Maria Costello involved in red flag incident during 2026 Isle of Man TT qualifying

A red flag during the Sidecar session in qualifying at the 2026 Isle of Man TT led to a shortened opening qualifying session after Maria Costello and Shaun Parker crashed at Brandish.

The incident happened just after the first laps of the session had been completed this evening (26 May), with the red flags coming out as a result.

The session was not restarted after the red flag as 21:00 and sunset neared.

At 21:46, the Isle of Man TT issued an update confirming that Maria Costello and Shaun Parker were the crew involved in the incident, with both reported as conscious.

"Maria Costello MBE and Shaun Parker, sidecar outfit number 28, came off at Brandish during the second lap of the first qualifying session," the statement from the Isle of Man TT reads.

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"Maria's condition is currently reported as conscious and talking, with reported head injuries, and has been taken to Noble's Hospital by Airmed for further assessment.

"Passenger, Shaun, is reported as conscious and talking, with reported leg and arm injuries, and has been taken to Noble's Hospital by Ambulance for further assessment."

The red flag in the Sidecar qualifying session came after an otherwise uninterrupted opening evening of qualifying at the 2026 Isle of Man TT road races.

Dean Harrison topped the Superbike session, while Michael Dunlop was fastest in Supersport and Josh Brookes topped the Supersport times. Sportbike was led by Paul Jordan.

Qualifying was due to get underway on Monday evening but was cancelled after an incident in free practice that saw a bike enter a spectator area at Parliament Square and eight spectators, as well as the rider, being hospitalised.

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