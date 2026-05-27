Isle of Man TT: Dean Harrison takes Superstock to the top in Qualifying 2

Dean Harrison leads Qualifying 2 at the Isle of Man TT, this time with his Superstock machine.

Dean Harrison, Honda Superstock, 2026 Isle of Man TT.
Dean Harrison, Honda Superstock, 2026 Isle of Man TT.
© Isle of Man TT
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Dean Harrison stayed on top of the qualifying timesheets at the Isle of Man TT on Wednesday afternoon, this time with his Superstock machine.

After leading Tuesday’s Qualifying 1 with a 133.925mph on his Superbike-spec Honda, Harrison clocked a 133.867mph during his second lap of Qualifying 2 with the Superstock CBR.

That time came on a ‘short lap’, with the whole field brought into the pits to allow an ambulance on to the course for a non-racing emergency.

Dean Harrison, Honda, 2026 Isle of Man TT.
Dean Harrison, Honda, 2026 Isle of Man TT.
© Isle of Man TT

Harrison was classified 15-seconds clear of Michael Dunlop, who also set his best on the Superstock bike.

Although most riders used the Qualifying 2 session to focus on the ‘stock machines, Peter Hickman, John McGuinness, Josh Brookes, Ian Hutchinson and David Johnson were notable exceptions.

Hickman was initially quickest in the Superbike class with a lap of 131.172mph on the 8TEN Racing BMW while McGuinness also broke the 130mph barrier on his opening lap. Dunlop was credited with third in the Superbike class.

Michael Dunlop, Isle of Man TT.
Michael Dunlop, Isle of Man TT.
© Isle of Man TT

Several riders were on course for personal best laps prior to being short lapped.

Earlier in the afternoon, Dunlop had been comfortably inside the Sportbike lap record with a speed of 123.557mph, his quickest ever lap on the Paton.

The 33-time winner then switched to the Scars Racing Ducati to lead the Supersport class from Hickman, Harrison, Josh Brookes, Paul Jordan and Dominic Herbertson.

In the Sidecar class, the Crowes were again a step ahead of the rest, with an opening lap speed of 118.458mph, quicker than their best on Tuesday. 

Ben Birchall and Mark Wilkes were closest with a 116.753mph.

The Qualifying 3 sessions start from 18:30 this (Wednesday) evening.

In this article

Isle of Man TT: Dean Harrison takes Superstock to the top in Qualifying 2
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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