe, Callum Crowe, 2026 Isle of Man TT. © Isle of Man TT

TT organisers have said an in-depth review of the class and a consultation period will take place to try to preserve Sidecars’ place at the event in the future.

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Southern 100 organisers have now announced a review into including the Sidecars at the races on the Isle of Man’s Billown circuit in early July.

As the Southern 100 shares regulations with the TT, it is looking into “regulatory modifications” and whether “further action is required”.

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The full statement read: “Following the recent announcement by the Isle of Man TT Races regarding the suspension of the Sidecar class for the remainder of their 2026 event, the Southern 100 Club is aware of the ongoing discussions and speculation regarding the inclusion of Sidecars at the upcoming Southern 100 Races.

“The safety of competitors, spectators, marshals, and officials remains the absolute priority for the Southern 100 Club.

“As the Southern 100 Sidecar regulations align with those of the Isle of Man TT Races, the Clerk of the Course, in conjunction with Senior Technical Officials and the Club committee, is currently conducting a thorough review of the situation.

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“Over the coming days, we will consult closely with representatives from the Auto-Cycle Union (ACU) and the Isle of Man Government to evaluate all available options.

“This will include assessing whether specific regulatory modifications can be implemented via an official event bulletin to ensure the safe continued participation of the class, or if further action is required.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of the teams, competitors, and fans during this period.

“A definitive update regarding the Sidecar class at the 2026 Southern 100 will be issued in due course.”

Ryan Crowe & Callum Crowe, 2026 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT. © Isle of Man TT

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The Crowe brothers suffered fractures in their TT qualifying crash, but escaped life-threatening injuries.

Maria Costello remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition, following an incident on the opening night of qualifying for the Sidecars.