Josh Brookes confirms 2026 Isle of Man TT supersport plans

The new Uggly&Co Racing Suzuki team will take on the 2026 Isle of Man TT with Josh Brookes in the supersport class, with the double British Superbike champion set to ride a GSX-R750.

Although 2026 marks the first time that long-time TT supporters Uggly&Co are entering a race team, it won’t be the first time partnering with Brookes.

The Australian rode for the Uggly&Co project at the North West 200 earlier this month, which was also aboard a Suzuki GSX-R750 in the supersport class.

Carl Cox, Josh Brookes, Al Morris, standing with the GSX-R750 North West 200 bike

The bike Brookes will ride at the TT will feature a distinctive livery for their debut campaign. The look of the bike will be inspired by designs of the 1980s and 1990s, paying tribute to the likes of Kevin Schwantz.

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Speaking about his new supersport plans, Brookes said: “It’s a new project but an exciting one and having made my TT debut on a Suzuki back in 2013 I have high hopes for the GSX750 on the Mountain Course.

“Although we are a new team, we’ve got some good people involved so we hope to keep building on the package and my confidence as we get more time on the bike and then see what we can do at the TT.”

Uggly&Co Suzuki GSX-R750. © Isle of Man TT

Al Morris, Uggly&Co Racing Team Owner added: “This is a hugely exciting project for us this year. As a brand born from road racing, this has always been where we wanted to take things.

“From day one, Uggly&Co has been built on supporting racing, travelling the country, showing up at events, backing grassroots lads and dads as well as experienced champions.

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“Motorcycling is all about camaraderie and community, and getting more involved in that is something we’re proud of.

“We’ve supported many riders since the beginning, so it means a lot to continue that journey with Josh after backing him personally in 2024.”

Now 42 years of age, Brookes has gained a lot of experience when it comes to the supersport class at the TT, finishing in the top ten on six occasions.

However, the class has been dominated by Michael Dunlop in recent years, which is no great surprise given the Northern Irish rider holds the record for the most TT wins at 33. Dunlop has won the last eight supersport TT races in a row.