Josh Brookes finds ride for 2025 Isle of Man TT after FHO split

Josh Brookes will take part in the 2025 Isle of Man TT after signing a deal with the Jackson Racing squad following his split with FHO at the end of last year.

With Brookes’ new squad in British Superbikes, DAO Racing, not returning to the Isle of Man in 2025, the Australian has been able to put a deal together to join Paul Jordan at Jackson Racing.

Brookes and Jordan will campaign Honda machinery in the bike bike classes as well as in Supersport.

The double BSB champion will be looking to build on a strong 2024 TT, in which he finished second in the Senior TT with a lap of 134.056mph.

“With racing a Honda in BSB this season, I wanted to keep that continuity at the roads as well and whilst I had a few options, I’ve ridden with Alan and his team before and I've been in touch with him quite a bit with the bike I’ve built and been riding in Australia,” said Brookes.

“The team have got good bikes and equipment and are very eager to make the right steps to not only give me the best but also the whole team.

“I think that's quite important, and it gives me confidence that they’re motivated to keep pushing forward, so it seemed like the right move.”

Brookes previously rode for Jackson Racing in the Supersport class in 2017, in which he finished 11th.

Jordan remains with Jackson Racing for the 2025 season, having set personal best laps in all races at the 2024 TT.

Team boss Alan Jackson said: “Josh brings such a wealth of experience with him and his performances at the TT speak for themselves; he’s one of the very best.

“To have someone of his stature in the team is superb and we’re confident that we can give him the package to achieve similar results to those he’s already gained and hopefully improve further.

“His knowledge will help us grow as a team and is sure to be of benefit to Paul.

“We only have positives to say about our time together with Paul so far and through having built a good relationship in 2024, he improved his results and personal bests at every circuit we went to and as a team manager you can’t ask for more than that.

“We know we can collectively improve in 2025, and that must be the aim.

“The new season will bring with it new targets and we’re excited to see what we can achieve with both riders so a big thank you to all the sponsors for keeping the wheels rolling.”