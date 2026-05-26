Isle of Man TT issues fresh update after “unusual” crash involving spectators

The Isle of Man TT has confirmed a “precautionary measure” has been taken after an incident involving spectators on the opening day of practice.

Eight spectators were hospitalised when a rider crashed at Parliament Square and their bike entered a spectator area on Monday (25 May). The rider was also taken to hospital.

The crash resulted in a lengthy period of delay on the first day of practice for the 2026 Isle of Man TT road races, and the qualifying sessions planned for the evening were then cancelled.

A statement issued this morning (26 May) has confirmed that the spectator area at Parliament Square has now been closed for the remainder of this year’s event, while several of the spectators who were hospitalised have now left hospital, as well as the rider.

Isle of Man TT © Isle of Man TT

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“As part of the structured safety review undertaken following yesterday’s serious incident, the spectator viewing area at Parliament Square will remain prohibited for the duration of the 2026 Isle of Man TT Races,” the statement reads.

“Given the unusual nature of the incident, this precautionary measure has been implemented following an initial assessment by race, safety and operational personnel and reflects the Isle of Man TT Races’ commitment to reviewing and responding to safety considerations whenever an incident occurs.

“The review has involved detailed consideration of the circumstances surrounding the incident and the wider operational environment. While the multi-agency investigation process will continue, a number of immediate measures have been identified and implemented ahead of any further activity on the Course this evening.

Isle of Man TT © Isle of Man TT

“The safety of competitors, spectators, marshals, officials and all those involved in the event remains our highest priority.

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“Two spectators remain in hospital and continue to receive treatment. The competitor and all other spectators involved have now been discharged from hospital.

“Our thoughts remain with those involved in the incident, together with their families and friends. We would also like to once again thank the marshals, medical teams, emergency and hospital services and all personnel who responded so quickly and professionally.”

Qualifying for this year’s TT is now due to begin this evening at 18:30 with sessions scheduled for all classes, starting with Superbike and Superstock, then Supersport and Sportbike, and finally the Sidecar class.