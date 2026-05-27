Isle of Man TT Qualifying red-flagged after Ryan Crowe, Callum Crowe Sidecar incident

TT organisers have confirmed that reigning Sidecar TT winners and lap record holders Ryan Crowe and Callum Crowe were involved in the red-flag incident on Wednesday evening.

The accident occurred at Crosby during the opening lap of Sidecar Qualifying 3, the final track session of the day.

Ryan and Callum Crowe are both reported to be 'conscious and talking'. They have been taken by ambulance to hospital for further assessment.

Earlier in the day, the Crowes had underlined their favourite status by being fastest in Qualifying 2.

A further update is pending on a separate incident at Doran's Bend, earlier in the final session, which was abandoned following the red flags.

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Ryan Crowe & Callum Crowe, 2026 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT. © Isle of Man TT

RED FLAG UPDATE: Ryan Crowe/Callum Crowe

'A red flag was issued due to an incident at Crosby involving sidecar outfit number 1, Ryan Crowe and Callum Crowe, who came off during the first lap of the third qualifying session,” read a statement from the TT organisers.

'Ryan's condition is currently reported as conscious and talking, and he has been taken to Noble's Hospital by ambulance for further assessment of injuries.

'Passenger, Callum's condition is reported as conscious and talking, and he has been taken to Noble's Hospital by ambulance for further assessment of injuries.

'A separate incident also occurred earlier on in the session at Doran's Bend. A further update will be issued in due course.'

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Earlier in the day, TT organisers released an update on the condition of Maria Costello and passenger Shaun Parker, who were injured during Tuesday’s opening Sidecar qualifying.

Costello is described as “serious but stable” with Parker “conscious and talking” after sustaining chest, leg, arm and facial injuries.

No schedule change

Following the cancellation of Wednesday’s Sidecar session, the Clerk of the Course confirmed that the TT schedule remains unchanged, meaning no course activity on Thursday.