Dean Harrison “riding the best I’ve ever rode” ahead of 2026 Isle of Man TT

Dean Harrison feels he is “riding the best I’ve ever rode” after taking a first British Championship podium at the Donington BSB round last weekend (15–17 May).

Harrison took third place in the second Supersport race during the Donington Park BSB round, finishing behind fellow Honda Racing UK rider Jack Kennedy and Scars Racing Ducati’s Luke Stapleford, who have finished first and second in all four races so far this season.

Harrison first moved into Supersport with Honda midway through the 2024 season and spent the whole of last year aboard the CBR600RR on the short circuits, with his best result of fourth achieved on multiple occasions.

Dean Harrison, 2026 Oulton Park BSB. Credit: Honda Racing UK.

The consistency of his performance over the past few seasons means the podium at Donington didn’t come as a surprise to Harrison.

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“Honestly, I feel like it’s been a long time coming because I’ve been there or thereabouts for the last year now, in Supersport I was getting stronger and stronger and stronger, so to do that today is nice,” said Harrison.

“Nice, really, for a bit of pressure off and it makes me feel a bit better. It’s been a good day.”

Harrison was able to break clear of a multi-bike group in the middle of the race and create a multiple-second lead. A few laps later, Ben Currie made his way through that group, also, the McAMS Yamaha rider having to cut his way back through the field after jumping the start and serving a double long lap penalty.

Currie, along with Jack Kennedy and Luke Stapleford, is among the fastest riders in the British Supersport field, but seeing the Australian’s name appear on his pit board with a few laps to go was not a cause of panic to Harrison.

Dean Harrison, 2026 Oulton Park BSB. Credit: Honda Racing UK.

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“I managed my gap to Currie because I knew he had a long lap because he jumped the start by about three days and I saw him do the long lap,” Harrison said.

“It took me a few laps to get past the other riders. Once I got through the other riders I got like a 3.2-second lead and then I managed it.

“I could see the blue bike come in [to the Melbourne Hairpin] and I was going out and it was just staying the same the whole time.

“I made one mistake and he took about 0.5 [seconds] out of me, and then the last few laps I knocked a few tenths off just to bring it back because I was never going to bridge the gap to them in front [Stapleford and Kennedy].

“Mid-race it sort of sat the same – they [Stapleford and Kennedy] were tipping into the chicane and I was halfway down the back straight. Without the slipstream you can’t really bring that back, so I sort of sat where I was and sort of managed it from there, really.”

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Harrison’s podium is clearly his best result in British Supersport, and the 35-year-old feels he is riding at his best at the moment.

“I’m definitely riding the best I’ve ever rode, ever, I think,” he said.

“Hopefully we carry that onto next week and the TT and just try and have a good, fast, safe two weeks.”

Dean Harrison, 2025 Isle of Man TT, Superstock. Credit: Isle of Man TT. © Isle of Man TT

Harrison, of course, heads to the Isle of Man road races on Monday (25 May) where he won both Superstock races last year. The Honda Racing UK rider does not feel his chances of success are limited to the red plate class this year, though, with his Superbike and Supersport hopes buoyed by a strong North West 200 that saw him on the podium in both classes.

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“My Superbike’s strong this year as well now, so I feel like I can fight in all the races,” he said.

“As long as I can be top-three and fighting for wins, that’s all we can do.”