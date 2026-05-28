2026 Isle of Man TT: No risk to lives of Sidecar pair after “big off” in practice

Isle of Man TT Sidecar duo Ryan and Callum Crowe’s condition has been described as non-life-threatening following a practice crash, though they will miss the rest of the event.

Ryan and Callum Crowe came into the 2026 Isle of Man TT looking to continue their run of four successive victories in the Sidecar class.

The duo also set a new outright lap record for the three-wheelers last year, making them the overwhelming favourite for success this year.

Ryan Crowe, Callum Crowe, 2026 Isle of Man TT. © Isle of Man TT

However, their 2026 TT came to a shuddering halt on Wednesday evening during practice after a crash at the Crosby section of the course.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The session was red-flagged and was not restarted.

The TT reported at the time that both Crowe brothers were conscious and talking, and have been taken to Noble’s Hospital for further treatment.

Read More

Their father, former racer Nick Crowe, provided an update late on Wednesday night, stating that both had suffered fractures and head injuries, but were not in a life-threatening condition.

A brief statement from Nick Crowe read: “As you probably all know by now, the boys had a big off at Crosby leap.

“We appreciate all the concern. Although they have fractures and a head injury, they are sedated at the minute, there is no risk to their lives.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Read More

“I will update you all when I know more; thanks for all your concern.”

The Crowe incident was the second major crash in the Sidecar class this week, after Tuesday’s running was red-flagged following an off for Maria Costello. Her condition was described as serious but stable.

The Dafabet Racing team also confirmed on Wednesday evening that its rider, Mikey Evans, was involved in a crash at the Greba section during the solo qualifying session.

Show X Embedded Content Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

Following a trip to hospital for checks, he was later discharged.

The team reported initially: “You may have heard, Mikey was involved in an incident this evening at Greba.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“He was taken to Noble’s where he is conscious, talking and currently undergoing further assessment.”

It later reported: “The good news is that there are no broken bones and he has been discharged from hospital. He will be back in the paddock tomorrow [Thursday].”

The organisers confirmed on Wednesday evening that it would not be using Thursday’s contingency qualifying sessions.

Track action will resume on Friday with final qualifying before racing begins from Saturday.